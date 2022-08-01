Moody's assigns Baa1 to Johnson Electric's proposed USD senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Baa1 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

Johnson Electric plans to use the proceeds from the notes to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Johnson Electric's Baa1 ratings reflect the company's position as a strong, global electromechanical motion systems specialist with a long track record, as well as its low customer concentration and geographical diversification. In particular, its global manufacturing footprint helps to mitigate operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The ratings also reflect the company's low debt leverage and excellent liquidity, underpinned by its prudent financial strategy.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's moderate scale and profitability, and high concentration in the motion subsystems product segment.

The proposed notes will lengthen Johnson Electric's debt maturity profile and will have no significant impact on its credit metrics, as the company will use the majority of the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects Johnson Electric's adjusted debt/EBITDA will rise to around 1.6x-2.0x in the next 12-18 months from 1.4x in fiscal 2022 ended 31 March, reflecting the prefunding of its outstanding debt where majority of it will not mature until July 2024. It also reflects our expectations of modest revenue growth in fiscal 2023 amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. However, we expect its leverage metric will improve toward around 1.1x once the outstanding $300 million offshore bonds are repaid by July 2024.

In addition, its current net debt position will likely return to net cash, as its moderate capital spending will lead to positive free cash flows. This level of financial leverage provides an adequate buffer against temporary shocks.

Despite a slow recovery in global auto production, Johnson Electric's revenue will continue to record moderate growth annually over the next two years, underpinned by its ability to outperform the market and offer new products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook mainly reflects Moody's expectation that Johnson Electric will preserve its balance sheet strength over the next 1-2 years, despite a temporary weakening in profitability.

Although an upgrade is currently unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings over time if Johnson Electric demonstrates (1) significant growth in scale and greater business diversification through higher contributions from its industrial segment; (2) an EBITA margin sustained at above 14%, which would reflect product leadership; (3) low debt leverage, with its debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.5x; and (4) solid liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Johnson Electric's sales weaken significantly; (2) its adjusted EBITA margin stays below 8%-9%; (3) its liquidity becomes inadequate; or (4) its debt/EBITDA increases to above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited was established in 1959 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1984. It is a global leader in motion systems, which include motors, solenoids, switches, flexible interconnects, pumps, actuators and powder metal components. The company achieved revenue of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2022.

