Moody's assigns Baa1 to NJ Transportation Trust Fund Authority's appropriaiton bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority's (TTFA) $590 million Transportation System Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series A, $282 million Transportation System Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A (Forward Delivery); $584 million Transportation Program Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series AA (Forward Delivery). The outlook is stable.

Moody's also maintains a Baa1 rating on TTFA's $147.5 million Transportation Program Notes, 2014 Series BB-2 that are being remarketed on May 6 into the fixed rate mode from the SIFMA Index mode.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating, one notch down from New Jersey's A3 general obligation bond rating, is based on the moderate legal structure that requires annual legislative appropriation of contract payments to pay TTFA debt service. Contract payments to the TTFA are supported by specific state revenues dedicated by statute and constitution to transportation. The essentiality of TTFA-financed projects, the dedication of revenue to transportation and the importance of maintaining market access together create strong incentives for annual appropriation. However, bondholders do not have a direct lien on dedicated revenues and there are no remedies in event of non-appropriation.

Moody's has determined that the remarketing, in and of itself and as of this time, will not have an adverse effect on the long term credit quality of the bonds, currently rated Baa1 with a stable outlook, and therefore will not result in reduction or withdrawal of Moody's ratings. Moody's does not express an opinion as to whether the remarketing has, or could have, other non credit-related effects that may have a detrimental impact on the interests of note holders and/or counterparties.

New Jersey's A3 general obligation rating reflects the state's large, diverse and wealthy economy offset by large, growing long-term liabilities and the burden of significantly-increased pension contributions, which are the result of substantial historic pension underfunding. Due to better-than-expected revenue performance, the state will end fiscal 2021 with record-high liquidity and fund balance, but also a large structural budget gap and higher debt and fixed costs related to deficit financing. However, large fund balances, plans to accelerate pension contributions and fund pay-go capital projects, and the recent demonstration of the governor's broad powers to reduce expenditures mid-year reflect overall increased budget flexibility compared to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our view incorporates the impact of COVID-19 to date, but the pandemic and its long-term credit implications remain fluid. If our view of the credit quality of rated debt changes, we will update the rating or outlook at that time. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is based on the state. The state's stable outlook reflects better-than-expected revenue performance in fiscal 2021, and the expectation that large resulting fund balances will support budget flexibility through the coronavirus recovery. The stable outlook further reflects our view that the current A3 rating is well positioned for the next 12-18 months as the state continues to manage historic budget challenges, including large structural budget gaps and growing pension contributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the GO rating:

- Implementation of structurally balanced actions to close budget gaps

- Articulated strategy for sustained full funding of pension contributions

- Maintenance of budgetary balances and liquidity above historic averages

- Relatively stable debt and pension metrics, and fixed cost increases that remain affordable

For the appropriation-backed debt:

- Upgrade of the state's GO rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the GO rating:

- Lower-than-planned pension contributions that do not maintain the 1/10 schedule

- Failure to address large structural imbalance with recurring actions

- Significantly reduced liquidity levels and/or increased liquidity support (cash-flow borrowing and other cash management tactics)

- A significant increase in unfunded pension liabilities or other debt that elevates fixed costs

For the appropriation-backed debt:

- Downgrade of the state's GO rating

LEGAL SECURITY

BONDS SECURED BY STATE CONTRACT PAYMENTS, SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION

The TTFA's bonds are secured by the state's commitment to make contract payments subject to annual legislative appropriation. The state makes contract payments to the authority from the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) account of the general fund. The separate TTF accounts are funded with certain statutorily- and constitutionally-dedicated revenues for Transportation System bonds and with only constitutionally-dedicated revenues for Transportation Program bonds (discussed below). Bondholders have no direct lien on any of the dedicated revenues, and the legislature has no legal obligation to appropriate funds to the authority. In the event of a failure by the legislature to appropriate sufficient funds for debt service, bondholders have no substantive remedies.

However, the constitutional dedication of revenues and the essentiality of transportation infrastructure projects to the state provide strong incentive to appropriate for debt service. In addition, approximately 79% of New Jersey's net tax-supported debt is subject to appropriation. The importance of maintaining access to the capital markets provides strong incentive for the state to make these appropriations. The bond resolution does not require funding of a debt service reserve, but debt service payment dates in December and June mitigate potential risk from a delay in annual budget adoption.

Once funds are appropriated, the state treasurer makes payment to the authority no later than the fifth business day of the month following the month in which a credit has been made to the TTF, although the timing of the credit is not specified. In practice, distributions to TTFA are made throughout the year, well in advance of debt service payments.

AMPLE DEDICATED REVENUES SUPPORT STRONG APPROPRIATION INCENTIVE

The state constitution dedicates all gas tax revenue to transportation funding. Pursuant to the constitution, authorizing legislation, and the state contract, the TTF receives the following dedicated revenues, subject to legislative appropriation:

-- All motor fuel tax revenue;

-- All gross receipts tax on petroleum products, and

-- At least $200 million annually from the state's sales and use tax on new motor vehicles, and

-- Certain motor vehicle registration fees and toll road contributions, statutorily dedicated only to Transportation System bonds.

Pursuant to 2016 legislation, the petroleum products gross receipts tax rate will be adjusted up or down annually to maintain stable annual dedicated tax collections. After the original November 2016 increase, tax rates were increased again in 2018 and 2020 to offset declines in gas consumption. Total dedicated revenues are budgeted at $2.3 billion in fiscal 2021, compared to $1.47 billion of TTFA appropriation-backed debt service, including $108.7 million of NJ Transit debt service annually.

For five years prior to the increase, the state appropriated sales tax revenues above the $200 million minimum to support TTFA debt service payments, which diverted funds from other general fund operations. Those additional appropriations were available pursuant to the 2012 authorizing legislation that specifies that the sales tax revenues from sales on new automobiles will be made available first. However, if those are insufficient for debt service, then the state's remaining sales and use taxes are available for debt service pursuant to the constitutional dedication.

The dedicated taxes in the TTF also fund debt service on certain bonds issued by the state for New Jersey Transit (NJT) projects and vehicles, state and NJT pay-go capital projects, and distributions to counties and municipalities for transportation projects.

AUTHORITY HAS $16 BILLION OF DEBT IN NEW AND OLD PROGRAMS

Including the current issue, the state will have $16.3 billion of Transportation System and Transportation Program bonds outstanding. The state also has $2.9 billion of GARVEEs outstanding, issued by the TTFA.

The TTFA is authorized to issue up to $12 billion of additional Transportation Program Bonds through fiscal 2024 to support the state's $16 billion transportation capital funding plan. After this issuance, approximately $8.5 billion of capacity under $12 billion authorization remains.

NEW AND PRIOR AUTHORITY DEBT PROGRAMS HAVE BROAD SIMILARITIES

Separate bond resolutions govern the new Transportation Program debt and the prior Transportation System Bonds (for which additional issuance is not expected, except for refunding). The equivalence in rating assigned to the two programs is consistent with the subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's payment obligation and the similarity of revenues. The 2012 reauthorizing law created subaccounts in the Transportation Trust Fund Account, allowing a distinction between revenues appropriated to each program. However these revenues are the same except that for the Transportation Program bonds, amounts dedicated to transportation by statute (and not also by constitution) are excluded. As a result of this difference, counsel determined that the new bonds did not require voter approval.

USE OF PROCEEDS

2021 Series A, 2022 Series A and 20222 Series AA bond proceeds will refund outstanding transportation program and transportation system bonds for net present value savings with no extension of maturity.

The 2014 Series BB-2 bonds, which are currently in the SIFMA Index mode, will be remarketed into the fixed rate.

PROFILE

New Jersey is the 11th-largest state by population in the United States. Its gross domestic product per capita ranks 8th among the states (in current dollars).

The TTFA was created as a financing and payment vehicle for the DOT, which oversees more than 13,059 lane miles of state highways and 2,388 state-owned bridges, as well as the nation's third-largest commuter rail and bus system. The department also provides transportation assistance to counties and other municipalities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260202. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

