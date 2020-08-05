Moody's assigns Baa1 to Oyster Bay, NY's bonds, MIG 2 to notes; outlook positive

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the Town of Oyster Bay, NY's $30 million General Obligation (Serial) Bonds, 2020 (Federally Taxable). Moody's has also assigned a MIG 2 to the town's $39.6 million Bond Anticipation Notes, 2020 Series C. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Baa1 rating on the town's outstanding issuer and GOLT ratings. The outlook is positive.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects recent improvements to the town's financial position resulting from cost cutting and substantial tax increases. as the town has improved liquidity, eliminating the need for annual cash flow borrowing and has successfully resolved the bulk of the town's legal problems, including the SEC suit, without material ill effects. The issuer and GOLT ratings also reflect the town's large tax base, strong resident wealth and income, exposure to litigation, and weak, albeit much improved, financial position.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State (Aa1 negative) law on property tax levy increases. The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the town council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The MIG 2 rating reflects the town's weak, albeit improved underlying credit quality (reflected in its Baa1 positive long-term rating) and demonstrated history of market access.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Oyster Bay. Although the town receives some sales tax and mortgage tax revenue, the majority of Oyster Bay's revenue is derived from property taxes which are not expected to be materially impacted. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Oyster Bay changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite the pandemic, Oyster Bay's finances are on track to continue improving and will reach a level commensurate with a higher rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued significant improvement to operating fund balance and cash position

- Reduction in fixed costs

- Upgrade of long-term rating (BANs)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unfavorable resolution of outstanding litigation with adverse operational or financial implications or increased uncertainty

- Reversion to structural imbalance across operating funds

- Failure to continue strengthening fund balance

- Reversion to reliance on cashflow borrowing

- Significant deterioration in net cash position

- Downgrade of long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds and notes is secured by the town's faith and credit supported by its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to reimburse the town for a legal settlement related to a property dispute. Proceeds from the notes will be used to finance various capital projects.

PROFILE

The Town of Oyster Bay is located in Nassau County (A2 stable) approximately 40 miles east of New York City's (Aa1 negative) mid-town Manhattan business district. The town covers 170 square miles 104 of which are land and the balance water, spanning from the north shore to the south shore of Long Island. It has approximately 300,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

