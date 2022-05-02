Moody's assigns Baa1 to Whirlpool's senior unsecured bonds; outlook remains stable

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Whirlpool Corporation's ("Whirlpool") new $300 million senior unsecured 10-year bonds. All other ratings for the company and its subsidiaries including the Baa1 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings remain unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay outstanding debt and specifically the 4.7% $300 million notes that mature in June 2022. The offering is credit positive because it extends the maturity profile. The company's next maturity is $250 million 3.7% notes due March 2023.

Moody's expects Whirlpool will maintain good operating performance and a strong investment grade profile over the next 12 to 18 months. The global demand for appliances will remain stable during this period driven mostly by expanding global economies, though growth is slowing based on Moody's baseline economic forecast. However, higher commodity costs and inflationary headwinds will likely pressure Whirlpool's operating margins over the next year. Moody's expects Whirlpool will be able to limit the contraction in its operating margins to around 50 basis points as increasing input costs will be mostly offset with pricing actions. However, there remains geopolitical risks from the broader impact of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict that could disrupt demand or further increase commodity costs that the company may need to absorb. Moody's expects the continuation of a stable US housing market and improvement in employment levels will help to maintain large appliance purchases in the US. Asia will also experience growth in appliances as units are replaced at a faster rate given postponement during the pandemic. The company's strategic review of its lower margin EMEA business scheduled to be completed Q3 2022 may potentially help to mitigate exposure to Europe, which has been less profitable than other geographic regions. EMEA represented roughly 23% of revenue for the last 12 months but just 2% of Whirlpool's operating income. The company will likely continue its dividend and share repurchase program such that debt to EBITDA will remain manageable at around 2.0x (2.2x LTM March 2022 including EMEA) barring any debt financed acquisitions and assuming a manageable level of share repurchases.

Whirlpool's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale with revenue of approximately $21.5 billion, considerable geographic diversification, strong brand names, and very good liquidity. The company also benefits from a strong track record of product innovation and execution of initiatives focused on margin expansion through a range of global economic environments. The company's appliance sales are more resilient than other durable companies as approximately half of sales are related to the replacement market, which tends to be more stable in a downturn. The ratings are constrained by the highly cyclical nature of the consumer appliance business and variability in raw material, labor, energy, and transportation costs that can result in sharply lower earnings and cash flow during the weak part of economic cycles. Moody's projects retained cash flow to net debt (41% LTM March 2022) will be roughly 40% over the next 12-to-18 months.

ESG has a neutral to low impact on Whirlpool's credit risk profile. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative given the exposure to carbon transition, natural capital, and waste and pollution risks. The company's exposure to social risks is also moderately negative reflecting risks to safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, human capital, and responsible production. However, the company's governance practices in the context of its business profile positions it as average and the exposure is overall neither credit positive nor negative. Moody's considers Whirlpool to have relatively conservative financial policies as evidenced by its moderate dividend payout ratio and progress toward improving leverage and coverage metrics. Whirlpool is publicly traded.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Whirlpool will maintain a healthy credit profile over the next 12-18 months, with a solid operating margin and low financial leverage metrics. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that performance will continue to be stable and that the company will focus on share repurchases absent any acquisitions and funded primarily with internally generated cash flows.

If Whirlpool can substantially improve and maintain its profitability, cash flow and credit metrics, its rating could be upgraded. Specifically, an upgrade would require retained cash flow/net debt maintained above 40%.

Ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics deteriorate, global appliance demand decreases, or operating performance otherwise weakens. Failure to maintain retained cash flow to net debt above 30% could also result in a downgrade, as could debt-funded acquisitions or outsized shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI, Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets a full line of home appliances and related products including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking, and other appliance products. Products are sold under various brands including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and Indesit. Revenues for the publicly-traded company approximate $21.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 2022.

