Moody's assigns Baa1 to Frederick Health Hospital's (MD) Ser. 2020; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 to Frederick Health Hospital, MD's (FH) proposed Revenue Bonds Health Issue Series 2020A (approximately $66 million) to be issued through the Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority. Simultaneously, Moody's affirms Frederick Health's outstanding rated debt at Baa1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the Baa1 reflects the expectation of lower, yet stable operating performance, with volumes supported by a distinctly leading market position in the system's demographically favorable primary service area of Frederick County. Further, FH will continue to benefit from Maryland's Global Budget Revenue (GBR), which will somewhat mitigate disruption from lost volumes associated with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The intervention by Maryland's Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) will likely limit the revenue loss from suspended services during the volume trough by enacting measures to smooth payments over a multi-month period, a Governance consideration under our ESG taxonomy. Although liquidity and leverage metrics have seen some moderation given current market volatility and incremental debt, days cash on hand and cash to debt will strengthen in the near term, with unrestricted cash bolstered by federal support and manageable capital spending plans. Offsetting considerations include constrained top line growth as a result of state rate regulations, rising labor costs and weaker leverage metrics when compared to similarly rated peers.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While there is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal relief, the HSCRC's policies will ensure that hospitals have sufficient revenues to treat COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. However, the situation is rapidly evolving, and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of FH changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that despite some moderation in performance, the system's cash flows will support operations. Further, we expect the benefit of the state's Global Budget Revenue and Federal funding to somewhat offset disruption from the current COVID-19 outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material enterprise growth

-Improved balance sheet strength and liquidity

-Significant and sustained improvement in operating cash flow margin and absolute cash flow

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in liquidity

-Sustained operating performance at weaker levels

-Incremental debt, beyond current expectations, which significantly weakens leverage ratios

-Material and adverse changes to state's rate regulation, which FH is unable to absorb

-Unexpected high level of operating disruption associated with COVID-19 cases or prolonged severe downturn in the economy

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts and a Deed of Trust (mortgage on Frederick Health Hospital) of the obligated group. Obligated group members include Frederick Health, Frederick Health Hospital, and Frederick Health Medical Group, LLC. Covenants include a debt service coverage requirement of 1.10x times and a days cash on hand requirement of 60 days, both covenants are measured once a year. Additional tests related to the bank agreement (Truist Bank) include: a debt service coverage requirement of 1.25x times measured annually, a days cash on hand requirement of 75 days measured semi-annually; along with a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 60%. FH's coverage is ample at 4.20 times, 196 days cash on hand and 40% debt to capitalization as of YE 2019.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Construction of a new adult and pediatric emergency department, intensive care unit, and catheterization lab, along with renovation of existing inpatient space. Additionally, funds will be used to refund the series 2017A bonds. A parity, privately placed debt issue is planned to refund the 2012A bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Frederick Health (FH) is located in Frederick, MD, and anchored by the 311-bed Frederick Health Hospital. FH also operates outpatient facilities located throughout the county, employs over 100 physicians, and operates a captive insurance company. In fiscal 2019, the system reported approximately $434M in net revenue and approximately 16,000 inpatient admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

