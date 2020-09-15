Moody's assigns Baa1 to Tingyi's proposed senior notes; outlook positive

Hong Kong, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (Baa1 positive).

The rating outlook is positive.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Tingyi's Baa1 rating reflects the company's leading market position in its key product segments and its well-known Master Kong brand, as well as its extensive distribution network, which enhances market penetration and increases barriers to entry," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating also factors in Tingyi's strong cashflow generation, backed by sound working capital management, and its prudent financial policy featuring a net cash position and low leverage amid a challenging operating environment," adds Wang.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the increasing need to develop or upgrade new products catering to different consumer tastes and preferences, and by the competition in the food and beverage industry amid growing demand for healthy and value-for-money options

Tingyi's proposed senior unsecured notes will not have a material impact on company's credit profile but will improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its ability to cover its funding needs over the next 12-24 months.

Moody's expects the notes will have limited impact on Tingyi's net cash position and debt leverage, given the company's steady profitability, growing operating cash flow and deleveraging efforts. As such, Moody's expects Tingyi's adjusted debt/EBITDA will trend towards 1.4x-1.6x in the next 12-24 months, compared with 1.7x as of 12 months ended 30 June 2020.

Moody's expects Tingyi's revenue to grow steadily over the next 12-18 months, supported by the non-cyclical character of Tingyi's principal product, instant noodles, which generates steady cashflow.

Moody's expects Tingyi's adjusted EBITDA margin to slightly decline by 40-50 basis points in 2020 from 12.8% in 2019, before recovering to 2019 levels over the next 1-2 years as consumer sentiment gradually improves.

Tingyi's liquidity remains excellent. Its net cash further increased to RMB7.9 billion in June 2020, from RMB4.4 billion at in December 2019.

Moody's expects Tingyi to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 months. Its operating cash flow of around RMB5.8 billion alone is sufficient to cover its capital expenditure of around RMB2.1 billion and dividend payouts of around RMB3.3 billion.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While Tingyi's operating performance has been negatively impacted in the last few months, its strong financial profile and prudent financial policy have provided a buffer against these volatilities.

Food safety is also a key consideration in assessing Tingyi's credit profile. Tingyi has managed to maintain its leading market position with a good food safety track record.

From a governance risk perspective, Tingyi's ownership is concentrated in Ting Hsin and the Wei family, who owned 33.9% of the company as of 1 April 2020.

This concentration risk is partially mitigated by (1) Tingyi's track record of upholding a prudent financial policy and maintaining a strong financial profile that provides ample buffer during periods of market volatility; (2) the presence of another key shareholder, Sanyo Foods Co., Ltd, which is a Japanese instant noodle producer established in 1953, and the fact that its audit committee members are all independent directors; and (3) its long track record as a listed and regulated entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Moreover, Tingyi has prudently managed its acquisition and growth strategies, achieving financial metrics at levels strong for its current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The positive outlook reflects Tingyi's prudent financial policy, which has helped the company achieve a robust financial profile featuring low leverage, strong liquidity and a net cash position, despite the current difficult operating conditions.

Tingyi's rating could be upgraded if the company (1) demonstrates a sustained stable EBITDA margin and stable revenue growth; (2) maintains strong liquidity, with a net cash position; and (3) records low debt leverage, with debt/EBITDA below 1.5x; all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, the rating outlook could return to stable if the company (1) records a significant decline in its revenue and EBITDA margin; (2) encounters significant food safety problems that weaken consumer confidence in its products and hurt its market share; (3) adopts an aggressive dividend policy or undertakes acquisitions, weakening its balance-sheet liquidity, or if there is evidence of a cash leakage to its parent or related companies; or (4) records weakening credit metrics, with adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.5x over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1996, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries engage in the production and distribution of instant noodles, soft beverages, and instant foods. Most of its products are sold under the "Master Kong" brand in China.

