Moody's assigns Baa1 to Crystal Valley Metropolitan District No. 2, CO's GOLT Series 2020A

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to Crystal Valley Metropolitan District No. 2, CO's $61.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Senior Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, we have assigned an issuer rating of A3, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT) security. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the district's moderately sized and growing tax base, which has benefited from significant residential home development over the past several years in addition to strong value appreciation. This growth trajectory, however, is expected to experience a slowdown due to economic disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the rating considers the district's elevated debt burden that is expected to decline prospectively, given that there are no additional borrowing plans. Finally, the A3 rating considers the district's very healthy financial position, given its limited operational requirements.

The one notch distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the district's below sum sufficient coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) under the mill levy cap based on fiscal 2020 and projected fiscal 2021 revenues; when incorporating homes that have been completed or are currently under construction but not yet reflected on the tax roll, MADS coverage is still below sum sufficient at 0.95 times. However, funds held in the district's debt service reserve fund are expected to provide an adequate cushion in the event that pledged revenues are insufficient to fund debt service costs. Additionally, the MADS payment does not occur until fiscal 2049.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district, given that any potential contractions to existing home values are expected to be moderate. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's favorable location in the greater Denver metropolitan area will support continued home development, leading to additional growth in taxable values. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could lead to a softening in demand for new homes and a reduction in existing home values, any declines are expected to be moderate and temporary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material growth in full market values (Issuer and GOLT)

-Moderation of the debt burden (Issuer and GOLT)

-Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)

-Improved debt service coverage (GOLT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Contraction of the tax base (Issuer and GOLT)

-Material increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full market values. (Issuer and GOLT)

-Significant usage of available financial reserves, resulting in reduced operating flexibility (Issuer and GOLT)

-Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)

-Significantly weakened debt service coverage (GOLT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are limited tax general obligations of the district, secured by and payable from pledged revenues which generally consist of a maximum 48 mill property tax (subject to adjustment as described below) and specific ownership taxes. The district's 48 mill property tax may be adjusted with changes in the residential property equalization rate. The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund using a surety policy established at the lessor of MADS, 1.25x average annual debt service and 10% of principal, which, based on the current structure, will equate to maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A Bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for debt service savings.

PROFILE

The district currently contains approximately 1,565 acres and is located in the Town of Castle Rock (Aa1), 30 miles southeast of downtown Denver (Aaa stable).The district operates as a taxing district, while District No. 1 serves as the operating district. Operational requirements are minimal and generally consist of accounting and legal services. The district is within the boundaries of Douglas County School District RE-1, CO (Aa1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

