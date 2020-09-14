Moody's assigns Baa1 to Yankee Stadium LLC's PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and 2020B; revises rating outlook to stable from negative

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Baa1 rating to the $807 million PILOT Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2020A (Yankee Stadium Project) and the $116
million PILOT Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Yankee Stadium
Project) (Federally Taxable), issued by the New York City Industrial
Development Agency, NY. Concurrent with this rating assignment,
Moody's affirmed the Baa1 rating on all outstanding parity rated
debt and revised the rating outlook for Yankee Stadium LLC to stable from
negative.
Assignments:
..Issuer: New York City Industrial Development Agcy,
NY
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned
Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: New York City Industrial Development Agcy,
NY
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the benefits of the planned debt
issuance that will provide additional resiliency to address potential
short term and longer-term uncertainties owing in part to COVID
related events. The rating action also acknowledges the change
in the operating environment over the last three months enabling the majority
of the shortened 2020 season to be played with limited interruptions to
date following the interim agreement reached between MLB and the MLB Players
Association. The planned refunding also contemplates the issuance
of a small amount of new taxable debt that is primarily used to notably
reduce fixed debt service costs from 2021 to 2024, providing the
stadium time to recover from COVID related events while still generating
strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for bondholders. Given
the materially lower expected interest costs on the sizeable amount of
refunded debt, there is a step wise reduction in both total and
annual debt service post sale, increasing resiliency over the life
of the bonds. This additional cushion, in both the near and
long-term, balances the uncertainty related to the level,
if any, of in-person fan attendance at home games in 2021
and thereafter, as well as the uncertainty around the willingness
of fans to attend games in person in the future.
The Baa1 rating continues to reflect the sound liquidity position that
can support the stadium through the shortened 2020 season, a potential
material reduction in ticket sales in 2021 and a potential slow recovery
for years thereafter. The equity owners of both Yankee Stadium
LLC and the New York Yankees Partnership (NYYP) have a high incentive
to provide additional liquidity support to the stadium if needed because
of the stadium's high long-term revenue generating potential coupled
with the very high franchise value of the team. Revenues assigned
to Yankee Stadium LLC by the NYYP are a key part of the long-term
franchise value.
The rating incorporates the strength of the Yankees franchise located
in the strongest and most affluent media market in the US, coupled
with the team's non-relocation agreement that ties the team to
the stadium for home games and provides a good degree of cash flow predictability
to support stadium operations and debt service. The headroom in
the capital structure, reflected in high annual DSCRs, provides
room for the stadium to absorb revenue variability related to the inherent
cyclicality of the sports industry that is balanced against the team's
long history of demand and proven resiliency through variable team performance
and economic cycles. The rating further reflects the strong project
financing protections including a requirement to set aside a full year's
debt service and operating expenses by February 1st every year and the
inability to accelerate the debt service on the PILOT bonds.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and severe global economic
shock have created a severe, extensive, and unprecedented
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
stadium and arena sector has been one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its exposure to both public health directives
related to COVID and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Yankee Stadium LLC's exposure to demand risk
has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment during these unprecedented
operating conditions, and Yankee Stadium LLC's financial performance
remains vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the reduced fixed cost base over the medium
term that notably improves resiliency levels while providing time for
the stadium to reestablish its in-person demand base post-COVID.
While liquidity and demand will remain pressured, management's
efforts over the last six months to improve liquidity and overall resiliency
support the stable outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Long-term, the rating could be upgraded if DSCRs consistently
exceed 4.0x on a sustained gross basis and there is a material
reduction in total leverage
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• Prolonged player strike that results in materially weaker revenues
and the need to draw on reserves
• Demand does not recover and remains permanently weaker than historical
experience, resulting in DSCRs consistently below 2.5x on
a sustained gross basis
PROFILE
Yankee Stadium LLC is a special purpose entity charged with the initial
development and construction, as well as current operation and maintenance
of Yankee Stadium and related activities. Ultimately owned by Yankee
Global Enterprises (YGE), Yankee Stadium LLC does not partake in
other business-related activities and its obligations are without
recourse to YGE or any related affiliate.
Yankee Stadium is the home facility for the New York Yankees and is located
in the Bronx, New York. The land upon which the facility
is situated is owned by the City of New York and is leased to the New
York City Industrial Development Agency (NYC IDA) for a 99-year
term and the NYC IDA owns the facility itself. Yankee Stadium LLC
leases the facility and subleases the land from NYC IDA. Yankee
Stadium LLC in turn subleases the stadium to the NYYP. Debt service-like
payments are made from Yankee Stadium LLC to the NYC IDA in connection
with both the lease and the sublease. Yankee Stadium LLC makes
a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and a rental payment to the NYC IDA,
the issuer of the bonds. The payments are made directly to the
PILOT trustee that remits the funds to the bond trustee on behalf of the
NYC IDA. The NYC IDA uses the PILOT and the rental payment to pay
debt service on the PILOT bonds and the taxable rental bonds. PILOT
and rental payments are made from the assigned revenues from Yankee Stadium
LLC, which include ticket sales and suite license fees from Yankees
home games played during the regular season. In cases of force
majeure, where home games are temporarily played elsewhere,
any ticket sales and suite license fees collected for those home games
would still be considered assigned revenues. While not required,
the NYYP has annually assigned all post season ticket sales and suite
license fee revenues to the trustee for the benefit of bondholders since
the stadium opened and we expect this to continue.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Medina
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
