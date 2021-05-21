Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to AAC Technologies' proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bonds to be issued by AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (Baa2 stable).

The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond issuance will not impact AAC Technologies' Baa2 rating or stable outlook, because we expect the company will use a significant part of the proceeds to refinance existing debt," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The issuance will further improve AAC Technologies' debt maturity profile and enhance its financial flexibility," adds Ho.

AAC Technologies' Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's leading positions in acoustics and haptics components, long operating history and solid profitability and capital structure.

However, the Baa2 issuer rating is constrained by (1) fluctuations in demand for its products, driven by end products that change with rapidly advancing technologies and product specifications; and (2) end-market and customer concentration risks.

Moody's expects that AAC Technologies' operating performance will stabilize over the next 12-18 months as compared to 2020 when revenue and profitability fell, supported by a recovery in its acoustics and haptics businesses and the ramping up of its optics business.

Moody's forecasts AAC Technologies' revenue will rise by about 15% over the next 12-18 months compared with 2020, supported by improving mobile phone demand driven by a recovery in global economic growth, new product launches by the company's customers, the company's rising share in the Android customer market and the growth of its optics business.

At the same time, Moody's projects the company's profitability, as measured by its EBITA margin, will recover to about 14% over the next 12-18 months. This expansion reflects cost and efficiency improvements, as well as rising profitability in its optics business, as the company benefits from a growing scale.

As a result, its adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to about 2.3x over the next 12-18 months, driven by a rise in EBITDA that outpaces the rise in debt. This leverage level is consistent with those of Baa2 rated regional and global rated peers.

AAC Technologies' liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects that the company's cash holding of RMB7.5 billion as of 31 December 2020 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB3.3 billion, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period.

AAC Technologies' Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with the majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at AAC Technologies benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile, including its subsidiaries in Singapore and Vietnam, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries, thereby mitigating structural subordination risk.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

AAC Technologies' ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder and CEO, Mr. Pan Benjamin Zhengmin, and Wu Ingrid Chun Yuan, who together held a 40.98% stake in the company as of 31 December 2020. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the company's status as a listed entity with transparent information disclosure, and by the fact that the majority of its board consists of independent directors. In addition, the company's management has also demonstrated a track record of maintaining a prudent financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AAC Technologies will (1) grow its revenue and maintain its profitability; (2) retain its market position in the acoustics and haptics markets; and (3) continue to demonstrate prudent financial discipline in its capital expenditure, investments and acquisitions.

Upward rating pressure could arise over the medium term if the company (1) expands its revenue and improves its market position in emerging product segments; (2) diversifies its product and customer exposure, thereby increasing the stability of its revenue and profitability and mitigating the low visibility on product demand; (3) improves its free cash flow generation on a sustained basis; and (4) continues its prudent financial management, as indicated by continued stable, low leverage and strong liquidity. Metrics indicative of a potential upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) the company's sales or market position weakens; (2) its profitability declines, such that its EBITA margin falls below 10% on a sustained basis; or (3) its credit profile deteriorates, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x-3.0x or liquidity deteriorates on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed in Hong Kong in 2005, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a leading miniature components manufacturer with key products in the acoustics, electromagnetic drives and precision mechanics, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphone, and optics products markets.

