Moody's assigns Baa2 issuer rating to eustream; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first time issuer
rating of Baa2 to eustream a.s. (eustream), the owner
and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that
runs through Slovakia. At the same time the rating agency has affirmed
the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of the bonds which are issued by SPP
Infrastructure Financing B.V. and fully and irrevocably
guaranteed by eustream. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the importance of eustream's pipeline
system as a major gateway for the transit of Russian gas to Europe,
mainly from Ukraine, but also in the medium-term increasingly
from Germany via the Czech Republic. Given that (1) demand for
gas in Europe is forecast to remain solid in the medium-term;
(2) European indigenous production of gas is bound to decline over the
next years; and (3) low production costs of gas and the existing
infrastructure could combine to strengthen Russia's (Baa3 stable)
competitive position as the main gas supplier to Europe, Moody's
expects that eustream's network will remain in demand as an important
part of the gas transit infrastructure .
eustream generates relatively stable cash flows which are underpinned
by a high share of medium- and long term capacity bookings,
which mitigate the exposure to fluctuating shipped volumes. The
relevant tariffs are guided by European regulation. The company
exhibits a strong financial profile thanks to (1) moderate and stable
operating expenses; (2) low investment needs which partly benefit
from EU grants; (3) low debt levels, as reflected in the company
leverage of 34.7%, measured as funds from operations
(FFO) to debt at financial year end on 31 July 2019; and (4) good
liquidity.
The ratings are constrained by (1) eustream's role as an intermediate
pipeline exposing it to regulatory and geopolitical risks in other transit
countries; (2) the declining residual lifetime of its main 'ship-or-pay'
contract with uncertainty regarding its prolongation after its expiry
in 2028, given that the complementary transit agreement between
Russia and Ukraine currently expires by the end of 2024; and (3)
a material exposure to the dominating Russian shipper. The company
is fully owned by SPP Infrastructure, a.s.,
whose other holdings include the Slovakian gas distribution company SPP-distribucia,
a.s. (Baa2 stable) and some gas storage companies (together,
the wider SPP Infrastructure group).
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that eustream as well as
the wider SPP Infrastructure group will maintain a financial profile commensurate
with the rating guidance, namely FFO/debt at or above 25%.
It also assumes that the shareholders of SPP Infrastructure, a.s.
will continue to adhere to the financial and dividend policies set out
in the shareholder agreement (as evidenced over the past years),
thereby supporting modest financial leverage to be maintained on a sustainable
basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's currently sees limited potential for a rating upgrade considering
(1) the geopolitical risks around the gas transit route from Russia to
Europe via Ukraine; (2) the uncertainty around the prolongation of
the main 'ship-or-pay' contract; and (3)
the exposure to competing gas transit routes to Europe. This also
takes into account that the overall consolidated credit quality of the
wider SPP-Infrastructure group is dominated by eustream,
which contributes the majority of group cash flows.
Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the wider SPP Infrastructure
group's FFO/debt ratio were to deteriorate to below 25% on
a sustained basis; (2) there was a material weakening in the credit
quality of eustream's counterparties; or (3) there was a change in
financial and dividend policies of the ultimate shareholders.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
eustream a.s., based in the Slovak Republic (A2 stable),
is the owner and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit
pipeline that runs through Slovakia, an important transit route
for the shipment of Russian gas into Western Europe. In the financial
year 2018/19 the company reported EUR793 million of revenues and an operating
profit (EBIT) of EUR577 million.
Assignment:
..Issuer: eustream, a.s.
....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2
Affirmation:
..Issuer: SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: eustream, a.s.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
