Moody's assigns Baa1 to Dow's new bonds

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa1 ratings to The Dow Chemical Company's ("Dow") new senior unsecured notes due 2032 and 2052. Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.

"We expect Dow to be able to maintain leverage below 2.5x over most of the cycle but in an economic slowdown or recession leverage is expected to rise to 3.0x," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's Investors Service and lead analyst on Dow.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dow Chemical Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dow Baa1 rating is supported by its size, operational and geographic diversity, vertical integration into key commodity petrochemicals, strong market positions in the construction, infrastructure and plastics packaging industries, and a majority of its assets with access to feedstocks that have a sustainable feedstock advantage. The rating also incorporates management's more conservative leverage target announced in 2021, actions that resulted in a substantial reduction in debt and debt-like liabilities. Dow's rating is tempered by a sizable dividend that restricts financial flexibility in a downturn.

Weakening end market demand in the second half of 2022 and the rising potential for a recession in 2023 is expected to weaken Dow's credit metrics over the next 12 months. In addition, elevated natural gas and energy price in Europe are expected to have a material negative impact on its European operations for much of 2023. However, metrics are very strong going into this downturn and are expected to remain supportive of the rating through the downturn While there are geopolitical concerns that limit visibility and could change Moody's view of Dow's future performance in 2023, Moody's current forecast would support Dow's generation of roughly $9 billion in EBITDA in 2023. This level of EBITDA generation would keep adjusted gross leverage at roughly 2.5x and Retained Cash flow to Debt ("RCF/Debt") of around 25%.

Dow's Prime-2 rating is supported by excellent liquidity due to its large cash balance ($2.4 billion of cash and marketable securities at 30 September 2022), the expectation that they will generate at least $2-3 billion of free cash flow over the next four quarters. Dow also has access to $8.4 billion of committed revolving credit facilities. Dow has a five-year $5.0 billion committed revolving credit facility maturing in November 2026, and $3.4 billion of committed bilateral credit facilities maturing through November 2026, a $900 million North American accounts receivable facility due in November 2022, and a Euro 500 million European securitization facility due in July 2023. Dow had full availability under its revolver, bilateral credit facilities and accounts receivable programs. Dow had $100 million of commercial paper outstanding on 30 September 2022, but remains an active issuer in the market.

The stable outlook reflects the increasing potential for a global slowdown in 2023 and that Dow will continue to generate credit metrics that are supportive of its Baa1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dow's ratings could be upgraded if Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains above 30% on a continuous basis. An upgrade would also require that Dow's management commits to maintaining credit metric at these levels. Dow's rating could be downgraded if credit metrics weaken with Gross Debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt remaining below 25% for more than 2-3 years.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Dow's ESG Credit Impact Score is low-to-moderate (CIS-3) similar to most other chemical companies as good governance offsets more significant environmental and social risks. Environmental risks are very high for chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries, as well as the presence of legacy environmental sites. Social risks are high due to a number of issues including responsible production, health and safety, and societal trends regarding recycling and plastic waste.

Dow has very highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-5) largely due to the level of waste and pollution generated relative to most other industries. Dow legacy environmental remediation costs are also high. Other factors that add to Dow's environmental risk exposure include physical climate risk due to the location of some of its largest facilities and carbon transition risk due to its elevated level of energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company has more moderate risk exposure to water management and natural capital. Dow is investing roughly $1 billion per year through 2030 to improve its energy efficiency and expanding capacity, while reducing carbon emissions by 5 million metric tons per year (15% reduction from 2020 baseline). Dow is the only chemical company that has quantified the costs to upgrade its infrastructure to minimize GHG emission and energy usage.

Dow has highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4) related to responsible production, health and safety, and societal trends. Highly negative responsible production risk exposure relates to the potential for spills or releases of hazardous or flammable products that Dow uses or produces. Although Dow manages this risk well, its risk exposure is higher than most other industries. Similarly, health and safety risk exposure is high for the same reason. Risk exposure related to social trends is also high due to increasing concerns over the recycling of plastics and the need to reduce plastic waste in the environment. Dow is taking a number of steps to address these social risks including investing in ways to recycle post-consumer plastic waste and joining with other companies to help clean up plastic waste in the environment and address the root causes of this pollution.

Dow has neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks (G-2) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record. Dow's financial policies and risk management solidly support its investment grade rating and have been consistent over an extended period. Management credibility and track record is especially strong as it has significantly de-levered it balance sheet subsequent to the spin-out from DowDuPont. The company's board structure and policies are consistent with a large independent public company and there have been no concerns over compliance and reporting. Its organizational structure is viewed as having moderate risk exposure due to the presence of SPVs that are fully consolidated on its balance sheet, however this does not impact the overall level of governance risk.

Dow, Inc is the parent company that issues common equity to the public, but The Dow Chemical Company is expected to remain the primary debt issuer within the capital structure. Dow is one of the largest chemical companies in the world, with annual revenues in the range of $40 - $60 billion depending on commodity prices. Dow has global leadership positions in a broad array of commodity and specialty chemicals/advanced materials, including ethylene, polyethylene, polyurethanes, acrylics and silicones.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

