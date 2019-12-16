Moody's assigns Baa1/P-2 ratings to China Merchants Securities; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 16, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 long-term issuer
rating and a Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to China Merchants
Securities Co., Ltd. (CMS).
The entity-level outlook on CMS is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to CMS.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CMS' Baa1 long-term issuer rating incorporates (1) its standalone
assessment of Ba1; (2) a one-notch uplift, based on
Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from and a high level
of dependence on its parent, China Merchants Group Limited (CMG),
in times of need; and (3) a two-notch uplift, based
on Moody's assumption of a high level of support from the Chinese
government (A1 stable) via its parent, in times of need.
The Ba1 standalone assessment reflects CMS' (1) long track record
in China's securities industry; (2) ample liquidity on the
balance sheet; (3) good profitability; and (4) low leverage
when compared with global peers.
Offsetting these credit strengths are the risks arising from the rapid
increase in its fixed-income securities investments and the company's
rising leverage. CMS' standalone assessment also takes into
account the challenging operating environment for securities companies
in China.
Established in 1991, CMS has set up a national network and solid
franchise in brokerage, investment banking and asset management.
CMS maintains abundant liquidity resources on its balance sheet.
As of 30 June 2019, the company held RMB13.1 billion in cash
and deposits of its own, accounting for 4.6% of its
total assets, excluding segregated cash from brokerage clients.
In addition, the company also had large amounts of investments in
treasury bonds, policy bank bonds, money market funds and
interbank certificates of deposit that showed good liquidity.
The company has also materially increased its long-term funding
in recent years, through equity financing and bond issuance.
As of 30 June 2019, long-term funding — including shareholders'
equity, long-term bonds and borrowings — accounted
for 52.7% of the company's total equity and liabilities,
excluding segregated cash from clients; a level that was higher than
that of most other Chinese securities companies.
CMS has maintained good profitability in recent years. Its return
on average assets were 2.2%, 1.5% and
2.1% in 2017, 2018 and H1 2019, respectively.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders of the company
rebounded by 93.9% to RMB3.5 billion in H1 2019,
mainly driven by investment gains due to the rebound of the capital markets,
as well as lower funding cost and impairment charges.
The company's exposure to the stock-pledged lending business
has been consistently lower than for most other securities companies.
As of 30 June 2019, stock-pledged lending only accounted
for 5.1% of its total assets, decreasing from 10.7%
of its total assets at the end of 2017.
CMS' leverage, as measured by total assets divided by equity
attributable to holders of ordinary shares, increased to 5.2x
as of 30 June 2019 from 4.4x as of the end of 2017; a level
that was higher than the sector average, but low from a global standard.
The increase in leverage was mainly driven by its expansion in fixed income
investments.
The company's financial investments, including financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss, debt and equity instruments
at fair value through other comprehensive income, and debt instruments
at amortised cost, amounted to RMB174.7 billion as of 30
June 2019, accounting for 49.9% of total assets.
The company's expansion in fixed income investments exposes it to
market and credit risks, although this is partly mitigated by the
fact that a large proportion of its fixed income investments are into
treasury bonds, policy bank bonds, local government bonds,
interbank certificates of deposit issued by large banks, and money
market funds.
The company has announced a plan to raise no more than RMB15 billion through
a rights issue. Moody's estimates that the proposed rights
issue could lower its leverage to around 4.3x from 5.2x,
based on the financials as of 30 June 2019. The company is waiting
for the regulator's approval for the rights issue.
Moody's does not have any particular concerns around the governance
of CMS. The company shows an appropriate risk management framework
commensurate with its risk appetite.
As of 30 June 2019, CMG, a core state-owned conglomerate,
held a 44.09% share of CMS.
CMS is the sole securities company controlled by CMG, and is consolidated
into CMG's financial statements. Moody's believes that
if CMS were to fail, it would cause material reputational risk to
CMG.
CMG has a track record of providing various forms of support to CMS.
For example, CMG has participated in all of CMS' equity financing.
CMG is committed to provide emergency liquidity support to CMS in times
of need.
In addition, Moody's believes that there is a high probability
that the Chinese government would support the company in times of need,
considering (1) the strategic importance of CMG to China's economy;
(2) the government ownership in CMG; (3) the importance of CMS to
CMG; and (4) CMS' position as one of the major securities companies
in China. At the end of 2018, the company ranked seventh
among securities companies in China by total assets.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP
Moody's could upgrade CMS' ratings if Moody's assesses
that there is a material enhancement in CMG's ability and willingness
to provide support.
Moody's could upgrade CMS' standalone assessment if the company
(1) improves its funding and liquidity ratios; (2) maintains its
profitability, despite intensifying competition and market fluctuations;
and (3) reduces the size of its proprietary investments.
Moody's could also upgrade CMS' standalone assessment if there
is an improvement in the operating environment for securities companies
in China, which would reflect a material improvement in the maturity
of China's capital markets, including a more comprehensive
regulatory framework, lower volatility and higher proportion of
institutional investors; and industry consolidation that enhances
the pricing power of leading players.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- DOWN
Moody's could downgrade CMS' ratings if Moody's assesses
a weakening in the willingness and ability of its parent and the Chinese
government to support the company.
Moody's could also downgrade CMS' ratings if the company (1)
encounters a material deterioration in its profitability; (2) experiences
a material weakening in its financial position, for example,
because of a substantial increase in leverage or deterioration in its
liquidity position; or (3) becomes subject to regulatory sanctions
that impair the stability of its franchise and management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, China Merchants Securities
Co., Ltd. reported consolidated total assets of RMB350.3
billion as of 30 June 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
David Yin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
