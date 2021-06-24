Moody's assigns Baa1 to LG Chem's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior
unsecured USD notes to be issued by LG Chem, Ltd. (Baa1 positive).
The outlook on LG Chem remains positive.
LG Chem plans to use the proceeds to finance and/or refinance eligible
green bond projects in accordance with the company's green financing
framework.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"LG Chem's Baa1 ratings reflect the company's operating stability,
supported by its solid market position in the Asian petrochemical market
and improving business diversification due to its fast-growing
battery business," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
"The ratings also reflect the company's ability to maintain
low financial leverage despite its large capital spending,"
adds Yoo.
These strengths are partly offset by the cyclical nature of the company's
core businesses, its high capital spending and its exposure to a
degree of execution risk in the battery business.
Moody's expects LG Chem's adjusted EBITDA to increase to around KRW7.1
trillion in 2021 from around KRW4.1 trillion in 2020, supported
by strong product spreads in its petrochemical business, as well
as solid sales growth and improving profitability at its battery business.
On the other hand, without material non-debt funding activities,
Moody's expects LG Chem's reported debt to continue increasing
over the next 1-2 years, mainly to fund large-scale
investments at its key businesses as well as working capital deficits.
After improving to around 1.9x in 2021 from around 2.5x
in 2020, Moody's expects that LG Chem's adjusted debt/EBITDA
could increase beyond 2021 because of a likely moderation of the company's
petrochemical business from the current cyclical upturn and further debt-funded
capital spending.
However, the extent of weakening will be manageable, given
that the incremental earnings from its expanded production capacity and
improving profitability of the battery business will mitigate the effect
of the softening in the petrochemical business.
LG Chem's ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
The company benefits from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions,
which should support a material increase in revenue and earnings from
its global market-leading electric vehicle (EV) battery business.
LG Chem is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety
risks for its petrochemical business. These risks are somewhat
mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance
and established operational capabilities. On the other hand,
LG Chem's battery business is exposed to risks associated with responsible
production, as indicated by the ongoing large provision expenses
since 2019 attributed to battery fires.
The ratings also consider the company's increasingly aggressive
investment appetite as reflected by the sizable investments, particularly
in its battery business, although from a very prudent level prior
to 2018.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The positive outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectation that LG Chem's
financial leverage will remain healthy supported by structural earnings
improvement in its petrochemical and battery businesses and (2) the likelihood
of LG Energy Solution, Ltd.'s initial public offering
(IPO) materializing. This transaction, which is aimed to
be completed over the next few months, if executed, will substantially
improve LG Chem's financial flexibility.
Moody's could upgrade LG Chem's ratings if the company maintains
strong earnings while containing debt growth through robust operating
cash flow or large non-debt funding activities, such that
its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.25x on a sustained basis.
The outlook could return to stable if LG Chem's financial leverage
fails to improve, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.25x-2.50x
on a sustained basis. Major operating problems in its EV battery
business or further new large debt-funded investments could lead
to such development.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LG Chem, Ltd. is a major Asian producer of a diverse mix
of commodity and specialty chemicals, including olefins, polyolefins,
ABS, engineering plastics, acrylate, plasticizers,
synthetic rubbers, PVC and specialty polymers. The company
is also engaged in the rechargeable batteries (including EV batteries),
advanced materials and pharmaceutical businesses.
Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077