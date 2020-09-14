Moody's assigns Baa1 to Yankee Stadium LLC's PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and 2020B; revises rating outlook to stable from negative

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa1 rating to the $807 million PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Yankee Stadium Project) and the $116 million PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Yankee Stadium Project) (Federally Taxable), issued by the New York City Industrial Development Agency, NY. Concurrent with this rating assignment, Moody's affirmed the Baa1 rating on all outstanding parity rated debt and revised the rating outlook for Yankee Stadium LLC to stable from negative.

Assignments:

..Issuer: New York City Industrial Development Agcy, NY

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: New York City Industrial Development Agcy, NY

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the benefits of the planned debt issuance that will provide additional resiliency to address potential short term and longer-term uncertainties owing in part to COVID related events. The rating action also acknowledges the change in the operating environment over the last three months enabling the majority of the shortened 2020 season to be played with limited interruptions to date following the interim agreement reached between MLB and the MLB Players Association. The planned refunding also contemplates the issuance of a small amount of new taxable debt that is primarily used to notably reduce fixed debt service costs from 2021 to 2024, providing the stadium time to recover from COVID related events while still generating strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for bondholders. Given the materially lower expected interest costs on the sizeable amount of refunded debt, there is a step wise reduction in both total and annual debt service post sale, increasing resiliency over the life of the bonds. This additional cushion, in both the near and long-term, balances the uncertainty related to the level, if any, of in-person fan attendance at home games in 2021 and thereafter, as well as the uncertainty around the willingness of fans to attend games in person in the future.

The Baa1 rating continues to reflect the sound liquidity position that can support the stadium through the shortened 2020 season, a potential material reduction in ticket sales in 2021 and a potential slow recovery for years thereafter. The equity owners of both Yankee Stadium LLC and the New York Yankees Partnership (NYYP) have a high incentive to provide additional liquidity support to the stadium if needed because of the stadium's high long-term revenue generating potential coupled with the very high franchise value of the team. Revenues assigned to Yankee Stadium LLC by the NYYP are a key part of the long-term franchise value.

The rating incorporates the strength of the Yankees franchise located in the strongest and most affluent media market in the US, coupled with the team's non-relocation agreement that ties the team to the stadium for home games and provides a good degree of cash flow predictability to support stadium operations and debt service. The headroom in the capital structure, reflected in high annual DSCRs, provides room for the stadium to absorb revenue variability related to the inherent cyclicality of the sports industry that is balanced against the team's long history of demand and proven resiliency through variable team performance and economic cycles. The rating further reflects the strong project financing protections including a requirement to set aside a full year's debt service and operating expenses by February 1st every year and the inability to accelerate the debt service on the PILOT bonds.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and severe global economic shock have created a severe, extensive, and unprecedented credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The stadium and arena sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to both public health directives related to COVID and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Yankee Stadium LLC's exposure to demand risk has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment during these unprecedented operating conditions, and Yankee Stadium LLC's financial performance remains vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the reduced fixed cost base over the medium term that notably improves resiliency levels while providing time for the stadium to reestablish its in-person demand base post-COVID. While liquidity and demand will remain pressured, management's efforts over the last six months to improve liquidity and overall resiliency support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Long-term, the rating could be upgraded if DSCRs consistently exceed 4.0x on a sustained gross basis and there is a material reduction in total leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Prolonged player strike that results in materially weaker revenues and the need to draw on reserves

• Demand does not recover and remains permanently weaker than historical experience, resulting in DSCRs consistently below 2.5x on a sustained gross basis

PROFILE

Yankee Stadium LLC is a special purpose entity charged with the initial development and construction, as well as current operation and maintenance of Yankee Stadium and related activities. Ultimately owned by Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), Yankee Stadium LLC does not partake in other business-related activities and its obligations are without recourse to YGE or any related affiliate.

Yankee Stadium is the home facility for the New York Yankees and is located in the Bronx, New York. The land upon which the facility is situated is owned by the City of New York and is leased to the New York City Industrial Development Agency (NYC IDA) for a 99-year term and the NYC IDA owns the facility itself. Yankee Stadium LLC leases the facility and subleases the land from NYC IDA. Yankee Stadium LLC in turn subleases the stadium to the NYYP. Debt service-like payments are made from Yankee Stadium LLC to the NYC IDA in connection with both the lease and the sublease. Yankee Stadium LLC makes a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and a rental payment to the NYC IDA, the issuer of the bonds. The payments are made directly to the PILOT trustee that remits the funds to the bond trustee on behalf of the NYC IDA. The NYC IDA uses the PILOT and the rental payment to pay debt service on the PILOT bonds and the taxable rental bonds. PILOT and rental payments are made from the assigned revenues from Yankee Stadium LLC, which include ticket sales and suite license fees from Yankees home games played during the regular season. In cases of force majeure, where home games are temporarily played elsewhere, any ticket sales and suite license fees collected for those home games would still be considered assigned revenues. While not required, the NYYP has annually assigned all post season ticket sales and suite license fee revenues to the trustee for the benefit of bondholders since the stadium opened and we expect this to continue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

