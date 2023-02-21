Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to AT&T's new senior unsecured notes

New York, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the new $1.75 billion senior unsecured global notes due 2026 of benchmark size that AT&T Inc. (AT&T) recently issued. Moody's expects the proceeds of the notes to be used to pay down debt on the term loan (unrated) due February 16, 2025. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AT&T Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

AT&T currently benefits from leading market positions, important brands, scale, and revenue diversity within the telecom sector that result in substantial qualitative credit strength. AT&T, a market leader in many of its businesses, has valuable assets, predictable revenue, and healthy margins. But these qualitative strengths are offset by significant capital spending on spectrum and network 5G investment as well as high dividends, a very competitive landscape resulting in anemic top line growth and subscriber losses in several of its segments including 70% owned DirecTV Financing, LLC (DirecTV) (Ba3, stable). The company is facing competitive pressures in its primary segments due to continued vulnerability from business disruption such as an ongoing deflationary pricing across its end markets. To refocus on the company's historically core telecom businesses, the company has sold 30% of DirecTV and deconsolidated it from its reported results (Moody's proportionately consolidates 70% of DirecTV's results into AT&T's for our calculations), and divested its Warner Media, LLC business in April 2022 by simultaneously spinning it off to shareholders and merging it with Discovery Communications, LLC (Baa3, stable) to form Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. The divestitures also resulted in material cash to AT&T which was used to reduce debt by about $40 billion in Q2 2022. The company changed its financial policy at the same time, including a cut in the company's dividend payout. Moody's believes that the company's culture and experience are better tuned to its telecommunications franchises, and the transitional pressures in the media business have posed a distraction for management. Moody's now expects greater singular focus and investment. AT&T's credit metrics and positioning for its Baa2 rating are expected to improve over the next few years following the divestiture and related debt reduction, and dividend cut. However, AT&T's proforma leverage (Moody's Adjusted) remains moderately high and was about 3.8x as of September 30, 2022. Following the close of the Warner Media spin-off on April 9, 2022, and a material dividend cut, Moody's believes management's financial policy will prioritize the following: 1) Invest in fiber/5G; 2) restore the balance sheet to historical strength levels; and 3) support the new lower dividend. Moody's believes that AT&T's $36 billion wireless spectrum investment over the last several years and plans to accelerate spending to bring it on line and add fiber is consistent with the first priority and a prudent strategy in the competitive wireless arena. Moody's expects the company to reduce leverage to 3.5x (including Moody's adjustments) or less by mid-2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continuing improvements in operating performance. It also reflects Moody's view that AT&T's maturity towers will be managed to under expected annual free cash flow levels. Finally, it includes an expectation that the company will invest in 5G and fiber to advance its competitive position to sustain if not improve its wireless market share and reap the future benefits of IoT enterprise applications which we believe will be significant over the long term. Moody's also anticipates that the degree of structural subordination in AT&T's post-close capital structure will be managed to moderate levels.

Moody's could upgrade AT&T's ratings if fundamental growth improves, including sustaining subscriber growth numbers, the company continues investing robustly in 5G deployment and fiber network, and leverage (including Moody's adjustments) falls and is sustained below 3.0x.

Moody's could downgrade AT&T's ratings if leverage is sustained above 3.5x (including Moody's adjustments) or if free cash flow to debt metrics narrow materially. In addition, stronger credit metrics could be needed or ratings could be lowered if fundamentals for the company decline (i.e. subscriber erosion) materially due to competitive pressures. If liquidity materially weakens or the company faces moderate to high refinancing risks, rating pressure could also rise.

AT&T Inc. (AT&T) is among the largest telecommunications companies in the US. Its headquarters are in Dallas, Texas. The company reported revenue of about $121 billion for year ended December 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

