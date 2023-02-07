Moody's assigns Baa1 to Starbucks' proposed $1.5 billion notes offering

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa1 rating to Starbucks Corporation's ("Starbucks") proposed $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering. All other ratings are unchanged, including its Baa1 senior unsecured ratings and P-2 short-term commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to repay at maturity all of the $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.100% Senior Notes due March 1, 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Starbucks Corporation

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Starbucks' Baa1 senior unsecured rating benefits from its global brand strength, dominant position in the US specialty coffee segment, global diversification and significant scale. Starbucks new and innovative product offerings, greater day part diversity, well accepted loyalty program and digital initiatives have resulted in strong and consistent operating earnings. Starbucks' credit profile also reflects its strong liquidity that provides it with the support to be able to manage through the current difficult global operating environment. The rating also reflects Moody's view that Starbucks will maintain a moderate financial policy with a publicly stated leverage target of under 3.0x. Starbucks is constrained by heightened competition, cost pressures related to labor and commodity inflation as well as staffing challenges and COVID related restrictions in China. Uncertainty regarding consumer willingness and ability to increase or maintain spending on food away from home in the face of inflationary pressures, also remains a concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that same store sales will continue to improve over time, driving higher earnings and stronger credit metrics, including maintaining good interest coverage and strong liquidity despite ongoing inflationary pressures, staffing challenges and COVID restrictions in China. The outlook also anticipates that the company follows a prudent financial policy toward dividends and share repurchases while maintaining its public leverage target of under 3.0x.

Factors that could result in an upgrade include positive same store sales, particularly traffic that drives strong earnings and liquidity and a financial policy committed to stronger debt protection metrics. A higher rating would require Starbucks to achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA of under 2.5 times and retained cash flow to total debt above 25%.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained weakening of comparable sales or earnings, or a deterioration in credit metrics with leverage sustained above 3.0 times or retained cash flow to debt sustained well below 20%.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Starbucks Corporation, operates a large chain of stores that offer premium coffee, tea, food and complimentary products. As of January 1, 2023, Starbucks had 36,170 stores worldwide of which about 48% are in North America. Revenue for the twelve month period ended January 1, 2023 was about $32.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

