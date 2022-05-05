Moody's assigns Baa1 to ENN Energy's proposed USD senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to ENN Energy Holdings Limited's (ENN Energy) proposed senior unsecured USD note.

The outlook is stable.

ENN Energy will use the proceeds from the note for refinancing existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed USD note issuance will not have a material impact on ENN Energy's overall credit profile because the net increase in the company's debt level will be minimal after the issuance," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

ENN Energy's Baa1 issuer rating is underpinned by (1) the company's established position in the piped gas sector, with geographically diversified operations; (2) its large market share, which often involves monopolies in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements; and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies, which offer good growth potential.

At the same time, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) ENN Energy's exposure to China's evolving, albeit improving, regulatory framework for the gas sector; (2) the company's modest financial profile because of high capital spending; and (3) its increasing exposure to unregulated businesses, which entail higher business risk than its regulated city gas business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit profile and the regulatory environment will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if there is (1) a material improvement in ENN Energy's business model and financial profile, or (2) further improvement in the regulatory regime and cost pass-through mechanism of the gas distribution sector in China.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 35% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs, (2) its credit metrics significantly weaken due to, but not limited to, aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions, (3) its risk exposure from the unregulated businesses increases substantially, or (4) material transfers of interests occur from ENN Energy to other investments under Mr. Wang, including ENN Natural Gas.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include RCF/debt below 25% over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy) (formerly known as Xinao Gas Holdings Ltd.) constructs and operates facilities for the distribution of piped natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in China. The company also conducts wholesale gas business and provides integrated energy solutions and other energy-related value-added products and services to customers.

In 2021, ENN Energy generated total revenue of RMB93 billion, with 53% coming from the sale of piped gas, 9% from connection fees, 28% from wholesale of gas, 2% from value-added businesses and 8% from integrated energy.

As of 31 March 2022, the company was 32.67%-owned by ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (ENN Natural Gas) following the completion of the group reorganization in September 2020. ENN Natural Gas is owned by its founder, Mr. Wang Yusuo. The remainder of the company was owned by financial institutions and the public.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Boris Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

