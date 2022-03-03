Moody's assigns Baa1 to Mondelez's new senior unsecured notes

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Baa1 ratings to the unsecured notes offered today by Mondelez International, Inc. ("Mondelez"). The company's existing domestic and foreign ratings, including the company's Baa1 unsecured debt rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating are unaffected. The outlook remains stable.

The new unsecured notes will be issued in three tranches. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Mondelez International, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mondelez's ratings (senior unsecured at Baa1) are supported by its large scale and leading global market position in the attractive global snacks category, which will continue to grow faster than the broader global packaged food sector. The credit profile also is supported by the company's attractive earnings growth potential, driven by cost efficiency programs and further expansion opportunities in developing markets. Mondelez generates strong free cash flow through a range of economic cycles that allows for continued reinvestment in product development, efficiency initiatives and marketing. These credit positives are balanced against corporate governance risks related to aggressive financial policy, including a sizable and growing dividend and a history of using free cash flow in its entirety to repurchase shares. Mondelez's higher debt to EBITDA leverage (expected to be about 3.8x at year end 2021) compared to its rated peers is supported by the strong business profile and the incremental investment and liquidity flexibility provided by its meaningful minority equity positions in JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper, with a current market value of roughly $6.3 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Mondelez's strong business profile, Moody's expectation that Mondelez will generate free cash flow exceeding $1.2 billion over the next 12 months, and that financial leverage will moderate gradually through earnings growth. This assumes that acquisitions will be funded in a way that avoids material leverage increases and that the operating environment improves gradually as ongoing coronavirus disruptions abate.

The ratings could be upgraded if Mondelez maintains its leading market shares in global snacks, if the company's retained cash flow/net debt is sustained above 18%, and Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x.

Mondelez's ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, retained cash flow/net debt is sustained below 14% or in the event of a weakening of market positions. Debt funded shareholder returns or monetization of minority investments without a reduction in leverage could also result in a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The packaged food sector is moderately exposed to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer lifestyle changes. The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Volatility can still be expected over the next 12-18 months due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions. The sector is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as soil/water and land use, and energy & emissions impacts, among others.

In terms of governance, Moody's considers Mondelez's financial policy to be aggressive given its history of significant payouts to shareholders and an ongoing acquisition strategy that keeps leverage at the high end of the range that Moody's expects in order to maintain Mondelez's current ratings. Moody's anticipates that acquisitions will continue to play an important role in the company's growth strategy, but based on Mondelez's large scale, Moody's does not believe that acquisitions would be transformational. Mondelez is publicly traded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Mondelez is the fifth-largest global food company in the world (behind Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mars and Danone). With over $28 billion in annual sales, Mondelez remains the world's largest player in global snacks, a $100 billion sales category at retail that is growing faster than the broader global packaged food sector. The company's snack categories (biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy) represent approximately 89% of the total net sales. Within snacks, the company owns five global brands that generate over $1 billion in sales each: Oreo, Nabisco, Cadbury, Milka and Trident. Mondelez is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker "MDLZ".

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

