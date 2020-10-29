Moody's assigns Baa1 to Stanley Black & Decker's new unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa1 rating to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (SWK) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2050 (amount undisclosed). Stanley Black and Decker's other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from the new notes offering, along with short-term borrowings and cash on hand, will be used to redeem the $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $754 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the ratings on both will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction). This transaction will result in SWK's adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA decreasing to 3.0x on a pro forma basis from 3.3x as of 3Q20. Moody's projected adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA for year-end 2021 is 2.5x.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stanley Black and Decker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's successful track record of acquisition driven growth, which at times has resulted in elevated financial leverage from a mixture of assumed debt and pension liabilities or debt financing. Moody's view of the company's credit profile assumes that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain at approximately 2.5x through economic cycles. SWK's business profile benefits from its global scale, leading market share, business line and geographic diversity, substantial cash flow, and strong liquidity. These strengths are offset by an expected decline in top-line growth this year due to a significant decline in demand for SWK's products, with an anticipated recovery in 2021. The rating further incorporates the cyclical nature of the majority of the company's revenue base and significant concentration of revenue from home centers and mass merchants, which limits its bargaining power and exposes it to inventory corrections.

SWK has significant exposure to industries that may be affected by the coronavirus including industrials, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and housing/construction. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks are low given that SWK is a public company and eight of its ten board members are independent. Additionally, all board members have extensive experience in the manufacturing. The company trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol SWK. Moody's views SWK's financial strategy as conservative and expects the company will continue to successfully balance shareholder and creditor interests.

SWK's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive free cash flow and full revolver availability.

The stable outlook reflects the company's commitment to a conservative financial profile and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sees consistent profit growth and margin expansion. A demonstrated commitment and ability to drive adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 2.0x would also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a material decline revenue or EBITA margin due to either weak economic conditions, poor strategic execution or loss of market share. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA at levels exceeding 3.0x over a prolonged period would also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global supplier of consumer hand and power tools, industrial tools, security equipment, hardware and home improvement products, and engineered solutions for professional, industrial, and consumer use. The company's core brands include Stanley, Facom, Proto, Bostitch, Black & Decker, DeWALT, Porter Cable, Craftsman, Lenox and Irwin, among others. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, the company generated approximately $14.6 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edward Schmidt, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

