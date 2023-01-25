Moody's assigns Baa1 to Loyola University New Orleans, LA's revenue bond, Series 2023A; outlook is stable

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings of Loyola University New Orleans, LA. Concurrently, we have assigned a Baa1 to the proposed $131.3 million in Revenue Bonds (Loyola University Project) Series 2023A. These bonds will be issued through the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority. The university had $160 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2022 (July 30). The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 issuer rating reflects Loyola's solid reserve position and improved operating margins. While the university has enjoyed enrollment gains over the past several years, speaking to its good student market and evolving academic programs, enrollment declined in fall 2022. While net tuition revenue is budgeted to edge upward, enrollment and expense pressures could soften operating performance especially with student-charges comprising around 70% of revenues. Management's track record of effective expense management including relying on no more than a 5% endowment spending rate is key to credit quality. Proforma leverage is elevated relative to total cash and investments and EBIDA as pro form total debt increases to $284 million. Further, future debt service requirements do hinge on the timely completion and lease up of a new residence hall, which is projected to add around $7 million in incremental revenues by fiscal 2027. Favorably, management reports strong student demand for on-campus housing, especially given Loyola's location in New Orleans proper where off-campus inventory is limited. After the issuance of the Series 2023A bonds, the university does not have any debt plans. Donor support will fund a portion of the university's ongoing capital needs, especially important given its elevated financial leverage.
The assignment and affirmation of the Baa1 revenue bond ratings incorporates the issuer rating and unsecured general obligation characteristics of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects expectations that Loyola will continue to budget conservatively allowing the university to navigate fluctuations in enrollment without comprising operating margins. Additionally, the outlook further incorporates expectations that reserves will remain around current levels, and Loyola will not materially increase its debt load.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Material growth in reserves relative to peers
-Sustained improvement in operating performance, including healthy debt service coverage
-Enrollment stabilization and net tuition revenue growth
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Weakening of operating performance resulting in thinner margins and narrower debt service coverage
-Decline in unrestricted liquidity or erosion of financial reserves
-Material and sustained enrollment declines
-Additional debt in the absence of marked increase in EBIDA
-Construction delay in student housing project or decline in likely net revenue performance from the project
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2023A bonds are expected to generate approximately $137 million in proceeds that will be used to invest in capital facilities, specifically a new housing facility with over 600 beds as well as improvements to five existing residence halls, with the remainder used to fund capitalized interest, and retire a small portion of existing debt.
LEGAL SECURITY
New and outstanding revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.
PROFILE
Loyola University New Orleans is a private, Jesuit university located in New Orleans, Louisiana. The university enrolled around 4,100 full-time equivalents (FTEs) and generated operating revenue of $118 million in fiscal 2022 (July 31 fiscal year end).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
