Moody's assigns Baa2 and Baa3, respectively, to South Jersey Transportation Authority, NJ's Transportation System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A&B and Subordinated Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook is stable

$402 million of rated debt affected

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to South Jersey Transportation Authority, NJ's (SJTA) $299.8 million Transportation System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A and $47.9 million Transportation System Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2020 Series B (Federally Taxable). We have also assigned a Baa3 rating to the SJTA's $25.2 million Subordinated Bonds, 2020 Series A. Concurrently, we have downgraded the outstanding subordinate lien debt to Baa3 from Baa2 and affirmed the Baa2 ratings on the outstanding senior lien debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

South Jersey Transportation Authority's Baa2 senior rating reflects our expectation that the 37% average toll rate increase implemented in September 2020 on the Atlantic City Expressway (ACE) will help generate new revenue to balance the negative impacts of COVID-19 on traffic in the near and long-term. This increase coupled with the annual toll rate increases indexed to inflation or 3%, whichever is greater, but not to exceed 3% starting in January 2022 are also expected to provide more predictability to future cash flows. On the other hand, the authority is still expected to suffer negative contagion from its need to subsidize the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), which we expect to have a slow recovery pace even though its focus on leisure travel will help it to outperform other airports.

SJTA's demand profile for its regionally focused assets tends to center on activity in Atlantic City (Ba3 stable) and the shore area in southern New Jersey, leaving SJTA vulnerable to changes in consumer demand for gaming and beach tourism. At the same time our rating incorporates the positive impact of toll rate increases, it also contemplates the implementation of the authority's 10-year capital program of almost $700 million ($460 million is related to ACE and $237 million is related to the ACY) coupled with the Series 2020's new money issuance of around $325 million to fund the authority's capital program and the projected lower liquidity levels. The new debt service obligations, which will be approximately 50% higher than previous levels, further pressure the historically narrow debt service coverage and we expect the authority will rely on the recovery of operations to continue posting lower but adequate credit metrics.

The downgrade of the subordinate lien to Baa3 from Baa2 incorporates SJTA's weaker credit position mentioned above, which will manifest first on the subordinate lien. It also contemplates the fact that the authority is issuing new money on a subordinate level to pay for a general project, which, by definition, according to the authority's bond resolution, does not generate revenues enough to fully pay associated operating expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that even with the direct impact from coronavirus on the traffic and revenues and increased debt service obligations, the authority will be able to present lower but adequate financial metrics due to the 37% toll rate increase in September 2020 and annual CPI adjusted toll rates. It also incorporates our expectation that management will take a conservative approach to undertaking capital improvement projects in order to manage its liquidity and financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Higher total DSCRs at or above 1.75x with liquidity above 365 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

- Maintenance of self-sufficiency at the airport, requiring no SJTA subsidies

- Material growth and diversification of service area economy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total DSCRs below 1.2x and total liquidity weakens further on a sustained basis

- Weaker airport operations that require increased subsidies from SJTA

- Further erosion of gaming industry and economic conditions in Atlantic City

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a pledge of the authority's net consolidated revenues. Net airport revenues also cover a portion of debt service payments related to the airport. The rate covenant and additional bonds test state that net revenues must equal the greater of a) 1.20x debt service, or b) 1.00x debt service and the amount necessary for R&R costs, state payments, subordinate debt, general project expenses and other required fund deposits. The debt service reserve fund is cash funded with an amount of the lesser of (i) the maximum permitted by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or (ii) the maximum annual debt service payable on all outstanding bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2020 Series A Bonds will be used to finance: (i) the costs of certain expressway projects, each of which constitutes a pledged project pursuant to the resolution, contained in the authority's ten-year capital program, as amended and supplemented from time to time; (ii) the funding of a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, if necessary; (iii) the funding of capitalized interest on the 2020 Series A Bonds; and (iv) the payment of certain costs of issuing the 2020 Series A Bonds.

The proceeds of the 2020 Series B Bonds, together with other available authority funds held by the trustee pursuant to the resolution, will be used to finance: (i) the refunding of all or a portion of the bonds to be refunded; (ii) the funding of a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, if necessary; (iii) the funding of capitalized interest on the 2020 Series B Bonds; and (iv) the payment of certain costs of issuing the 2020 Series B Bonds.

The proceeds of the 2020 Subordinated Bonds will be used to finance: (i) the costs of the Light Rail Project, which constitutes a general project pursuant to the resolution; (ii) the funding of an amount required to increase the amount on deposit in the subordinated bonds debt service reserve fund to the subordinated bonds debt service reserve requirement; (iii) the funding of capitalized interest on the 2020 Subordinated Bonds; and (iv) the payment of certain costs of issuing the 2020 Subordinated Bonds.

PROFILE

The SJTA was created in 1991 as successor to New Jersey Expressway Authority and the Atlantic County Transportation Authority.

The SJTA owns and operates a number of transportation related assets and projects in the Southern New Jersey region, including the Atlantic City Expressway (ACE), Atlantic City/Expressway Connector, Atlantic City International Airport, Transportation Services and various parking facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

