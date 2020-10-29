Moody's assigns Baa1 to Stanley Black & Decker's new unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa1 rating to Stanley
Black & Decker, Inc.'s (SWK) proposed senior unsecured
notes due 2050 (amount undisclosed). Stanley Black and Decker's
other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from
the new notes offering, along with short-term borrowings
and cash on hand, will be used to redeem the $400 million
senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $754 million senior unsecured
notes due 2022 (the ratings on both will be withdrawn at the close of
the transaction). This transaction will result in SWK's adjusted
debt to LTM EBITDA decreasing to 3.0x on a pro forma basis from
3.3x as of 3Q20. Moody's projected adjusted debt to LTM
EBITDA for year-end 2021 is 2.5x.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Stanley Black and Decker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
successful track record of acquisition driven growth, which at times
has resulted in elevated financial leverage from a mixture of assumed
debt and pension liabilities or debt financing. Moody's view of
the company's credit profile assumes that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
will remain at approximately 2.5x through economic cycles.
SWK's business profile benefits from its global scale, leading market
share, business line and geographic diversity, substantial
cash flow, and strong liquidity. These strengths are offset
by an expected decline in top-line growth this year due to a significant
decline in demand for SWK's products, with an anticipated recovery
in 2021. The rating further incorporates the cyclical nature of
the majority of the company's revenue base and significant concentration
of revenue from home centers and mass merchants, which limits its
bargaining power and exposes it to inventory corrections.
SWK has significant exposure to industries that may be affected by the
coronavirus including industrials, automotive, aerospace,
oil and gas, and housing/construction. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Governance risks are low given that SWK is a public company and eight
of its ten board members are independent. Additionally, all
board members have extensive experience in the manufacturing. The
company trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol SWK. Moody's
views SWK's financial strategy as conservative and expects the company
will continue to successfully balance shareholder and creditor interests.
SWK's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive
free cash flow and full revolver availability.
The stable outlook reflects the company's commitment to a conservative
financial profile and strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if the company sees consistent profit growth
and margin expansion. A demonstrated commitment and ability to
drive adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 2.0x
would also support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a material decline revenue
or EBITA margin due to either weak economic conditions, poor strategic
execution or loss of market share. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
at levels exceeding 3.0x over a prolonged period would also result
in a downgrade.
Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black &
Decker, Inc. is a global supplier of consumer hand and power
tools, industrial tools, security equipment, hardware
and home improvement products, and engineered solutions for professional,
industrial, and consumer use. The company's core brands
include Stanley, Facom, Proto, Bostitch, Black
& Decker, DeWALT, Porter Cable, Craftsman,
Lenox and Irwin, among others. For the twelve months ended
September 30, 2020, the company generated approximately $14.6
billion in revenue.
