Moody's assigns Baa1 to CommonSpirit Health's series 2020; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1 ratings to the proposed $626 million California Health Facilities Financing Authority's Revenue Bonds (CommonSpirit Health) Series 2020A, and to the proposed $1.5 billion CommonSpirit Health's (CommonSpirit) Taxable Bonds Series 2020. At this time, we are also affirming the Baa1, P-2, and VMIG 2 ratings on CommonSpirit (formerly named Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI)) outstanding parity debt. The outlook is stable .

The Baa1 ratings on debt pertaining to the legacy organization Dignity Health (which joined CHI to form CommonSpirit, and is part of the obligated group) are also being affirmed at this time. The rating outlook on Dignity Health's debt is stable. These rating actions affect a total of $14.6 billion of proforma rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 reflects our expectation that CommonSpirit Health will continue to benefit from certain strengths, including: exceptional size and good diversification across 21 states; good concentration within certain markets; high acuity service offerings and a broad delivery platform in most markets; improved management structure; and good liquidity for the rating category, bolstered in part by $2.6 billion of advance funds from CMS. Much progress has been made in consolidating the two legacy organizations (Catholic Health Initiatives, and Dignity Health, which merged on February 1, 2019) including reverting to a single CEO model, and we expect additional efficiencies and synergies to be garnered, particularly in certain underperforming markets. Operating performance showed improvement through February, however results for full year 2020 (ended June 30) were modest largely due to COVID-19. We expect CommonSpirit to continue to face operational headwinds in 2021. We also expect liquidity to drop over the next year, due to the challenging operating environment, and the partial payback of funds. The current debt offering will improve debt structure, and slightly decrease peak debt service. Nevertheless, debt measures will remain modest for the rating category. Our long-term expectation is that the organization will continue to optimize its operating portfolio and strategy, and will gradually improve measures across all categories over time.

The most immediate social risk under our ESG framework is the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in short-term volume and revenue losses earlier in the year. Results in 2020 were weaker in large part due to pressures relating to COVID-19 and we expect margins in 2021 to remain below our original expectations due to increased operational challenges. There remains a high degree of uncertainty around the potential longer-term impact of COVID-19, the state of the economy, and their continued impact on CommonSpirit.

Affirmation of the VMIG 2 and P-2 short-term ratings on debt that is backed by CommonSpirit's own liquidity is a function of sufficient liquidity headroom at those levels, and the continuation of good treasury management practices.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating and debt measures will remain modest over the intermediate term, despite anticipated improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in operating and debt measures

- Continued successful integration of legacy organizations

- Short term rating: Improvement in overall credit quality of borrower; improved coverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decrease in operating performance

- Dilution of balance sheet measures beyond expectations

- Decline in debt measures

- Sizable acquisition that is dilutive

- Short term rating: Decline in overall credit quality of borrower: further decline in coverage levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge and are a joint and several obligation of the obligated group. All proposed and outstanding debt, including debt originally issued by CHI and Dignity Health, is on parity. As part of the 2019 financing, CHI's COD and Dignity Health's MTI were consolidated into a new MTI under CommonSpirit Health. Both legacy organizations are part of the obligated group.

Key MTI covenants include a rate covenant of 1.1 times. Less than 1.0 times constitutes an event of default. There are additional requirements in certain bank agreements, including: minimum 75-days cash on hand; maximum debt to capitalization of 65%; and minimum rating of Baa3 or BBB- by at least two rating agencies.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund prior debt, reimburse prior capital expenditures with new money, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

CommonSpirit represents the February 1, 2019 merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, the latter of which changed its corporate name to CommonSpirit Health. CommonSpirit has approximately $30 billion of revenues and is headquartered in Chicago. CommonSpirit has significant operations in 21 states. Its largest markets include California, Colorado, Arizona, the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

