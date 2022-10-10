Moody's assigns Baa1 to Syngenta Group's guaranteed notes; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Syngenta Group Finance Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Syngenta Group Co., Ltd. (SG, Baa1 stable).

The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of SG's existing debt.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa1 rating on the proposed notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from SG and the fact that the guaranteed notes will rank pari-passu with SG's other senior and unsecured obligations," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The proposed notes will not materially increase SG's overall debt level because part of the bond proceeds will be used to refinance the company's existing debt," adds Ho.

SG's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit profile and a four-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of support from the company's state-owned parent, Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd., and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) when need.

The support assessment reflects SG's 100% ownership by and close link with Sinochem Holdings; its status as the key platform to aggregate Sinochem Holdings' core agrochemical businesses; its history of receiving support from Sinochem Holdings; and its strategic importance to China in terms of food security, transformation and upgrading China's agriculture sector.

Sinochem Holdings is fully owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of China. Moody's assesses that the company has a strong capacity to provide support to SG through a strong likelihood of very high support from the Chinese government, if needed. Sinochem Holdings is one of the largest comprehensive chemical enterprises globally in terms of revenue and is the only central state-owned enterprise (SOE) in China's chemical industry, with operations spanning over 150 countries.

SG's standalone credit profile is supported by its large operating scale in agrochemicals, with a broad product offering and high geographic diversification; its leading market positions in crop protection, seeds and crop nutrition globally and in China; its strong research and development (R&D) capabilities and product pipelines that support long-term growth; and its strong access to funding, backed by its status as a core subsidiary of Sinochem Holdings.

However, SG's standalone credit profile is constrained by its moderate financial profile with high leverage compared with its international peers'; its relatively complex group structure and challenges in integrating its various operating subsidiaries with operations across the globe.

Moody's expects SG's leverage will likely improve with business growth and its deleveraging efforts. Its leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will decrease to mid-5.0x in 2022 and low 5.0x in 2023, from 6.2x in 2021 and 7.0x in 2020, supported by higher EBITDA driven by solid market demand and a modest debt reduction with increasing cash flow. SG reported 25% sales growth in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021. Moody's estimates the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA also increased by 30% over the same period, thanks to the sales growth and stable margins.

Moody's forecasts do not factor in the impact of SG's planned IPO. While a successful execution of the IPO will be credit positive as it will strengthen SG's financial buffers to cater for further debt reduction and growth investment, the impact of the IPO on SG's credit profile will depend on the use of the IPO proceeds and pace of leverage reduction.

SG's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

SG is exposed to very high environmental risks including exposure to adverse weather conditions and its production of environmental pollutants such as waste water and waste gas. It also has high exposure to social risks, particularly those related to reputational, regulatory and legal risks associated with health and safety concerns regarding its agrochemical products. As for governance risks, SG's ownership is concentrated in its ultimate parent, Sinochem Holdings, and it has limited information transparency as a private company.

However, such ESG exposures are partially mitigated by the company's strong geographic diversification, leading investments in R&D for sustainable agriculture and close supervision by the central SASAC through Sinochem Holdings. SG will also likely improve its information transparency with its public bond offering and planned IPO, which will require timely financial disclosures.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SG's moderate financial profile will improve in the next 12-18 months within a level appropriate for its rating, that Sinochem Holdings' credit profile will be stable, and that government support for SG through its parent will not materially change.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade SG's rating if the company improves its business and financial profile, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis, without a substantial change in the support assessment.

Given that the four-notch uplift incorporated in SG's rating already reflects its importance to Sinochem Holdings and the government, Moody's may not upgrade the rating based solely on an improvement in Sinochem Holdings' credit profile and without an improvement in SG's standalone credit quality.

Moody's could downgrade SG's rating if its business or financial profile significantly deteriorates, without a substantial change in the support assessment. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the rating include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.5x-7.0x for a prolonged period, with a low likelihood of leverage reduction.

The rating could also face downward pressure if the credit profile of its parent, Sinochem Holdings, significantly deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Syngenta Group Co., Ltd. (SG) is a leading global agrochemical company engaged in the development, production and commercialization of crop protection, seeds, crop nutrition products, and China's modern agricultural platform.

SG was established in 2019, and in 2020, it consolidated most of the agrochemical assets previously under China National Chemical Corporation Limited (ChemChina, Baa2 stable) and Sinochem Group. On 16 September 2021, Sinochem Group and ChemChina completed a share transfer to Sinochem Holdings. Consequently, SG became ultimately 100%-owned by Sinochem Holdings, which in turn is fully owned by the central SASAC.

SG is applying for an IPO on China's Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market and plans to raise $10 billion for 20%-22.33% of its shareholding. SG will remain majority-owned by Sinochem Holdings after the IPO.

SG had total assets of RMB493 billion and a total revenue of RMB182 billion in 2021.

