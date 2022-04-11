Moody's assigns Baa1 to Towngas Smart Energy's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the drawdown under the medium-term note (MTN) program issued by TCCL (Finance) Limited (TCCL Finance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (TSEL, Baa1 stable). The notes to be drawn down under the MTN program will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by TSEL.

The outlook is stable.

TSEL will use the net proceeds from the MTN program to refinance existing indebtedness and fund future capital expenditure, as well as for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"TSEL's overall credit profile will not be materially affected following the drawdown under the program because we expect most of the proceeds of future drawdowns will be used for refinancing its existing debt," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with TSEL's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

TSEL's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit strength and a two-notch rating uplift based on Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HKCG, A1 stable), in times of need.

The company's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its strong market position in the gas distribution sector with a geographically diversified portfolio of city gas projects secured under long-term franchised operating rights, and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

That said, the company is entering into the smart energy business to seek more growth opportunities from the nation's decarbonization initiatives. Despite the long term growth prospects, the business entails higher volatility and risk than the city gas business. Along with the higher capital expenditure to be incurred under management's expansion plan, Moody's believes the smart energy business will increase the company's leverage and risk profile.

At the same time, the company acquired 25% equity interest in Shanghai Gas Co. Ltd. (SGC) in 2021, funded by short-term bridge loans. Moody's expects TSEL to repay the bridge loans upon completion of SGC's new share subscription this year.

As a result, the company's annual capital spending increased from about HKD 3 billion in 2020 to about HKD 8 billion in 2021, including its equity investment in SGC. Moody's projects that TSEL's capital spending will remain high at about HKD 6 to 8 billion per year in 2022 to 2023 which will pressure its leverage position.

Accordingly, Moody's expects TSEL's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/debt to decline from about 17% in 2020 to about 10% in 2021, below the downgrade trigger of 13%, but will improve to about 14% in 2022 to 2023. The improvement will mainly be driven by increased cash flows from continued growth in the city gas business and the new smart energy business, as well as the expected completion of SGC's new share subscription. Such credit metrics support the company's standalone credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months TSEL will (1) maintain a stable credit profile and financial metrics; (2) expand prudently to manage its exposure to the smart energy segments, which entail higher business risks; and (3) continue to receive support from HKCG, when needed.

A near-term rating upgrade is unlikely, given TSEL's financial profile and capital spending levels. However, an upward rating trend could develop in the long term if the company demonstrates (1) a track record of quality execution on its smart energy investments, with significant and predictable cash flow; and (2) a clear trend of a slowdown in capital spending.

Financial metrics indicative of a rating upgrade include the company's retained cash flow (RCF)/debt rising above 20% on a sustained basis.

The senior unsecured program rating will be upgraded if TSEL's issuer rating is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs, (2) its credit metrics significantly weaken due to, but not limited to, aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions, or (3) its risk exposure from the smart energy increases substantially.

Financial metrics that could trigger a downgrade include RCF/debt below 13% over a prolonged period.

Furthermore, the rating is sensitive to changes in Moody's assessment of the level of operational and financial support from HKCG. Accordingly, Moody's could downgrade the rating if HKCG's stake in TSEL declines below 50% or if there is evidence that HKCG is not providing the expected level of support in times of need.

The senior unsecured program rating will be downgraded if TSEL's issuer rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (TSEL) is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is engaged primarily in the downstream sale and distribution of natural gas in mainland China. TSEL's main operations include the sale of piped gas and construction of gas pipelines. The company is also entering the smart energy business. TSEL was 65.98% owned by HKCG as of 31 December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Boris Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

