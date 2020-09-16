Moody's assigns Baa1 to Tampa General Hospital's (FL) Ser. 2020A, B & C and downgrades existing bonds; stable outlook

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 to Tampa General Hospital, FL's proposed $348 million Hospital Revenue Bonds (Tampa General Hospital Project), Series 2020A, $151 million Hospital Revenue Bonds (Tampa General Hospital Project), Series 2020B (Taxable) and $70 million Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Tampa General Hospital Project), Series 2020C. The proposed bonds are expected to be fixed rate, mature in 2055 and be issued through the Hillsborough County Industrial Development Authority. Simultaneously, Moody's downgraded Tampa General Hospital's existing ratings on outstanding debt to Baa1 from A3. These ratings will affect about $654 million of rated debt following this transaction. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and downgrade to Baa1 reflects the more than 130% proposed increase in debt that Tampa General Hospital (TGH) will absorb, heightening leverage with deterioration of pro forma cash-to-total debt and total debt-to-cashflow metrics. Debt proceeds will be used to fund large capital projects that will drive further increases in inpatient, outpatient and surgical volumes resulting in higher revenue and strengthened profitability. Favorably, strong liquidity will remain because of disciplined asset management, positive cash flow, and funding of capital with debt. However, expansion of the primary facility will not be completed until 2025 resulting in a prolonged period of construction risk and delayed benefits from the anticipated incremental revenue. These risks are exacerbated by a multi-year decline in operating margins which reflect investments in core operations of TGH and uncertainties related to COVID-19. Growth strategies will continue to support TGH's status as the sole provider of several high acuity services including Level I trauma and organ transplants. Also, TGH will further strengthen its role as the academic medical center for University of South Florida's Morsani School of Medicine through a revamped operational structure that optimizes care delivery strategies. Offsetting challenges include a high reliance on supplemental funding which accounted for over 60% of operating cash flow in 2019 and a highly competitive market with both not-for-profit and for-profit competition. A longer term challenge will be the state of Florida's decision to remove Certificate of Need, which eliminates a key barrier to competitors.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in short-term revenue challenges. Though the organization's relief funding from the CARES Act has helped to offset margin pressure, a high degree of uncertainty still remains around the longer term potential impact of COVID-19. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that Tampa General Hospital will achieve its 2021 operating budget resulting in durable and improved cash flow margins, maintain strong liquidity, complete capital projects on time and budget and achieve efficiencies through its revamped physician strategies with USF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating performance

- Maintenance of strong liquidity

- Improvement in cash-to-debt and debt-to-cashflow metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in liquidity

- Continued weakening of operating profile due to lower supplemental funding

- Significant loss of market share

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by pledged assets; joint and several obligations of all members of the obligated group, including the employed medical group Tampa General Medical Group and Tampa General Hospital which must always be a member of the obligated group. The proposed 2020 bonds will not include a leasehold mortgage and the existing leasehold pledge will be removed over time. Restricted affiliates are permitted although there are none at this time. Most restrictive covenants include minimum annual debt service coverage of 1.1 times, minimum cash on hand of 65 days, and maintenance of Baa3 or equivalent rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the 2020A,B&C bonds will be used to fund capital expansion projects and refund a portion of existing debt.

PROFILE

Tampa General is a private not-for-profit hospital and one of the most comprehensive medical facilities in West Central Florida serving a dozen counties with a population in excess of 4 million. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General is licensed for 1,007 beds, and with over 8,000 employees, is one of the region's largest employers. Tampa General is the primary teaching affiliate of the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. Faculty of the USF Morsani College of Medicine admit and care for patients at Tampa General as do community physicians, many of whom also serve as adjunct clinical faculty. TGH is the area's only level I trauma center and one of just four burn centers in Florida. Tampa General generated $1.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Safat Hannan

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Beth Wexler

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

