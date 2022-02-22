Moody's assigns Baa1 to Stanley Black & Decker's proposed senior unsecured notes

Approximately $4.3 billion of rated debt
New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa1 rating to Stanley
Black & Decker, Inc.'s (Stanley) proposed senior
unsecured notes in two tranches, ranking pari passu and having similar
terms and conditions as the company's existing senior unsecured
debt. Proceeds from the notes issuances will be used to term out
a similar amount of Stanley's commercial paper. Stanley's
other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since
liquidity is improving. Stanley is partially terming out the commercial
paper that was used to facilitate its two acquisitions that were completed
in December 2021 in a leverage-neutral transaction. Moody's
estimates that leverage will remain below 2.5x at year end 2022.
"Stanley is realigning its product offerings through divestitures
and acquisitions that are conservatively funded," said Peter
Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.
The following rating was assigned:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Stanley's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
ongoing strong operating performance, generating solid profitability
with EBITA margin sustained above 15%. The company has a
strong liquidity profile, with Moody's estimating free cash
flow approaching $1.5 billion in 2022. Moody's
believe that free cash flow will be used to pay off all CP borrowings
by year-end. Positive end markets further support Stanley's
credit profile.
Moody's Global Macro Outlook projects that US GDP will grow by 4.4%
in 2022 and by 2.4% for 2023 from a 5.4% growth
rate in 2021. The Euro area will experience comparable expansion
as well by 4.5% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023,
which should benefit Stanley's key end markets. Stanley earns
about 60% of its revenue in the US and about 23% in Europe.
However, risks remain. Stanley must integrate two acquisitions
from December 2021 without impacting its operations. Stanley acquired
the remaining 80% of MTD Holdings, Inc. (MTD) that
it does not own. MTD manufactures and distributes gas-powered
lawn tractors, lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment.
Stanley also acquired Excel Technologies, which is a designer and
manufacturer of commercial and residential turf-care equipment.
The purchase price for both of these acquisitions was about $1.9
billion, funded with commercial paper.
Stanley is also embarking on a $4 billion share repurchase program,
of which $2.0 - $2.5 billion will be
executed in the first quarter of 2022. Proceeds from the divestiture
of Stanley's Electronic Security & Healthcare Businesses,
which is expected to close later this year in a transaction valued at
$3.2 billion, will be used to repay the interim borrowings
used for share repurchases. However, Moody's expects
shares repurchase will be tempered by the needs of Stanley's businesses,
economic conditions and free cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company sees consistent and sustainable
profit growth, margin expansion and a reduction in leverage.
The rating could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is below
2.0x, retained free cash flow-to-net debt is
over 35.0% and EBITA margin is over 17%.
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a material decline in
revenue or EBITA margin due to either weak economic conditions,
poor strategic execution or loss of market share. The rating could
be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is over 3.0x,
retained free cash flow-to-net debt is below 30.0%,
or EBITA margin is below 14.0%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., headquartered in
New Britain, Connecticut, is a global manufacturer of tools
and related accessories and outdoor products.
