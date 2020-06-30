Moody's assigns Baa2 Issuer Rating to INVISTA

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a new Issuer rating of Baa2 to INVISTA Equities, LLC's (INVISTA),
a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. (Aa3,
stable). The Baa2 is effectively a two notch upgrade from the CFR
of Ba1, which is being withdrawn with this action. The higher
rating reflects the improved asset base and capacity expansions following
roughly five years of heavy capital investment and the resulting strengthened
position in the nylon chain of products, particularly in the key
nylon intermediate, adiponitrile (ADN). The upgrade also
reflects the transition to a fully unsecured debt capital structure.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
"The capex program has strengthened the manufacturing footprint
with key projects improving technology, efficiency, energy
usage and ERP implementation," according to Joseph Princiotta,
SVP at Moody's. "In addition, INVISTA has recently
commenced construction of a worldscale ADN facility at its existing intermediate
and nylon 6,6 facility in Shanghai, China --
ADN is an important nylon intermediate where INVISTA currently has the
leading global market share and proprietary technology," Princiotta
added.
Assignments:
..Issuer: INVISTA Equities, LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: INVISTA Equities, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: INVISTA Equities, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
INVISTA's credit Profile is supported by a leading market share
in the Nylon 6,6 chain, strong and geographically diverse
manufacturing assets, leading technology, and good scale,
as measured by 2019 revenues of $3.9 billion. Moreover,
the company has improved its manufacturing base, technology and
cost structure over the past half decade through investments in new capacity,
plant optimization, technology upgrades, a global ERP system
and expense reduction programs—as part of a large capex program
aimed at optimizing its global footprint in nylon polymers and intermediates.
These and other projects significantly bolstered its bottom line in the
nylon 6,6, chain and contributed to improved results from
increased volumes and margins in 2018 and 2019. However,
results this year are expected to be significantly lower due to the coronavirus
outbreak and its impact on key nylon 6,6 end markets.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in
general, and the nylon chain subsector in particular have been affected
by the shock, especially the auto OEM, electronics and certain
industrial and consumer end markets given the sensitivity to auto production
and economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
INVISTA is wholly owned by Koch Industries, Inc. (Aa3,
stable) and recently established a unsecured revolving credit facility
due 2024 with a subsidiary of its parent Koch Industries, Inc.
There is no formal uplift in the ratings due to the Koch ownership,
but Moody's believes as an affiliate of Koch, INVISTA benefits
from the parent's liquidity and capital support and strong banking
relationships.
Challenging factors in the credit include the narrow product profile with
a pure-play focus on the nylon 6,6 integrated chain,
the cyclical nature of these products, high exposure to the cyclical
automotive OEM space, and lack of back integration into sometimes
volatile petrochemical raw materials. A key raw material,
butadiene, can at times exhibit price volatility due to the linkage
with the crude oil price and to changes in the ethylene cracker feed slates.
The growth of naphtha crackers in Asia the next three years is expected
to allow for ample butadiene global supply.
The ratings are constrained by M&A risk, which could include
large acquisitions. However, metrics are strong for the Baa2
providing some flexibility for acquisitions, while Koch has a good
track record of using conservative balance sheet leverage at its subsidiary
companies and providing acquisition equity capital for large strategic
transactions.
INVISTA generates substantial retained cash flow, as dividends have
been zero the last five years, with the exception of a one-time
dividend in the 4Q19 with proceeds from the divestiture of the apparel
and advanced textiles business. Free cash flow has also been strong
and increasing in recent years with the wind down of the multi-year
capex program and the resulting new capacity and improved efficiencies.
However, with a major new ADN project underway in China by INIVSTA's
Chinese subsidiary, capex will step up in 2020 and peak in 2021.
Start-up is slated for 2022. Project construction costs
are currently expected to be between $1,000 and $1,200
million, of which 80% can be financed with non-recourse
debt though a secured RMB-denominated loan facility provided by
a consortium of Chinese banks to INVISTA's wholly owned Chinese
subsidiary, INVISTA Nylon Chemicals (China) , Co. Ltd
. (not rated). The facility allows for a maximum borrowing
of RMB 7,392 million (or ~$1,050 million). The
remaining 20% of project cost will be an equity investment spread
over three years from INVISTA.
INVISTA's metrics are strong for the Baa2 rating, with gross adjusted
leverage at 0.5x as of LTM March 31, 2020 (on a Moody's adjusted
basis). Total adjusted debt currently consists of pension and operating
lease adjustments to debt and modest usage under its cash management agreement
(CMA) with Koch. The CMA is used for liquidity and working capital
purposes. Consolidated free cash flow will be negative in 2021
as total debt ramps up with borrowings related to the ADN construction
project in China, which could reach $1,056 million
when the facility is completed in 2022. But total consolidated
gross adjusted leverage is expected to remain strong for the ratings below
2.0x.
ESG factors are not material to INVISTA's credit profile or ratings
at this time. The company is exposed to environmental and social
issues typical for large scale commodity chemicals companies. Governance-related
risks are lower than most chemical companies based on the company's ownership
by affiliates of Koch and the parent's long-term track record
of conservatism.
Noteworthy environmental matters include a Consent Decree dating back
to 2009 related to pre -acquisition activities by DuPont that require
INVISTA to fund pollution control equipment designed to remedy DuPont's
past, pre-closing noncompliance activities. Most of
this work is completed, with the exception of work at the Victoria,
Texas site. The steps necessary to satisfy the final obligations
at Victoria have been agreed to with the EPA and INVISTA estimates that
total remaining expenditures to comply is in the range of $125
- $150 million, to be spent over the next two years.
INVISTA's liquidity is good and consists of balance sheet cash at
March 31, 2020, a undrawn revolver due December 2024 with
its parent, Koch Industries, a long term note receivable from
Koch, and a short term cash management agreement (CMA). We
expect the company to keep minimal cash balances of approximately $30
million and use daily sweeps to and from Koch to manage its cash needs.
The $500 million unsecured revolving facility from Koch contains
material adverse change (MAC) representation requirements at each time
of borrowing but given the nature of parent and subsidiary relationship
and historic capital support, we expect the requirement to be more
lenient than typical bank MAC representation requirements.
INVISTA Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. Ltd., a Chinese
subsidiary of INVISTA entered into a 10 year secured, RMB-denominated
construction financing agreement in March, 2020 to fund 80%
of the China ADN project. The debt is guaranteed by INVISTA (China)
Investment Co., Ltd. and secured by assets of the
borrower and guarantor only. The debt is non-recourse to
INVISTA. On a consolidated basis the heavy capex associated with
the project is expected to result in negative free cash flow in 2021,
with the shortfall financed with borrowings under the construction loan.
The capex spending is expected to peak in 2021 and decline significantly
in 2022.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that INVISTA will continue
to generate strong retained cash flow and set the pace of future capex
plans so as to not overly stress free cash flow or require significant
increases in balance sheet leverage. The stable outlook also anticipates
M&A activity or special large projects will be financed prudently
so as to not overly stress metrics for an extended period of time.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the exiiting Ba1 CFR ratings for its own
business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service
Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website,
www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
While it is unlikely that Moody's would consider an upgrade given
the M&A risk, the rating could eventually be upgraded if M&A
risk dissipates (following a medium or large acquisition) and net leverage
is sustained at less than 1.5x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt is sustained
above 35%. Moody's could lower the company's
rating if following an acquisition leverage is elevated and not expected
to recover in a reasonable time period. Moody's could also
lower the rating if net leverage were to be sustained over 3.0x,
or if retained cash flow/debt declined below 20%.
The principal methodology used in these rating was Chemical Industry published
in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
INVISTA Equities, LLC, with significant operations in the
United States, is one of the world's leading producers of nylon
6,6 intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company
is the global leader in the production of key nylon intermediates,
ADN and HMD, and a leader in nylon 6,6 fibers and polymers,
which are used in auto under-the-hood applications,
electrical, electronic, industrial and consumer end markets
The company is an independently managed, wholly-owned,
indirect subsidiary of Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries,
Inc. Revenues were $3.6 billion for the 12 months
ending March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
