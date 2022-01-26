Moody's assigns Baa1 to Kia's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Kia Corporation (Baa1 stable).

The outlook on Kia is stable.

Kia plans to use the proceeds to finance or refinance new or existing eligible projects in accordance with the company's green finance framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Kia's Baa1 rating reflects its solid underlying credit strength, underpinned by the company's considerable synergies with its parent, Hyundai Motor Company (Baa1 stable), its competitive position in the Korean automotive market, high geographic diversification, improving profitability and strong balance sheet," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

At the same time, Kia's underlying credit strength considers the global automotive industry's inherent challenges, such as its highly competitive nature and exposure to stricter emission regulations and electrification, and the company's moderate scale.

"The rating also incorporates a one-notch uplift from Kia's underlying credit strength, based on our expectation that the company will receive strong support from Hyundai Motor in times of stress," adds Yoo.

Moody's expects Kia's adjusted EBITA margin to stay at 7.0%-7.5% over the next 1-2 years, which is significantly higher than the level in 2020, supported by a rebound in sales volumes, better product mix and absent sizable product quality-related expenses that occurred in 2020.

Moody's also expects the company to maintain large reported net liquidity holdings, which will provide an adequate financial buffer.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Kia is exposed to the auto industry's transition to alternative fuel vehicles and stricter carbon emission regulations, and social risks with regard to product recalls. The rating also considers the risks related to Kia's circular shareholding structure as well as the company's prudent financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kia's stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Hyundai Motor, given the two companies' close links in terms of operations and credit quality. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Kia will maintain adequate profitability and a strong balance sheet at least over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's could upgrade Kia's rating if (1) Hyundai Motor's rating is upgraded; and (2) Kia maintains its sound business and financial profile.

Moody's would downgrade Kia's rating if Hyundai Motor's rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275604. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kia Corporation is Korea's second-largest automaker by sales volume and revenue. Kia's global retail sales totaled about 3.0 million auto units in 2021.

