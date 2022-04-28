Moody's assigns Baa1 to Waste Management's bond offering

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Waste Management, Inc.'s (WM) proposed bond issuance. All other ratings for WM are unaffected at this time, including the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings on its existing senior notes. The outlook is stable.

The notes issuance will be leverage neutral as the net proceeds are anticipated to repay the company's $500 million notes due September 2022, with any excess balance used to pay down commercial paper, of which $1.7 million was outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Waste Management, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects WM's leading position in the North American solid waste industry, which is stable with good visibility, predictable cash flow and a modest but steady growth rate. An extensive integrated network of collection routes, transfer stations and landfills provide a formidable barrier to entry. These factors should help preserve WM's leadership position. Solid pricing conditions should continue to support healthy margins despite inflationary and supply chain pressures, aided by higher waste volumes and lean initiatives.

WM's large dividend and share repurchases constrain its financial flexibility. The company maintains a modest cash position and is therefore reliant on cash from operations and the $3.5 billion revolving credit facility. The operating model is capital intensive due to landfill operation and maintenance expenditures as well as maintenance and upgrades to a large collection fleet, which constrict free cash flow. Debt-to-EBITDA (approaching 2.7x at March 31, 2022) periodically spikes following larger than tuck-in-sized acquisitions, although no significant debt-funded acquisitions are anticipated over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady revenue growth through 2022, boosted by continued growth in waste volumes, particularly commercial, supplemented by modest tuck-in acquisitions. Moody's expects positive pricing to temper cost inflation headwinds and sustain the company's solid cash flow from operations. The stable outlook anticipates the company will maintain its focus on cost controls and use a balanced approach to fund or structure future acquisitions in a manner that supports the credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded with organic revenue growth sustained above 5%, reduced volatility in profit and cash flow, as well as EBITDA margin meaningfully above 30% and funds from operations-to-debt in the 35%-40% range. Maintaining a balanced financial policy would also be an important consideration for an upgrade as well as stronger liquidity with healthy cash balances, considering the company's large commercial paper program. Significantly improved earnings and cash flow contribution from recycling operations would also be viewed favorably.

The ratings could be downgraded with aggressive debt-funded share repurchases or larger-scale acquisitions, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 3x, funds from operations-to-debt falls towards 25% or year-over-year core pricing falls materially. Inability to maintain cost controls and/or a decline in volumes in conjunction with competitive pressures could also drive downwards rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Waste Management, Inc. is the largest provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America by revenue scale and footprint. In addition to providing waste collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and disposal services, the company is also a leading developer and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $18.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

