Moody's assigns Baa1 to LG Chem's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by LG Chem, Ltd. (Baa1 positive).

The outlook on LG Chem remains positive.

LG Chem plans to use the proceeds to finance and/or refinance eligible green bond projects in accordance with the company's green financing framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"LG Chem's Baa1 ratings reflect the company's operating stability, supported by its solid market position in the Asian petrochemical market and improving business diversification due to its fast-growing battery business," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The ratings also reflect the company's ability to maintain low financial leverage despite its large capital spending," adds Yoo.

These strengths are partly offset by the cyclical nature of the company's core businesses, its high capital spending and its exposure to a degree of execution risk in the battery business.

Moody's expects LG Chem's adjusted EBITDA to increase to around KRW7.1 trillion in 2021 from around KRW4.1 trillion in 2020, supported by strong product spreads in its petrochemical business, as well as solid sales growth and improving profitability at its battery business.

On the other hand, without material non-debt funding activities, Moody's expects LG Chem's reported debt to continue increasing over the next 1-2 years, mainly to fund large-scale investments at its key businesses as well as working capital deficits.

After improving to around 1.9x in 2021 from around 2.5x in 2020, Moody's expects that LG Chem's adjusted debt/EBITDA could increase beyond 2021 because of a likely moderation of the company's petrochemical business from the current cyclical upturn and further debt-funded capital spending.

However, the extent of weakening will be manageable, given that the incremental earnings from its expanded production capacity and improving profitability of the battery business will mitigate the effect of the softening in the petrochemical business.

LG Chem's ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The company benefits from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions, which should support a material increase in revenue and earnings from its global market-leading electric vehicle (EV) battery business.

LG Chem is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks for its petrochemical business. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance and established operational capabilities. On the other hand, LG Chem's battery business is exposed to risks associated with responsible production, as indicated by the ongoing large provision expenses since 2019 attributed to battery fires.

The ratings also consider the company's increasingly aggressive investment appetite as reflected by the sizable investments, particularly in its battery business, although from a very prudent level prior to 2018.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectation that LG Chem's financial leverage will remain healthy supported by structural earnings improvement in its petrochemical and battery businesses and (2) the likelihood of LG Energy Solution, Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) materializing. This transaction, which is aimed to be completed over the next few months, if executed, will substantially improve LG Chem's financial flexibility.

Moody's could upgrade LG Chem's ratings if the company maintains strong earnings while containing debt growth through robust operating cash flow or large non-debt funding activities, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.25x on a sustained basis.

The outlook could return to stable if LG Chem's financial leverage fails to improve, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.25x-2.50x on a sustained basis. Major operating problems in its EV battery business or further new large debt-funded investments could lead to such development.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LG Chem, Ltd. is a major Asian producer of a diverse mix of commodity and specialty chemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, ABS, engineering plastics, acrylate, plasticizers, synthetic rubbers, PVC and specialty polymers. The company is also engaged in the rechargeable batteries (including EV batteries), advanced materials and pharmaceutical businesses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

