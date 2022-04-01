Moody's assigns Baa1 to Oglethorpe Power Corporation's planned issuance of $500 million of first mortgage bonds, series 2022A due 2047; outlook stable

Approximately $500 million of securities affected

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa1 senior secured rating to Oglethorpe Power Corporation's (OPC) proposed offering of $500 million of first mortgage bonds, Series 2022A due 2047 (FMBs). OPC's other Moody's ratings include Baa1 for its existing FMBs and senior secured revenue bonds, a Baa2 Issuer Rating and a P-2 short-term rating for its commercial paper program. The rating outlook for OPC is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed offering of FMBs will be used to finance expenditures related to OPCs 30% interest in the construction of Vogtle nuclear units 3 and 4 (the Vogtle project), to redeem outstanding commercial paper, and to pay the costs of issuing the FMBs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating assignment for the proposed FMBs reflects the significant challenges OPC faces because of its 30% participant share in the Vogtle project, including additional schedule delays and cost increases for OPC and its partners announced in Q-1 2022", said Vice President-Senior Analyst, Kevin Rose. "In response to the cost increases associated with the latest schedule delay, which could extend completion dates to March 2023 and December 2023 for Vogtle units 3 and 4, respectively, OPC again revised its project budget to $8.5 billion from $8.25 billion previously", Rose added. Although the complexity of the Vogtle project leaves open the possibilities for additional construction delays and cost increases, the magnitude is not expected to further jeopardize OPC's credit quality, particularly when considering downside credit risk protections afforded by the terms of the revised joint owners agreement (JOA) and term sheets which include several forms of mitigation and cost shifting should future construction project costs exceed established thresholds that are now likely to be surpassed under the Vogtle project's latest revised budget.

During November 2017 through February 18, 2019, Georgia Power Company (GPC, Baa1 stable) and its project co-owners entered into a series of amendments to their JOAs that among other things established the co-owners responsibility for their respective share of the latest $2.3 billion overall project cost increase at that time, including an $800 million project-specific contingency. Under the JOAs, should the project costs exceed the revised budget set under the JOAs by $800 million, but less than $1.6 billion, GPC, a 45.7% current owner, will be responsible for 55.7% of the increase, with the remaining 44.3% of costs paid by the other co-owners according to their original ownership interests. If the project costs exceed the revised budget by $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion, GPC will be responsible for 65.7% of the increase, with the remaining owners being responsible for the remainder. Beyond $2.1 billion of future potential cost increase, the co-owners have a one-time option to tender a portion of their ownership interest to GPC in exchange for GPC's agreement to pay 100% of such Co-owner's share of construction costs actually incurred in excess of the threshold amount established in the JOAs. Because of this arrangement, the JOAs would not require an owner vote to continue construction should costs increase above the August 2018 $2.3 billion budget cost increase. Moreover, GPC would have the sole control over the vote to cancel the project if GPC were asked to pay 100% of the excess costs for the other owners that exceed $2.1 billion. Also GPC, at the co-owners' option, has agreed to purchase the co-owners federal production tax credits, a source of liquidity for OPC and the other co-owners, at varying purchase prices dependent on the actual cost to complete the project.

OPC is evaluating whether to exercise its tender or "freeze option", which it believes will be available to decide on between June 14, 2022 and August 13, 2022, subject to approval by the OPC board of directors and its members. In recognition of the "freeze option" possibility, OPC has also prepared an alternative "freeze option" project budget, which is $400 million less than the $8.5 billion "no freeze" budget. Under the "freeze option", the OPC current entitlement of 660 megawatts (MW) would decline to about 618 MW and its percentage share of the project would decline to 28% from 30%. While the co-owners have some disagreement with GPC about certain costs to determine the cost sharing and tender option amounts and timing, we note that GPC has taken charges in its FYE 2021 results to acknowledge the likelihood that it would need to absorb at least half of these costs and the possibility of GPC incurring additional costs cannot be ruled out as OPC has initiated a dispute resolution process.

OPC's $8.5 billion "no freeze" budget and $8.1 billion "freeze option" budget both assume commercial operation dates of March 2023 and December 2023 for Vogtle units 3 and 4, respectively, and include construction costs, financing costs, and both a project-level and OPC-specific contingency aggregating almost $120 million. The key difference between the two is that the "no freeze" budget does not reflect benefits of capping future construction costs from exercising the tender option available under the JOAs. Construction costs in both budgets are net of $1.1 billion received from Toshiba Corporation under the Guarantee Settlement Agreement. OPC reports it has already invested about $7.0 billion in the project as of December 31, 2021. To the extent that cost sharing surfaces in some form under the JOAs, OPC could save up to about $99 million. To date, OPC's long-term debt financing for the Vogtle project includes drawdowns of about $4.1 billion of the $4.6 billion of loan availability under the Department of Energy (DOE) loan guarantee program and about $2.3 billion of secured debt in the capital markets. OPC's financing to date has resulted in significant capital cost savings compared to the amounts originally budgeted for the Vogtle project.

Looking ahead, under the "no freeze" budget, assuming OPC draws the remaining $500 million available under the DOE guarantee loan program as planned during Q-2 and Q-4 of 2022, it anticipates that it will need to raise up to $1.8 billion of additional long-term funding in the capital markets through 2024, including approximately $455 million that will be needed to refinance DOE guaranteed loans that mature before the in-service date of Vogtle unit 4. The planned issuance of $500 million of FMBs in Q-2 2022 will meet a portion of the capital markets financing. Under the "freeze option" budget, the amount of additional long-term funding in the capital markets through 2024 would be $400 million less.

As OPC continues to fund its monthly share of the Vogtle project costs primarily with commercial paper (CP) under its $1.2 billion commercial paper (CP) program, its outstanding CP will continue to fluctuate. We anticipate that OPC will continue to periodically make DOE guaranteed loan draws or issue long term debt in the capital markets and use the proceeds to repay a portion of its CP outstanding as outstanding CP balances increase.

Longstanding key underpinnings for the OPC credit profile still include the cooperative business model, especially the strong bond of contractual relationship with members and rate autonomy status. OPC has reasonably competitive wholesale rates, which stood at about 6.3 cents/kWh for fiscal year 2021. OPC has financially sound members, good diversity in its generation resource mix, and, strong member, state, regulatory and political support for the Vogtle project.

While the Vogtle construction has caused OPC's key credit metrics to be weak relative to many of its peers, the cooperative's current credit quality and outlook incorporates our view that the cooperative business model and OPC's past history of adjusting rates at least partially balances this pressure point. Moody's believes that OPC will continue to carefully manage its liquidity and ultimately exercise its rate autonomy once the units begin operating and that metrics will then revert quickly back to stronger levels in support of the credit profile.

OPC's strong liquidity is comprised of a diversified, cost-effective mix of cash and short-term investments, along with committed lines of credit and commercial paper (CP). Its primary source of liquidity is the $1.2 billion unsecured credit facility that extends through December 2024 and supports the cooperative's $1.2 billion CP program. The CP backstop has 12 participating banks. Additionally, OPC has three other bank credit facilities which provide another $600 million in credit commitments, including a $350 million line of credit from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, which was extended to October 2024 last year. Oglethorpe had a strong liquidity position at March 18, 2022 with about $984 million of unrestricted available liquidity, including $447 million of cash and cash equivalents and about $536 million available under its various credit facilities. OPC also has about $258 million invested in the RUS cushion of credit account available to repay FFB loans. And it also has RUS approved but not yet advanced long-term loans of about $317.1 million, while continuing to demonstrate ample access to the public and private capital markets throughout the Vogtle project, while maintaining a strong investor following.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the steadfast support for the Vogtle project among all the co-owners and other key constituents. Especially important for OPC are the several forms of risk mitigation and cost shifting under the JOAs which offer protection as future construction costs for the project are now expected to exceed thresholds established in the JOAs. The outlook also incorporates the benefits of strong contractual ties that OPC has with its members and the likelihood that management and the board will ultimately exercise rate autonomy so that OPC's weak financial metrics will return to stronger levels in support of the credit profile once the Vogtle project costs are fully incorporated into the wholesale power rates charged to its members.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

What Could Change the Rating – Up

An upgrade of ratings is unlikely over the next two years as the project advances and OPC's metrics remain weak primarily because of our adjustments for capitalized interest on the project's significant debt financing

Beyond the next two years, credit metrics that could support an upgrade include a funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio closer to 6% and equity to capitalization exceeding 10%

What Could Change the Rating – Down

If there are further delays or cost increases on the project that materially stretch further the cooperative's revised 2022 budget

If there is a decrease in the level of co-owners', members', state, regulatory, political, or public support for the project

If OPC incurs a sustained deterioration of its liquidity or future rate increases necessary to strengthen its cash flow credit metrics and equity levels in the capital structure once the Vogtle project is in commercial operation are significantly delayed

Oglethorpe Power Corporation, headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, is a generation-only electric cooperative that provides wholesale power to its 38 member-owner distribution cooperatives located throughout Georgia.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1309832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

