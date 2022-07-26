Moody's assigns Baa1 to POSCO's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by POSCO (Baa1 stable).

The rating outlook on POSCO is stable.

POSCO will use the proceeds from the notes to refinance existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"POSCO's Baa1 ratings primarily reflect its parent POSCO Holdings Inc.'s Baa1 issuer rating because of the close credit linkage between the two entities in terms of credit quality. This assessment is underscored by POSCO Holdings' 100% ownership in POSCO and the subsidiary's status as the key operating company of the parent," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

POSCO Holdings' credit quality is mainly underpinned by the group's leading position in Korea's steel sector, diversified and premium product mix, globally competitive cost position and healthy balance sheet. These strengths are counterbalanced by the group's exposure to volatile raw material prices, industry cyclicality and overcapacity in Asia's steel industry. The group's non-steel subsidiaries provide diversification benefits, but have moderate credit quality compared with POSCO's steel business.

Moody's expects POSCO Holdings' consolidated earnings to soften over the next 12-18 months from the past year's very strong levels, mainly because of sluggish steel demand in China and elevated input costs. However, the company's expected earnings will likely remain above 2019-20 levels, supported by healthy domestic steel demand, the benefit of China's production and export curbs, and growing non-steel earnings.

Moody's expects POSCO Holdings' adjusted debt level to grow moderately this year because of increasing investment spending, working capital deficits stemming from elevated input costs, and the impact of the Korean won depreciation on its US dollar debt.

Given the above considerations, Moody's expects POSCO Holdings' adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to increase to around 2.1x-2.3x over the next 12-18 months from 1.7x in 2021. At the same time, its adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase slightly to around 0.6x from 0.4x over this period. Still, these projected ratios position POSCO Holdings well for the Baa1 rating level and provide a significant buffer against future investment and earnings cyclicality.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, POSCO's steel operations are exposed to high environmental risks. The company will face increasing costs and tighter regulations over emissions from its blast furnaces. Moody's expects POSCO to continue to make necessary environment-related investments to cope with such tightening oversight and regulations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on POSCO reflect the stable outlook on POSCO Holdings, which is in turn underpinned by an expectation that POSCO Holdings will maintain healthy financial leverage and a sizable financial buffer at least over the next couple of years.

Moody's would upgrade POSCO's ratings if POSCO Holdings' ratings are upgraded. Moody's could upgrade the latter's ratings if the group enhances its business profile by diversifying its geographic and business mix, and sustains free cash flow by maintaining prudent investments and shareholder distribution. Metrics indicative of such positive momentum include POSCO Holdings' adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2.0x-2.5x and its adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 0.8x-1.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade POSCO's ratings if POSCO Holdings' ratings are downgraded. The downgrade of the latter's rating is possible if its consolidated earnings decline due to structural reasons, or if the group aggressively increases its investments or shareholder distributions. Such developments can be indicated by POSCO Holdings' adjusted gross debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.0x-3.5x or its adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 1.5x-1.75x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

POSCO is one of the largest steel producers globally, with a dominant market position in Korea in terms of sales. The company manufactures a broad range of steel products, including hot-rolled products, plates, wire rods, cold-rolled products, silicon steel sheets and stainless steel products. POSCO is wholly owned by POSCO Holdings Inc.

