Moody's assigns Baa1 to Illinois' GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the State of Illinois' up to $1.8 billion General Obligation bonds, consisting of approximately $925 million of General Obligation Bonds, Series of June 2022A and up to $900 million of General Obligation Bonds, Refunding Series of June 2022B. The state may price the bonds as soon as the week of May 16, 2022. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating on the general obligation bonds is the same as the state's Baa1 issuer rating given the availability of the state's broad revenue base to pay the bonds. The rating reflects the state's solid tax revenue growth over the past year, which expanded its capacity to rebuild financial reserves and increase payments towards unfunded liabilities. The state is on track to close the current fiscal 2022 with its strongest fund balance in over a decade, which is net of complete repayment of borrowing from the US Federal Reserve's Municipal Liquidity Facility and reflects continued progress towards paying down accounts payable. The state is also increasing pension contributions, indicating increased commitment to paying its single-largest long-term liability.

The rating balances the state's recent financial progress with underlying challenges that will remain in place for some time. These challenges include heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that constrain the state's financial flexibility and contribute to a weak financial position compared to other states, despite the recent improvement in fund balance. Moreover, the Illinois economy has for the past decade expanded at a slower pace than most states and will likely continue to do so given a weak population trend.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances the financial progress being made by the state with the uncertainty of the present economic climate. The state's lean financial reserves, and heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens make it more vulnerable than other states to a negative shift in the national or global economy, which presently limits the probability of further rating improvement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement in state financial performance as indicated by, for example, growing fund balance

- Accelerated economic expansion, especially as compared to other states, that indicates sustained and strong revenue growth- Moderation of the state's long-term liability and fixed cost burdens- Maintenance of fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slow revenue growth that intensifies budgetary pressure or weakens fund balance

- Growth in leverage (debt or other unfunded liabilities) or the state's fixed cost burden- A material drop in available liquidity- A departure from fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

LEGAL SECURITY

Illinois general obligation bonds are a full faith and credit pledge obligation of the state. The state's General Obligation Bond Act (30 ILCS 330/1 et seq.) provides for an "irrevocable and continuing appropriation" of state funds for payment, creates a debt service fund, provides for monthly deposits into that fund and mandates the use of any state funds, if necessary, to cover a shortfall in such deposits.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series of June 2022A bonds will mostly finance various capital projects. A portion of the bonds will finance payments to the state's pension plans in line with the state's accelerated pension benefit payment program. Proceeds of the Refunding Series of June 2022B bonds will refinance certain outstanding general obligation bonds for anticipated debt service cost savings.

PROFILE

Illinois is home to about 12.8 million residents, making it the sixth-largest state by population. It has the fifth-largest economy among US states, measured by an estimated gross domestic product of $946 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

