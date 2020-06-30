Moody's assigns Baa1 to Weibo's proposed bond; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to Weibo Corporation's proposed bond.

The rating outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond will enhance Weibo's already strong liquidity, provide financial flexibility amid a more challenging operating environment as China's GDP growth slows, and secure long-term funding for refinancing and business expansion," says Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

Weibo had $2.3 billion in cash and cash-like investments as of 31 March 2020, with no debt due over the next 24 months.

Weibo has maintained a net cash position since 2013, supported by consistent free cash-flow generation and its prudent financial management. Moody's expects the company will maintain this strong financial profile, which is the key attribute supporting its Baa1 ratings and stable outlook. Such a strong profile provides a buffer against Weibo's expected elevated gross debt leverage over the next 18 to 24 months, mainly as a result of the proposed bond issuance.

"The Baa1 rating reflects our expectation that Weibo's credit metrics will gradually strengthen as China's GDP growth recovers, as well as its strong business profile with steady cash-flow generation, a solid net cash position and a track record of prudent financial planning," adds Choi, who is also Moody's lead analyst for Weibo.

The proposed bond will cause Weibo's debt leverage, which weakened to 2.7x for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, to increase further to 3.5x-4.0x in the coming 12 to 18 months. However, Moody's expects the company's leverage will improve to levels appropriate for its Baa1 ratings as China's economy recovers, and more significantly in 2022 after the company settles its $900 million convertible bond.

Moody's expects downward pressure on Weibo's revenue and cash flow in 2020, due primarily to slowing economic growth in China. The company generates the bulk of its revenue and cash flow from online advertising, which is susceptible to economic disruptions.

In the three months ended 31 March 2020, Weibo reported a 19.0% revenue decline from the same period in 2019. The weak performance was due primarily to reduced economic activities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's expects the challenging operating environment to persist for most of 2020, although the company's flexible cost structure will help maintain adjusted EBITDA margins stable around 38%-40%. Nevertheless, Moody's expects a recovery only from the second half of 2020, and for both revenue and EBITDA to decline by 5%-10% in 2020.

However, revenue and EBITDA should grow by 8%-12% in 2021, driven primarily by a gradual economic recovery in China. Moody's forecasts China GDP growth to rebound to 7% in 2021, after 1% growth in 2020.

Moody's expects Weibo will stay prudent in capital investments and any other significant spending and acquisitions over the coming 12 to 18 months, in view of the heightened uncertainty over revenue and cash flow.

Weibo's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading online social media platform in China (A1 stable) and its ability to attract content providers, users and advertisers. These factors allow the company to capture an increasing share of the online advertising market. The rating also considers Weibo's strategic cooperation with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (A1 stable), which has helped boost revenue and cash flow, and the company's strong financial profile with an above-industry-average profit margin and steadily growing free cash flow.

However, Weibo's rating is constrained by China's competitive online advertising market, rising acquisition risks related to the company's efforts to gradually broaden its business scope, and regulatory risks.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Weibo will maintain its strong position in China's online social advertising market and continue to uphold a prudent financial policy. This includes carefully balancing its growth targets with solid liquidity and financial profiles, and a gradual improvement in gross leverage.

Weibo's rating also takes into account the following environment, social and governance (ESG) considerations:

The high concentration of voting power in the company's key shareholder, Sina Corporation, which comprises governance risk. This risk is mitigated by the board oversight exercised through the presence of a strategic shareholder, Alibaba, and by the presence of two independent directors on its five-member board. Weibo's management has also demonstrated a track record of prudent financial management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings in the longer term if Weibo achieves its growth targets while maintaining a strong financial profile, overcoming the execution risks associated with its business growth and intense competition. Specifically, the rating could be upgraded if the company significantly expands its business scale and scope while maintaining a strong financial profile with adjusted debt/EBITDA consistently below 1.0x, retained cash flow/debt at 50% to 80%, and a solid net cash position.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company (1) fails to fend off competition and experiences substantial disruptions in its social advertising business, which have the potential to weaken its revenue growth and cash-flow generation for a prolonged period of time; (2) deviates from its prudent financial policy and grows its user base, business scope or content library at the expense of its currently strong financial profile; or (3) engages in aggressive acquisitions that strain its balance-sheet liquidity or weaken its overall risk profile; or (4) supports Sina Corp.'s liquidity/capital spending/investment, including through intercompany loans or upstream dividend payments.

Specifically, the issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA fails to improve towards 2.5x in the coming 18 to 24 months, (2) retained cash-flow coverage of debt declines on a sustained basis, or (3) the company records a sustained and enlarging net debt position.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Weibo Corporation is one of the largest online social media platforms in China. The company provides services through its website "Weibo.com" and through apps, allowing users to create and share content through text, pictures and videos, and engage in social interaction.

Weibo was founded by Sina Corp., its parent, in 2009. The company listed on NASDAQ in April 2014.

