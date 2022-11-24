Moody's assigns Baa1 to Kunming Rail Transit's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Kunming Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. (KRT, Baa1 negative).

The rating outlook is negative.

The company plans to use the proceeds for refinancing according to the NDRC Certificate and the requirements under its Green Bond Framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KRT's Baa1 issuer rating is based on the Kunming government's GCS score of baa2 and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Kunming government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch upward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Kunming's GCS score reflects the city's status as the provincial capital of Yunnan province; the province's lower level of development and higher debt burden, compared with those of its peers; and Kunming's growing operating deficits and a large debt burden, relative to other provincial capitals; as well as gaps in the city government's disclosure, which prevent a complete assessment of its contingent liability risks.

KRT's Baa1 issuer rating also reflects the Kunming government's propensity to provide support to the company, based on the Kunming government's ownership of KRT; and the company's status as one of the largest state-owned entities (SOEs) by asset size in Kunming, and the sole platform to own, construct and operate Kunming's metro system, which is an essential and nationally important public service.

The one-notch upward adjustment from Kunming's GCS score reflects the Kunming government's exceptional willingness to support KRT, underpinned by the strong and predictable government payments from Kunming's fiscal budget that cover the company's operating losses, and part of its debt servicing and capital spending.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concern that the Kunming government's capacity to support its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) is declining and likely to come under pressure due to signs of a fundamental weakening in Yunnan and Kunming, including materially higher debt burdens and a sharp reduction in land sales revenue.

However, Moody's expects that the Kunming government will prioritize resources to maintain KRT's liquidity and to support its investment and debt servicing needs. KRT has a strong track record of receiving recurring government cash payments, amounting to RMB34.3 billion over 2017 – 21. Although a significant portion of these government payments – around 40% - 60% - are related to primary land development compensation that could be volatile, the risk of funding mismatches is mitigated by the well-established government payment mechanism for metro development, which is included in the Kunming government's fiscal budget. Moody's expects that lower proceeds from land sales could be compensated by other forms of government financial support such as government grants and special purpose bonds.

KRT's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors

KRT is exposed to moderately negative environmental and social risks, alongside neutral to low governance risk. The effect of these considerations on the rating can be fully mitigated by the expectation that the Kunming government and potentially higher tier governments would support the company, when in need.

KRT's moderately negative environmental risk is mainly associated with the company's exposure to physical climate risk, in terms of extreme weather patterns' impact to its metro assets and operations. However, mass transit operations are important to reducing carbon emissions compared to other modes of transportation and therefore we consider that the company has neutral to low risk in carbon transition.

The company's moderately negative social risk mainly reflects demographic and societal trends which could lead to changes in company strategies and regulatory interventions that prioritize social benefits over economic interest, for example, fare discounts introduced by the government. Also, customer relations risk is moderately negative because of the company's inability to adjust tariffs.

The company's governance risk is neutral to low. KRT is having moderately negative risk exposure to board structure, policies and procedures considering its concentrated ownership and board structure. However, relative to rated non-metro LGFV peers, metro LGFVs including KRT have lesser risk exposure related to financial strategy and risk management because metro projects are supported by transparent government payment mechanisms with established track record. These mechanisms are highly standardized nationwide and include government payments from designated fiscal budget.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if the Kunming city government's GCS score remains at baa2, resulting from a strengthening in the economic and fiscal profiles of Yunnan and Kunming that prevents further weakening in Kunming's ability to coordinate timely support.

However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the Kunming government's capacity to support deteriorates as a result of further weakening in local land markets or a continued run-up in debt burdens and contingent liabilities, undermining the government's ability to coordinate timely support; or if China's sovereign rating is downgraded.

The ratings could also be downgraded if KRT's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Kunming government's propensity to provide support, such as (1) a weakening of the company's position as the major platform that undertakes metro projects in Kunming; (2) its core businesses undergo significant changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that results in significant losses or comes at the cost of public services; (3) its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through nonstandard channels; (4) it significantly increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels; or (5) adverse changes occur in the ongoing government support mechanism, in terms of timeliness, predictability and adequacy of support.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2009, Kunming Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. (KRT) is the sole platform to own, construct and operate the metro system in Kunming on behalf of the Kunming government. The company is owned by the Kunming government, through the Kunming State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (90%) and the Yunnan Department of Finance (10%).

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

