Moody's assigns Baa2 issuer rating to Jefferies GmbH, outlook positive

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to Jefferies GmbH (JEG). JEG's outlook is positive. JEG is a wholly owned subsidiary of of Jefferies International Limited (JIL, Baa2 positive), which in turn is a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group (Jefferies, Baa3 positive).

JEG's Baa2 issuer rating is aligned with JILs Baa2 issuer rating, reflecting the highly integrated and harmonized nature of the relationship between the two entities - managerially, operationally, and financially. JILs rating reflects its position as one of Jefferies' principal operating subsidiaries and is a notch above Jefferies' Baa3 issuer rating because its creditors are structurally superior to those of Jefferies. Both JEG and JIL are strategically important legal entities for Jefferies to serve its European clients, following the UK's exit from the European Union.

JEG's current financial condition is inextricably linked to JIL. JEG currently employs a back-to-back booking model for most principal trades, transferring risk to JIL. As a result, a large portion of JEG's trade receivables and payables are with JIL. JIL also provides a line of credit and other forms of short-term operating credit to JEG. Further, the majority of JEG's expenses result from transfer pricing for services provided by JIL, generally on a cost-plus basis. Although JEG at present is a relatively small component of JIL and of Jefferies, its balance sheet is expected to grow in 2022 as client activity increases and risk retention at JEG will increase in a controlled manner as local infrastructure capabilities are added.

As part of Jefferies' Brexit preparations, JEG was granted approval in January 2019 by Germany's Federal Financial Services Authority (BaFin) to conduct financial services pursuant to section 32 of the German Banking Act. JEG is regulated as an investment company and does not have a German banking license. JIL migrated all EU-based clients to JEG at the end of the Brexit transition period so that Jefferies could continue to offer these clients its full range of brokerage and investment banking services, including agency trading.

Governance is highly relevant for JEG, as it is to all entities operating in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for JEG we do not have any particular governance concerns. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

JEG's positive outlook is aligned with JIL's positive outlook, which in turn is aligned with Jefferies' positive outlook. Jefferies positive outlook reflects the consistent execution of Jefferies' strategy over two decades under the leadership of its CEO and its President. Jefferies' adherence to well-defined leverage and liquidity disciplines has allowed the firm to skillfully navigate market cycles. This consistency has been most recently demonstrated by the firm's performance for the first half of 2021, when it generated $935 million in net income in a strong capital markets environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

JEG's rating and outlook will be closely linked to the ratings and outlooks of JIL and Jefferies.

Jefferies and its subsidiaries ratings could be upgraded if Jefferies' business model continues to evolve and its earnings become more stable over time - through a shift to a more granular risk profile and through the development of a substantial recurring earnings stream of low capital intensity. For example, this may be achieved through shrinking the merchant banking portfolio to under 10% of tangible capital and growth of recurring revenues. Additionally, the Board of Directors continuing to evolve its robust succession plan for the CEO and President will be an important driver for an upgrade. Emerging evidence of a successful partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group could also contribute to an upgrade.

Losses indicative of risk control failures or a relaxation of leverage and liquidity policies could lead to a downgrade at Jefferies and its subsidiaries. Moreover, a deviation from liquidity guidelines or a material increase in double leverage could pressure Jefferies' ratings.

