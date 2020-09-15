Moody's assigns Baa1 to Tingyi's proposed senior notes; outlook positive

Hong Kong, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Corp. (Baa1 positive).
The rating outlook is positive.
The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate
purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Tingyi's Baa1 rating reflects the company's leading market position
in its key product segments and its well-known Master Kong brand,
as well as its extensive distribution network, which enhances market
penetration and increases barriers to entry," says Ying Wang,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The rating also factors in Tingyi's strong cashflow generation,
backed by sound working capital management, and its prudent financial
policy featuring a net cash position and low leverage amid a challenging
operating environment," adds Wang.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by the increasing need
to develop or upgrade new products catering to different consumer tastes
and preferences, and by the competition in the food and beverage
industry amid growing demand for healthy and value-for-money
options
Tingyi's proposed senior unsecured notes will not have a material impact
on company's credit profile but will improve its debt maturity profile
and enhance its ability to cover its funding needs over the next 12-24
months.
Moody's expects the notes will have limited impact on Tingyi's net
cash position and debt leverage, given the company's steady profitability,
growing operating cash flow and deleveraging efforts. As such,
Moody's expects Tingyi's adjusted debt/EBITDA will trend towards
1.4x-1.6x in the next 12-24 months,
compared with 1.7x as of 12 months ended 30 June 2020.
Moody's expects Tingyi's revenue to grow steadily over the
next 12-18 months, supported by the non-cyclical character
of Tingyi's principal product, instant noodles, which generates
steady cashflow.
Moody's expects Tingyi's adjusted EBITDA margin to slightly decline by
40-50 basis points in 2020 from 12.8% in 2019,
before recovering to 2019 levels over the next 1-2 years as consumer
sentiment gradually improves.
Tingyi's liquidity remains excellent. Its net cash further increased
to RMB7.9 billion in June 2020, from RMB4.4 billion
at in December 2019.
Moody's expects Tingyi to generate positive free cash flow over the next
12 months. Its operating cash flow of around RMB5.8 billion
alone is sufficient to cover its capital expenditure of around RMB2.1
billion and dividend payouts of around RMB3.3 billion.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. While Tingyi's operating performance has been negatively
impacted in the last few months, its strong financial profile and
prudent financial policy have provided a buffer against these volatilities.
Food safety is also a key consideration in assessing Tingyi's credit profile.
Tingyi has managed to maintain its leading market position with a good
food safety track record.
From a governance risk perspective, Tingyi's ownership is concentrated
in Ting Hsin and the Wei family, who owned 33.9% of
the company as of 1 April 2020.
This concentration risk is partially mitigated by (1) Tingyi's track record
of upholding a prudent financial policy and maintaining a strong financial
profile that provides ample buffer during periods of market volatility;
(2) the presence of another key shareholder, Sanyo Foods Co.,
Ltd, which is a Japanese instant noodle producer established in
1953, and the fact that its audit committee members are all independent
directors; and (3) its long track record as a listed and regulated
entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Moreover, Tingyi has prudently managed its acquisition and growth
strategies, achieving financial metrics at levels strong for its
current rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The positive outlook reflects Tingyi's prudent financial policy,
which has helped the company achieve a robust financial profile featuring
low leverage, strong liquidity and a net cash position, despite
the current difficult operating conditions.
Tingyi's rating could be upgraded if the company (1) demonstrates a sustained
stable EBITDA margin and stable revenue growth; (2) maintains strong
liquidity, with a net cash position; and (3) records low debt
leverage, with debt/EBITDA below 1.5x; all on a sustained
basis.
On the other hand, the rating outlook could return to stable if
the company (1) records a significant decline in its revenue and EBITDA
margin; (2) encounters significant food safety problems that weaken
consumer confidence in its products and hurt its market share; (3)
adopts an aggressive dividend policy or undertakes acquisitions,
weakening its balance-sheet liquidity, or if there is evidence
of a cash leakage to its parent or related companies; or (4) records
weakening credit metrics, with adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.5x
over a prolonged period.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1996, Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries engage in the production and
distribution of instant noodles, soft beverages, and instant
foods. Most of its products are sold under the "Master Kong" brand
in China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
