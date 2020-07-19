Moody´s assigns Baa1/Aaa.mx ratings to the upcoming MXN 110 billion debt of Fideicomiso CIB/3484

Mexico, July 19, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V, ("Moody´s") assigned debt ratings of Baa1 (Global Scale, local currency) and Aaa.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the upcoming issuance not expected to exceed MXN 110 billion of Fideicomiso CIB/3484. No outlook was assigned to these ratings.

Fideicomiso CIB/3484, a special purpose vehicle, will acquire around MXN 70 billion denominated in Mexican pesos through bank loans and then, if needed, will issue up to MXN 40 billion through bonds denominated in Mexican pesos or UDIs (units indexed to inflation). The bank loans amount could vary according to the offers received, and the source of payment will be adjusted proportionally between the loans and the bonds. The loans will have a maturity of 15 years and monthly interest and principal payments with no grace period. The bonds will have a maturity of 20 years and will pay monthly interest, principal will be paid at maturity, and will be collateralized with a zero-coupon bond issued by the Government of Mexico. The proceeds will be directed to all Mexican States to mitigate from the drop in non-earmarked transfers "participaciones" resulting from the fall of the pool of federal taxes and oil revenues shared with the states (Recaudación Federal Participable -- RFP) stemming from the economic contraction.

Moody's has reviewed preliminary draft legal documentation related to this structure and the assigned ratings assume that there will be no material variation from the drafts reviewed and that all agreements will be legally valid, binding and enforceable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1/Aaa.mx debt ratings reflect the key role of the Government of Mexico (Baa1/Aaa.mx negative) as it will provide, on behalf of the States, any required amounts to the trust , as well as, the credit quality of the revenues that flow to the trust Fideicomiso CIB/3484. The trust payments will be backed by future cash flows of the Fondo de Estabilización de los Ingresos de las Entidades Federativas (Stabilization fund) and the Federal Government's advances to the trust, these advances will be deducted from future "participaciones". The stabilization fund is used to cover shortfalls between budgeted and observed non-earmarked federal transfers or participaciones. Should the stabilization fund cash flows prove to be insufficient to meet the terms of the structure (highlighted below), the Federal Government is obligated to provide necessary amounts on behalf of the States, directly to the trust, and then deduct from future states' "participaciones" the amount it has advanced to the trust. This repayment mechanism further ensures that the Government of Mexico will send payments to the trust, on behalf of the states, in a timely manner.

The ratings also are supported by the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the structure:

1. Individual agreements between Mexican States and the Federal Government to advance required amounts to the trust to cover for any payment required by the trustee. Each state allows the Federal Government to deduct from future "participaciones" the amount it has advanced to the trust. Maximum amount to be advanced in a fiscal year will be up to 4% of states' annual Fondo General de Participaciones (fund that is equivalent to 20% of RFP).

2. Individual letters signed by Mexican States to the Ministry of Finance and Banobras - the trustee of the stabilization fund- in which they give irrevocable instructions to send to the trust the following cash flows: 100% of future revenues from Fondo Mexicano del Petroleo (FMP) and 80% of surplus revenue received to the stabilization fund. Revenues from FMP will pay debt service and remaining amounts will be used to prepay principal. Surplus of the Federal Government that is transferred to the stabilization fund will be mainly used to make prepayments of principal.

3. Strong trust structure as a source of payment that isolates the structure from states' credit risks.

4. Estimated available cash flows to pay for advanced amounts provided by the Federal Government, and equivalent to 4% of the annual states' FGP, generate solid debt service coverage ratios. Under Moody's base case scenario, these available cash flows are projected to provide 2.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the debt structure. Under Moody's stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.0x debt service coverage, at the lowest point.

5. A solid level of reserves of at least 2 months of debt service, providing sufficient cushion against payment delays.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the links between the structure and the credit quality of the Government of Mexico, an upgrade of Government of Mexico's issuer ratings would likely result in an upgrade on the Global Scale ratings. Conversely, a downgrade of Government of Mexico's issuer ratings would likely result in a downgrade on the ratings. Additionally, a fall in debt service coverage from pledged revenues or the FGP, materially below our expectations would exert downward pressures on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Fideicomiso CIB/3484's rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: Ministry of Finance information).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

