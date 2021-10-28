Moody's assigns Baa1 to State Power Investment's preference shares

NOTE: On October 28, 2021, the press release was corrected as follows: At the end of the press release, the second contact was changed to Yian Ning Loh. Revised release follows.

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed preference shares to be issued by SPIC Preferred Company No.1 Ltd. (the issuer), a wholly owned subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC, A2 stable). The proposed preference shares are supported by structural features including intragroup financing arrangements that benefit from guarantees from SPIC and a keepwell deed from SPIC in favor of the preference shares.

The rating outlook is stable.

The issuer intends to on-lend the entire proceeds from the offering to SPIC or SPIC's subsidiaries pursuant to the Intragroup Financing Agreements for the refinancing of existing indebtedness and general working capital. The intragroup financings will be in form of a perpetual senior loan to SPIC or its subsidiaries; the due amount of which will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SPIC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa1 rating on the preference shares is two notches below SPIC's A2 issuer rating, reflecting the typically junior subordinated position of preference shares, and also underpinned by SPIC's credit quality," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The intragroup financings arrangements are underpinned by unconditional, irrevocable senior unsecured guarantee provided by SPIC to the issuer, in support of the intergroup loan that the issuer will extend upon issuance of the preferred stock instrument," adds Li.

Because of the supportive structural features provided by SPIC, Moody's has used SPIC's A2 issuer rating as reference for rating the preference shares, before notching the rating down to Baa1 to reflect the subordinated position of the instrument.

Moody's expects that the size of the proposed preference shares issuance will be manageable as compared with the size of SPIC's total debt, given that it will be used mainly to refinance existing group debt; therefore, the issuance will not affect SPIC's A2 issuer rating.

SPIC's A2 issuer rating combines its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and a six-notch uplift based on the very high likelihood of support from, and the very high dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable), under Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers.

The six-notch uplift is based on Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of central government support, based on SPIC's high systemic importance as one of the nation's major electricity suppliers, and its full ownership and direct supervision by the central government, with a strong track record of government support. The company's strategic importance is further strengthened by its expertise in nuclear technology.

SPIC's ba2 BCA reflects its leading position as one of the largest state-owned power generation companies in China, with a diversified fuel mix that benefits from favorable renewable energy policies. However, the company's BCA is constrained by its high level of financial leverage, an evolving regulatory regime that is transitioning to a predominantly market-based tariff regime, its exposure to volatile coal mining and aluminum smelting operations, and the execution risks stemming from its overseas expansion projects.

SPIC's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months, (1) the company will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; and (2) the central government support is unlikely to change materially, given the company's systemic importance, technological strengths and status as one of the core central state-owned enterprises.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

SPIC faces elevated carbon transition risk in its coal-fired generation and coal mining businesses. It is also exposed to physical climate risks from power generation in general, and waste and pollution risks in relation to its nuclear power business. Such risk is partially tempered by SPIC's increasing focus on clean energy expansion.

SPIC faces moderate social risk in terms of likely regulatory intervention on tariff, worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of power projects. Its US-originated nuclear technology faces execution challenges with regards to construction, public acceptance of nuclear power facilities, and uncertainties related to the US-China conflict.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered SPIC's full government ownership, and its aggressive financial policy, which is characterized by high capital spending and financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

SPIC's rating and BCA could be upgraded if it successfully deleverages, such that its funds from operations (FFO)/debt exceeds 7.5% or its debt/capitalization falls below 65% on a sustained basis; or there is evidence of a more supportive regulatory regime over time.

SPIC's issuer rating could be downgraded if the likelihood of central government support weakens; the company's standalone credit profile deteriorates as a result of significant adverse changes because of market liberalization or changes in the regulatory environment and further aggressive debt-funded expansions or mergers; or there is a significant rise in business risks stemming from its development of nuclear technology and overseas operations.

Financial metrics that could lead to a rating downgrade include FFO/debt below 5.0% or debt/capitalization above 85% on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in this rating were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) is one of the "big five" central government-owned power producers in China. The company is 90% owned by the State-owned Assets Administration and Supervision Commission (SASAC) of the Chinese government, and 10% owned by Social Security Funds.

SPIC is one of the five largest power generation companies in China, accounting for 7.5% of the national installed capacity as of the end of December 2020. The company had a total installed capacity of 176 gigawatts (GW), of which 48% was thermal, 14% hydro and 38% other clean energy or renewables.

SPIC is the sub-licensing rights owner of the AP1000 and Guohe1/CAP1400 nuclear technology, and one of the three central SOEs that have control of and ownership in nuclear power plants.

SPIC engages in power generation, coal mining and aluminum smelting, which accounted for 55%, 4% and 21% of its revenue and 75%, 12% and 3% of its gross profit for the first half of 2021, respectively.

