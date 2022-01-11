info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Baa1 to Metro Washington Airport Authority, DC's Dulles Toll Road Second Senior Lien Revenue Bonds Series 2022A and Series 2022B, outlook stable

11 Jan 2022

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, DC's $425 million Dulles Toll Second Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and $335 million Dulles Toll Road Second Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B. At the same time Moody's has affirmed the A2 rating on the existing first senior lien revenue debt, the Baa1 rating on the existing second senior lien revenue debt and the Baa2 rating on the subordinate lien revenue debt. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the existing ratings benefits from the asset's competitive position as a mature commuter toll facility with a history of over 35 years of traffic and toll revenue with a diversified and robust service area.

The authority has a strong liquidity position with days cash on hand above 2,000 days. Traffic and operating revenue continue to recover from the lows during the lockdowns in 2020 but lag the recovery experienced at most other toll facilities due to minimal commercial vehicle traffic and slower recovery of passenger vehicle traffic.

2020 operating revenue declined by 38.2% over the prior year, which correlates with a 39.5% decline in annual transactions. Management foresees around 69 million traffic transactions and operating revenue of $150.2 million in 2021. This would be above 2020 levels (55 million transactions, $122 million operating revenue) but still well below pre-pandemic levels in 2019 (91 million transactions, $197 million operating revenue).

The authority has an independent toll-setting ability and a demonstrated willingness to raise toll rates. The next toll rate increase is scheduled for 2023.

Moody's expects that the authority will continue to raise rates as needed to maintain healthy debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs). Moody's also expects traffic and toll revenue to recover to pre-pandemic levels and continued improvement in the total DSCR from the low point in 2020 and 2021 of below 1.0x before application of cash reserves. Revenue is expected to recover to pre pandemic levels by 2023.

Operating expenses are low, reflected in high days cash on hand. However, leverage is very high with total debt outstanding of around $3.36 billion as most debt was issued for funding the construction of the Metrorail project which has reached substantial completion in December 2021. Future debt and capex needs are limited and Moody's does not anticipate any additional debt.

The A2 rating of the existing first senior lien revenue debt reflects the first lien position of the debt on the authority's net revenue and the limited amount of first lien debt outstanding relative to the total amount of debt.

The Baa1 second senior lien rating on the existing debt and new issuance reflects the second lien of the obligation on net revenues, ranking below the first lien obligations that are rated A2. It also reflects the substantial amount of second senior lien debt outstanding compared to first senior lien debt (around $163 million of first lien debt and $1.8 billion of second senior lien debt including accreted value on capital appreciation bonds (CABs)).

The Baa2 subordinate lien rating reflects the third lien of the obligation on net revenues, ranking below the second senior lien rating of Baa1. Around $1.4 billion of subordinate lien are outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers the authority's strong liquidity profile which will support its credit profile as traffic and toll revenue continue to recover in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings is currently unlikely at this stage given the high leverage and single asset nature of the toll road. However, an upgrade could be considered if:

- Traffic and toll revenue increase more than forecasted through organic growth and rate increases, and these produce higher DSCRs and reduced leverage including total net revenue DSCR solidly above 1.35x on a sustainable basis

- Greater clarity that the completed Silver Line will not significantly reduce transaction demand and revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to recover DSCR to 1.2x excluding reserve movements

- Deterioration in liquidity profile

- Increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The first senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien on toll road revenues after O&M plus its Permit and Operating agreement which grants MWAA the DTR, its toll road revenues and toll servicing rights. The second senior lien bonds are secured by a second lien and the subordinate lien by a third lien.

Each lien has a segregated reserve fund. The first three liens are funded at the lesser of the standard three prong test: 10% par; 125% average annual debt service (AADS) or 100% maximum annual debt service (MADS).

The authority has around $3.4 billion of debt outstanding pro-forma of the Series 2022A and B second senior lien revenue bonds, consisting of $0.2 billion first senior lien revenue bonds, around $1.8 billion of second senior lien revenue bonds, and around $1.4 billion of subordinate lien revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A Second Senior Lien Revenue Bonds will refund $421.7 million of the 2014A Bonds and the Series 2022B Second Senior Lien Revenue Bonds will refund $249.8 million of Series 2009C bonds.

PROFILE

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) is an independent interstate agency, which operates the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). In 2008, MWAA assumed the responsibility of operating the Dulles Toll Road and constructing the Dulles Metrorail Project (Silver Line) per a transfer agreement and operating agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Under the Toll Road Permit and Operating Agreement, the Airports Authority has established the Dulles Corridor Enterprise Fund to segregate the financial activity associated with the operation, maintenance and improvement of the Dulles Toll Road and construction. The Dulles Toll Road is an eight-lane tolled roadway that is approximately 13.4 miles in length between I-495 and Virginia Route 28 in eastern Loudoun County, Virginia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Angelo Sabatelle
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

