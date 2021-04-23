Moody's assigns Baa1 to PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia's notes guaranteed by Hyundai Motor

Hong Kong, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed backed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by its parent, Hyundai Motor Company (Baa1 stable).

The outlook is stable.

HMMI plans to use the proceeds mainly to build its manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Given the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, the Baa1 rating on the notes mirrors Hyundai Motor's credit quality and its Baa1 rating.

"Hyundai Motor's Baa1 rating reflects its dominant position in the Korean automotive market, competitive position in key overseas markets, high degree of geographic diversification, improving profitability and strong balance sheet," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

These strengths are partly offset by the inherent challenges in the automotive industry, such as the sector's highly competitive nature and exposure to stricter emissions regulation and electrification, and the company's relatively moderate brand equity.

Moody's expects Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding its finance subsidiaries) to improve to around 5% over 2021-22 from around 1% in 2020, driven mainly by a rebound in its auto sales, its better product mix and the absence of the significant product-quality-related expenses incurred in the second half of 2020.

This level of profitability is largely consistent with the Baa1 rating category, particularly considering Hyundai Motor's large net cash position.

Moody's expects the company to maintain large reported net liquidity holdings of KRW8 trillion-KRW9 trillion (excluding its finance subsidiaries) over the next 1-2 years, despite a likely decrease in 2021. This liquidity level will continue to provide an adequate financial buffer.

Hyundai Motor's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Hyundai Motor is exposed to the auto industry's transition to alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) and stricter carbon emission regulations, which will require sizable capital spending and compliance costs. In response to these developments, the company is aiming to grow its AFV sales while increasing its higher-margin vehicle sales.

Hyundai Motor is also exposed to social risks with regard to product recalls, as highlighted by the ongoing quality-related expenses it has incurred since 2018. The company's ample financial buffers mitigate this risk.

In terms of governance, the rating considers risks related to the company's circular shareholding structure and its prudent financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on Hyundai Motor reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its global market position and sound profitability over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Motor's rating if (1) the company maintains a significant net cash position and an adjusted EBITA margin of above 6%-7%, excluding its finance subsidiaries, while further strengthening its brand equity and market position globally; and (2) Kia Corporation (Baa1 stable) and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (Baa1 stable) maintain adequate profitability and healthy balance sheets.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hyundai Motor's rating if (1) the company's earnings remain weak or if it undertakes significant investments, such that its adjusted EBITA margin stays below 4.0%-4.5% or its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 0.5x on a sustained basis, excluding its finance subsidiaries; or (2) the credit quality of Kia or Hyundai Mobis deteriorates significantly.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai Motor Company is Korea's dominant automaker by sales volume. Together with its subsidiary, Kia Corporation, the company reported approximately 6.5 million units of global auto retail sales in 2020.

