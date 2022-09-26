Moody's assigns Baa1 to the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority of the City of St. Louis, MO's NGA Project Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) of the City of St. Louis, MO's approximately $22 million Annual Appropriation Redevelopment Revenue Bonds (National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Off-Site Neighborhood Improvements Project), Series 2022C. The outlook on the bonds is stable. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 ratings on the outstanding 2017A and 2017B bonds with approximately $105 million in principal outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating is based on the lower of the fundamental special tax revenue pledge, the appropriation pledge of the City of St. Louis (general obligation A3 stable) and the appropriation pledge of the State of Missouri (issuer rating Aaa stable). The Baa1 rating thus primarily reflects the appropriation pledge of the city.

The fundamental revenue pledge is city earnings taxes and state withholding taxes collected on individuals employed at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) West Campuses in the City of St. Louis. While the revenue base is extremely limited, it is a stable and reliable generator of income taxes given federal government commitment to maintaining a sufficient employment and salary level at the site and the high security facility requiring on-site work. Legal provisions are sufficient and protect against tax rate changes at the city and state levels. The additional bonds test is very low, and the city and state can amend their appropriation commitments to allow for additional debt to be issued. Maximum annual debt service coverage is adequate based on the total earnings and withholding taxes produced at the site.

The rating also considers the risk of non-appropriation by the City of St. Louis. Pledged revenues are subject to annual appropriation by the city and the state at amounts specified in the financing agreement. State appropriations are contingent on the city appropriating. The rating also incorporates the strong linkage between the LCRA and the city, and the more essential nature of the project to both the city and state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the City of St. Louis' stable outlook since the bond rating is based on the city's appropriation rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade of the City of St. Louis' rating

- Strengthened legal provisions eliminating appropriation risk of the city - Significant growth of pledged revenues providing higher debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the City of St. Louis' rating

- Indications of declining essentiality of the NGA to the city, state, or federal governments - Material decline in the number of employees or average salary of employees at the NGA West Campuses, or material increase in debt that would lead to reduced debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of LCRA payable solely from city and state NGA Revenues, subject to annual appropriations by the City of St. Louis and State of Missouri.

The city agrees, pursuant to the financing agreement, to transfer to the trustee all city NGA revenues, not to exceed $2.15 million per fiscal year from 2023 to 2046. City NGA revenues are a portion of city earnings taxes derived from the NGA. These revenues thus equal the estimated number of workers at the NGA West Campuses multiplied by the average salary of all workers multiplied by 1% (the City individual earnings tax rate). City NGA Revenues also include tax increment financing (TIF) revenues generated from the NGA site attributable to incremental sales and utility taxes, though these revenues are negligible.

The state agrees, pursuant to the financing agreement, to transfer to the trustee all state NGA revenues not to exceed: $6.6 million in 2023, $6.7 million in 2024, and $6.8 million thereafter; or an amount of State NGA withholding tax revenues equivalent to 50% of the 6% state withholding tax (the rate agreed upon by the state, city and LCRA) multiplied by the estimated number of workers at the NGA West Campuses and the average salary of all workers. Annual appropriations by the State cannot exceed 100% of State NGA withholding tax revenues. Furthermore, the state will not pay any state NGA revenues in any year that the city fails to appropriate.

The pledged revenues are set forth pursuant to the terms of the Financing Agreement between the City, the State, and the LCRA. Both the City and State have broad authority to request the appropriation of other revenues for payment of debt service should the pledged revenues be insufficient, but have not contractually committed themselves to do so. The agreement also protects bondholders against potential tax rate changes at the city or state level, holding the city and state to the tax rates at initial bond issuance for the purpose of pledged revenue calculations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022C bonds will finance projects not on the NGA site but that reasonably benefit the NGA site, primarily street projects in the surrounding area.

PROFILE

The LCRA was created by state statute and is a component unit of the City of St. Louis, created to promote and stimulate the rehabilitation, redevelopment, and renewal of blighted areas of the City. The NGA is a combat support and intelligence agency of the US Department of Defense that provides geospatial intelligence in support of national security. The NGA West Campuses refers to NGA operations based in the City of St. Louis.

The City of St. Louis, with an estimated population of roughly 302,000, is located in eastern Missouri along the Mississippi River and Illinois (Baa1 stable) border. The city is one of the largest metro areas in the state and acts as a regional economic hub.

Missouri is the 19th largest US state by population (6.2 million in 2020) and the 22nd largest state by GDP ($360 billion in 2021).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The additional methodologies used in these ratings were Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579, and US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Kowalski

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

