Moody's assigns Baa1 to New Jersey EDA's State Lease Revenue Bonds (Offshore Wind Port Project), 2023 Series A; outlook positive

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Baa1 to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's $160 million of State Lease Revenue Bonds (Offshore Wind Port Project), 2023 Series A (Federally Taxable). The bonds are expected to be priced on January 10, 2023. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects New Jersey's issuer rating (A2 positive), combined with the contingent nature of the state's payment obligation on underlying lease agreements, which will require annual legislative appropriation. The project (New Jersey Wind Port) should play a critical role in the state's de-carbonization strategy, serving companies involved in manufacturing, assembling and deploying offshore wind turbines. The bonds face risks absent from state lease transactions that have financed projects for education, healthcare and law enforcement facilities. Even if Wind Port encourages private firms to engage in business that helps the state meet environmental objectives, the project is not directly linked to delivery of more essential government services. A de-emphasis of the state's environmental goals, an increased preference for other clean power sources or conditions affecting companies using the port could weaken the rationale for the project, adding to non-appropriation risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's positive outlook, which applies to its subject-to-appropriation obligations, is supported by the likelihood the state will continue its current practices for managing reserves and long-term liabilities, which could support improvement in the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds will be paid, subject to annual appropriation, from basic rent payments on a lease representing a share of the project's total cost. Legal documents require the EDA to assign its interest in these payments directly to the bond trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance a portion of costs associated with constructing and equipping a port facility that will serve the offshore wind power-generation industry. Specifically, they will fund a portion of Phase One construction, which is expected to cost $600 million in total. Some prior funding has been provided through state appropriations. Phase One will include dredging a channel from the New Jersey Wind Port site to the main river channel; constructing "wharf infrastructure purpose built for marshalling (i.e., wind turbine staging, final assembly and transport)"; equipping a 58-acre property for "wind component manufacturing" and building a heavy haul road corridor connecting that to the wharf. Other components will provide support, including on-site utility (power, water, sewer and telecom), equipping a five-acre property for general port administration and parking. Substantial completion of Phase One projects is anticipated (or targeted) for 2025, with Phase Two expected to be completed two to three years later. Phase Two costs are expected to be roughly equal to Phase 1 and may entail additional debt issuance.

PROFILE

The EDA is a conduit financing entity created under state law. It is authorized to issue and sell bonds and notes as part of its role of assisting government bodies by taking assignments of rentals and leases and making and entering into contracts and leases. New Jersey is the 11th-largest state by population, with an estimated 9.27 million residents in 2021. Its economy ranks ninth, based on GDP of about $683 billion (2021 current dollars).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

