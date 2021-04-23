Moody's assigns Baa1 to PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia's notes guaranteed by Hyundai Motor

Hong Kong, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed
backed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing
Indonesia (HMMI) and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by its
parent, Hyundai Motor Company (Baa1 stable).
The outlook is stable.
HMMI plans to use the proceeds mainly to build its manufacturing plant
in Indonesia.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Given the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, the Baa1 rating
on the notes mirrors Hyundai Motor's credit quality and its Baa1
rating.
"Hyundai Motor's Baa1 rating reflects its dominant position
in the Korean automotive market, competitive position in key overseas
markets, high degree of geographic diversification, improving
profitability and strong balance sheet," says Wan Hee Yoo,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
These strengths are partly offset by the inherent challenges in the automotive
industry, such as the sector's highly competitive nature and
exposure to stricter emissions regulation and electrification, and
the company's relatively moderate brand equity.
Moody's expects Hyundai Motor's adjusted EBITA margin (excluding
its finance subsidiaries) to improve to around 5% over 2021-22
from around 1% in 2020, driven mainly by a rebound in its
auto sales, its better product mix and the absence of the significant
product-quality-related expenses incurred in the second
half of 2020.
This level of profitability is largely consistent with the Baa1 rating
category, particularly considering Hyundai Motor's large net cash
position.
Moody's expects the company to maintain large reported net liquidity holdings
of KRW8 trillion-KRW9 trillion (excluding its finance subsidiaries)
over the next 1-2 years, despite a likely decrease in 2021.
This liquidity level will continue to provide an adequate financial buffer.
Hyundai Motor's rating also considers the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
Hyundai Motor is exposed to the auto industry's transition to alternative
fuel vehicles (AFVs) and stricter carbon emission regulations, which
will require sizable capital spending and compliance costs. In
response to these developments, the company is aiming to grow its
AFV sales while increasing its higher-margin vehicle sales.
Hyundai Motor is also exposed to social risks with regard to product recalls,
as highlighted by the ongoing quality-related expenses it has incurred
since 2018. The company's ample financial buffers mitigate
this risk.
In terms of governance, the rating considers risks related to the
company's circular shareholding structure and its prudent financial policies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on Hyundai Motor reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will maintain its global market position and sound profitability
over the next 1-2 years.
Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Motor's rating if (1) the company maintains
a significant net cash position and an adjusted EBITA margin of above
6%-7%, excluding its finance subsidiaries,
while further strengthening its brand equity and market position globally;
and (2) Kia Corporation (Baa1 stable) and Hyundai Mobis Co.,
Ltd. (Baa1 stable) maintain adequate profitability and healthy
balance sheets.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hyundai Motor's rating
if (1) the company's earnings remain weak or if it undertakes significant
investments, such that its adjusted EBITA margin stays below 4.0%-4.5%
or its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 0.5x on a sustained basis,
excluding its finance subsidiaries; or (2) the credit quality of
Kia or Hyundai Mobis deteriorates significantly.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai Motor Company is Korea's dominant
automaker by sales volume. Together with its subsidiary,
Kia Corporation, the company reported approximately 6.5 million
units of global auto retail sales in 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077