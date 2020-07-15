Moody's assigns Baa2 Issuer Rating to Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority (CA) (SVCE); stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Research
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Baa2 Issuer Rating to Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority (CA) (SVCE); stable outlook

15 Jul 2020

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa2 Issuer Rating to Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority (CA) (SVCE). SVCE is a not-for-profit community choice aggregator (CCA) with an established operating record as a California Joint Powers Authority (JPA). The rating outlook is stable.

SVCE's Baa2 Issuer Rating recognizes the economically robust service area of SVCE's service territory and its status as a not-for-profit California Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) serving more than 271,000 customers throughout municipalities and communities in Santa Clara County. SVCE's 13 municipal participants located in the silicon valley region of CA have a Aa2 weighted average credit quality, encompassing a customer base with very strong socio-economic conditions.

The rating also considers the inherent strengths of the California CCA model which provides SVCE with a captive and arguably sticky customer base allowing for reliable revenues and cash flows on a consistent basis, which is helpful for energy procurement planning purposes. The legislation enabling CCAs in CA has an opt-out provision, meaning that all customers within SVCE's service territory automatically become customers of the CCA unless they choose to opt-out and return to the investor-owned utility provider, in this case, Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). Opt-out rates have remained low for rated California CCAs, with SVCE experiencing an average overall opt-out rate of around 3.5% from its customer base since its April 2017 launch of service. These opt-out rates continue to remain steady into calendar year 2020 so far.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite the very strong socio-economic conditions within SVCE's service area, a core underpinning of the SVCE's credit profile, the service territory does include a large commercial customer segment making SVCE disproportionally negatively impacted by the Shelter in Place (SIP) measures associated with COVID 19. From March - June 2020, total load demand has declined appreciably with the drop ranging from a high of -9.4% in April, reducing to -7.6% through mid-June. The biggest impact to lower total demand has come from commercial load decline, with residential load increasing slightly and serving to moderate the decline. Residential load has increased on average ~ 9% from March-June 15th, while small and medium commercial load experienced a 25% decline in April, but has improved since to ~ 18% by June 15th. Large commercial load has also been negatively impacted but not as severely as small and medium commercial load, as large commercial load is about 12-15% below what would have been expected in a pre-coronavirus environment. Large commercial load across SVCE's territory consists of high tech company headquarters and tech manufacturers which have been somewhat less impacted during the crisis.

SVCE does not anticipate load returning to FY 2019 levels until FY 2023, as it assumes a slow recovery and possible second wave of cases. Importantly, SVCE expects to maintain adequate levels of liquidity of around 200 days over the FY 2020-2022 period, which surpasses its internal target of 50% of prior years' operating expenses. SVCE expects to achieve these liquidity targets by reducing the discount on its rates relative PG&E rates to 1% from 4% (the discount level that SVCE's rates are currently set) in FY 2021, with a plan to restore them to the 4% discount level in FY 2022. SVCE's liquidity as of FY 2019 was 198 days, with $119 million of cash. We note that should SVCE choose not to compress the discount, liquidity will be negatively impacted during FY 2021 and 2022, which would be viewed negatively for the rating.

Also, through 2022, SVCE will have less flexibility to generate excess cash to add to reserves, owing to the above mentioned load demand decline and anticipated slow economic recovery, along with a large Power Charge Indifference Adjustment (PCIA) fee increase coming up in October 2020 that will need to be absorbed by SVCE and its customers, reducing the rate headroom that has existed relative to PG&E's rates. We further understand that higher costs from recently entered power purchase agreements (PPAs) whose plants come on-line in late 2021 will moderately raise SVCE's costs but PPA costs will decline after 2022 when other plant resources are expected to come on-line. In a Moody's sensitized case, where operating revenues are modestly below management expectations during FY 2020 - FY 2024, days cash on hand (DCOH) are expected to hover around 180 days, and reserve levels are expected to be slightly below target reserves in FY 2021 and FY 2022, prior to beginning to exceed target reserves in FY 2023 and FY 2024.

SVCE has been able to maintain its rate competitiveness relative to PG&E since its inception, by offering rates set at discounts ranging from 1-6% to PG&E's rates, an important value consideration given the characteristics of SVCE's customer base, while growing its cash position to $120 million as of 2/28/2020, or approximately 198 days cash on hand. Given the CCA's exposure to PCIA, SVCE's ability to maintain rate competitiveness with PG&E could eventually lead to the CCA relying upon its use of internal liquidity sources to stay below PG&E generation rates, a credit negative. Our rating incorporates a view that the challenges facing CCAs, including SVCE, regarding the PCIA charge is a short-to-medium term issue that will be addressed in subsequent regulatory hearings at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) or through future legislative action, or will, in the future, be sized at a level that enables SVCE to remain rate competitive with PG&E while being cash flow positive.

As discussed, SVCE has a high share of commercial and industrial load and revenues, at around 65% of the total, a credit negative. This exposure is somewhat higher that its CCA peers in CA, which increases SVCE's exposure to direct access (DA) risk, in particular given its technology savvy commercial customer base. Due to cap limitations, however, only 1% of SVCE's load is eligible for DA in 2021, of which 50% of that load is expected to depart while the other half has chosen to remain with SVCE. We recognize that the potential for the cap to be raised in the state remains, subject to legislative and regulatory changes that could occur in the medium term, which presents a risk to CCAs in general, and in particular to SVCE, given the characteristics of its service territory. However, SVCE anticipates managing this risk through its power procurement strategy which maintains a large open position over the long-term or by possibly entering into longer-term agreements at preferential rates with industrial or large commercial customers.

With respect to power procurement considerations, SVCE is currently contracted at a surplus to its needs by 5% through calendar year 2020 owing to the COVID-related demand loss, but such surplus remains within its maximum tolerance band as outlined under its board approved risk management policy. As such, SVCE is not required to sell off supply ahead of the delivery month (i.e., liquidate positions); however, given current market prices, SVCE will likely sell any excess supply at a loss. Importantly, this position will end by year-end 2020, as SVCE is not fully contracted beyond calendar year 2020.

The rating assignment also considers CA CCAs and SVCE's limited history of operations, and the lack of tested regulations and provisions regarding municipalities' obligations towards CCAs should they choose to depart. Further, notwithstanding the current economic challenges arising from the coronavirus, the CA CCA model has not gone through different economic cycles, and is still susceptible to changes in the CA energy market with respect to resource adequacy requirements, PCIA and DA.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial impact it is having on public health and safety, with credit implications that will continue to play out in the years to come.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that SVCE will maintain an adequate liquidity profile through FY 2021 despite load demand decline given some flexibility built-into its supply contract positions, while temporarily compressing its discount to PG&E rates. Further, the stable outlook incorporates our expectation the SVCE's economic service territory will remain strong and supportive of a clean energy value proposition offered by SVCE through the CCA model for customers in Santa Clara County.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant strengthening of liquidity position, through continued trend of sound financial operations

- Demonstrated resiliency and flexibility in response to market changes or economic weakness

- Narrowing or de-risking of power related remarketing risk

- Broader statutory acceptance of the CCA business model

- Successful in establishing longer term commercial contracts under developing customer retention program

- More favorable future treatment concerning the PCIA allocation that results in less pricing volatility or adequate cost allocation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and permanent load loss, impacting SVCE's ability to remain competitive and negatively impacting ability to maintain or increase current liquidity level going forward

- Reluctance or lack of willingness to raise rates such that liquidity profile weakens below 180 DCOH

- Erosion of cost competitiveness relative to PG&E's generation rates

- Changes to state policies that weaken CCA's competitive position

- Inability to manage power procurement market risk such that cost volatility, financial losses or customer under-collections and an increase in opt-out rates occur

LEGAL SECURITY

Not applicable

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority (SVCE) is a California Joint Powers Authority (JPA) formed in March 2016 and created to provide all customers with carbon-free electricity within Santa Clara County. 12 cities and unincorporated Santa Clara County unanimously executed the joint powers agreement to participate in clean energy aggregation. SVCE provides electric service to more than 271,000 retail customers as a CCA under the CPUC Code Section 366.2. SVCE has the rights and powers to set rates for the electricity it furnishes, incur indebtedness, and issue bonds or other obligations.

SVCE is governed by a board of directors consisting of elected representatives from each jurisdiction. SVCE has a local rate-setting process in which its board has authority to raise rates to grow annual revenues and reserves, if needed.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1163699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Chang
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Angelo Sabatelle
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com