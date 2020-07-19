Moody´s assigns Baa1/Aaa.mx ratings to the upcoming MXN 110 billion debt of Fideicomiso CIB/3484

Mexico, July 19, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V, ("Moody´s")
assigned debt ratings of Baa1 (Global Scale, local currency) and
Aaa.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the upcoming issuance not expected
to exceed MXN 110 billion of Fideicomiso CIB/3484. No outlook was
assigned to these ratings.
Fideicomiso CIB/3484, a special purpose vehicle, will acquire
around MXN 70 billion denominated in Mexican pesos through bank loans
and then, if needed, will issue up to MXN 40 billion through
bonds denominated in Mexican pesos or UDIs (units indexed to inflation).
The bank loans amount could vary according to the offers received,
and the source of payment will be adjusted proportionally between the
loans and the bonds. The loans will have a maturity of 15 years
and monthly interest and principal payments with no grace period.
The bonds will have a maturity of 20 years and will pay monthly interest,
principal will be paid at maturity, and will be collateralized with
a zero-coupon bond issued by the Government of Mexico. The
proceeds will be directed to all Mexican States to mitigate from the drop
in non-earmarked transfers "participaciones" resulting
from the fall of the pool of federal taxes and oil revenues shared with
the states (Recaudación Federal Participable -- RFP) stemming
from the economic contraction.
Moody's has reviewed preliminary draft legal documentation related to
this structure and the assigned ratings assume that there will be no material
variation from the drafts reviewed and that all agreements will be legally
valid, binding and enforceable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1/Aaa.mx debt ratings reflect the key role of the Government
of Mexico (Baa1/Aaa.mx negative) as it will provide, on behalf
of the States, any required amounts to the trust , as well
as, the credit quality of the revenues that flow to the trust Fideicomiso
CIB/3484. The trust payments will be backed by future cash flows
of the Fondo de Estabilización de los Ingresos de las Entidades
Federativas (Stabilization fund) and the Federal Government's advances
to the trust, these advances will be deducted from future "participaciones".
The stabilization fund is used to cover shortfalls between budgeted and
observed non-earmarked federal transfers or participaciones.
Should the stabilization fund cash flows prove to be insufficient to meet
the terms of the structure (highlighted below), the Federal Government
is obligated to provide necessary amounts on behalf of the States,
directly to the trust, and then deduct from future states'
"participaciones" the amount it has advanced to the trust.
This repayment mechanism further ensures that the Government of Mexico
will send payments to the trust, on behalf of the states,
in a timely manner.
The ratings also are supported by the following legal and credit enhancements
embedded in the structure:
1. Individual agreements between Mexican States and the Federal
Government to advance required amounts to the trust to cover for any payment
required by the trustee. Each state allows the Federal Government
to deduct from future "participaciones" the amount it has
advanced to the trust. Maximum amount to be advanced in a fiscal
year will be up to 4% of states' annual Fondo General de
Participaciones (fund that is equivalent to 20% of RFP).
2. Individual letters signed by Mexican States to the Ministry
of Finance and Banobras - the trustee of the stabilization fund-
in which they give irrevocable instructions to send to the trust the following
cash flows: 100% of future revenues from Fondo Mexicano del
Petroleo (FMP) and 80% of surplus revenue received to the stabilization
fund. Revenues from FMP will pay debt service and remaining amounts
will be used to prepay principal. Surplus of the Federal Government
that is transferred to the stabilization fund will be mainly used to make
prepayments of principal.
3. Strong trust structure as a source of payment that isolates
the structure from states' credit risks.
4. Estimated available cash flows to pay for advanced amounts provided
by the Federal Government, and equivalent to 4% of the annual
states' FGP, generate solid debt service coverage ratios.
Under Moody's base case scenario, these available cash flows are
projected to provide 2.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point
over the life of the debt structure. Under Moody's stress case
scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.0x
debt service coverage, at the lowest point.
5. A solid level of reserves of at least 2 months of debt service,
providing sufficient cushion against payment delays.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the links between the structure and the credit quality of the Government
of Mexico, an upgrade of Government of Mexico's issuer ratings
would likely result in an upgrade on the Global Scale ratings.
Conversely, a downgrade of Government of Mexico's issuer ratings
would likely result in a downgrade on the ratings. Additionally,
a fall in debt service coverage from pledged revenues or the FGP,
materially below our expectations would exert downward pressures on the
ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Enhanced Municipal
and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Fideicomiso CIB/3484's rating is between 01
January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: Ministry of Finance information).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de Mexico
has been informed by Fideicomiso CIB/3484 that as of the end of the two-month
period prior to the date hereof, HR Ratings de México S.A.
de C.V. had assigned a rating of HR BBB+ (GE) and HR
AAA (E) on the same securities referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
