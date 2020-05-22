Moody's assigns Baa2 issuer rating to eustream; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first time issuer rating of Baa2 to eustream a.s. (eustream), the owner and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia. At the same time the rating agency has affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of the bonds which are issued by SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V. and fully and irrevocably guaranteed by eustream. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the importance of eustream's pipeline system as a major gateway for the transit of Russian gas to Europe, mainly from Ukraine, but also in the medium-term increasingly from Germany via the Czech Republic. Given that (1) demand for gas in Europe is forecast to remain solid in the medium-term; (2) European indigenous production of gas is bound to decline over the next years; and (3) low production costs of gas and the existing infrastructure could combine to strengthen Russia's (Baa3 stable) competitive position as the main gas supplier to Europe, Moody's expects that eustream's network will remain in demand as an important part of the gas transit infrastructure .

eustream generates relatively stable cash flows which are underpinned by a high share of medium- and long term capacity bookings, which mitigate the exposure to fluctuating shipped volumes. The relevant tariffs are guided by European regulation. The company exhibits a strong financial profile thanks to (1) moderate and stable operating expenses; (2) low investment needs which partly benefit from EU grants; (3) low debt levels, as reflected in the company leverage of 34.7%, measured as funds from operations (FFO) to debt at financial year end on 31 July 2019; and (4) good liquidity.

The ratings are constrained by (1) eustream's role as an intermediate pipeline exposing it to regulatory and geopolitical risks in other transit countries; (2) the declining residual lifetime of its main 'ship-or-pay' contract with uncertainty regarding its prolongation after its expiry in 2028, given that the complementary transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine currently expires by the end of 2024; and (3) a material exposure to the dominating Russian shipper. The company is fully owned by SPP Infrastructure, a.s., whose other holdings include the Slovakian gas distribution company SPP-distribucia, a.s. (Baa2 stable) and some gas storage companies (together, the wider SPP Infrastructure group).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that eustream as well as the wider SPP Infrastructure group will maintain a financial profile commensurate with the rating guidance, namely FFO/debt at or above 25%. It also assumes that the shareholders of SPP Infrastructure, a.s. will continue to adhere to the financial and dividend policies set out in the shareholder agreement (as evidenced over the past years), thereby supporting modest financial leverage to be maintained on a sustainable basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's currently sees limited potential for a rating upgrade considering (1) the geopolitical risks around the gas transit route from Russia to Europe via Ukraine; (2) the uncertainty around the prolongation of the main 'ship-or-pay' contract; and (3) the exposure to competing gas transit routes to Europe. This also takes into account that the overall consolidated credit quality of the wider SPP-Infrastructure group is dominated by eustream, which contributes the majority of group cash flows.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the wider SPP Infrastructure group's FFO/debt ratio were to deteriorate to below 25% on a sustained basis; (2) there was a material weakening in the credit quality of eustream's counterparties; or (3) there was a change in financial and dividend policies of the ultimate shareholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

eustream a.s., based in the Slovak Republic (A2 stable), is the owner and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia, an important transit route for the shipment of Russian gas into Western Europe. In the financial year 2018/19 the company reported EUR793 million of revenues and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR577 million.

Assignment:

..Issuer: eustream, a.s.

....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

Affirmation:

..Issuer: SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: eustream, a.s.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

