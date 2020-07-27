Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to AT&T's proposed senior unsecured global notes

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa2 rating to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) proposed senior
unsecured debt offering following its tender offer for certain outstanding
notes. We expect the benchmark-sized bond offering to be
leverage neutral once the company completes the tender offers, which
will refinance near and medium-term maturities on certain upcoming
debt.
Assignments:
..Issuer: AT&T Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned
Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
AT&T's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects materially improved credit
metrics following a year of focused debt reduction in 2019 following the
acquisition of WarnerMedia. Debt to EBITDA leverage with Moody's
adjustments as of March 31, 2020 was 3.4x. Moody's
expects credit metrics to weaken during 2020 due to the disruptions caused
by the coronavirus outbreak. We anticipate that WarnerMedia's ad
revenues and film and television businesses will be materially impacted
by the effects of the COVID-19 lock downs. As a result of
COVID-19, share repurchases have been temporarily suspended
and management has stated that it is focused on supporting its dividend
payments and debt reduction to help mitigate the temporary negative impact
on credit metrics.
Prior to COVID-19, Moody's had expected improvement
in credit metrics to dramatically slow in 2020 given the significant shift
in the company's use of pre-dividend free cash flows pursuant
to management's announced 3-year capital plan, which includes
$45 billion of dividends and $30 billion of share repurchases.
As the economy begins to rebound, we expect AT&T will restart
its share repurchase program, which will leave less free cash flow
available for paying down debt. We now expect the company to reach
its leverage target of between 2x and 2.25x (before Moody's
adjustments) by the end of 2023 instead of 2022.
The company benefits from leading positions, important brands,
scale and revenue diversity that collectively result in substantial qualitative
credit strength. AT&T, a market leader in nearly all
of its businesses, has valuable assets, predictable revenue,
and healthy margins. But these qualitative strengths are offset
by outsized shareholder dividends and share repurchases, anemic
top line growth and subscriber losses in several of its important segments.
We believe the company is facing secular, competitive and transition
pressures in its primary segments due to continued vulnerability from
business disruption across its end markets. In addition,
continued material net subscriber losses, both at DIRECTV and the
Turner networks, and even considering offsetting subscriber revenue
growth in its launch of HBOMAX, the company's new direct-to-consumer
subscription video on demand service, could further limit financial
flexibility and capacity relative to its credit ratings in the future
unless mitigated with debt reduction. AT&T's financial policy
is anchored by its growing common stock dividend. However,
AT&T's dividend as a percentage of pre-dividend free cash flow
has meaningfully improved after corporate tax reform and the completion
of the WarnerMedia acquisition, decreasing to 46% as of year-end
2019 from 70% as of year-end 2017, giving management
more discretion regarding the direction of the company's credit profile.
Social risks for AT&T can include a potential data breach event,
where intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records
could be subject to legal or reputational issues. However,
management monitors its social risks closely, including data protection,
and workforce resource planning. AT&T's exposure to social
risks also stem from technological evolution and demographic change that
is altering consumer viewing habits and advertising trends. The
rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The media sector has been
one of the sectors moderately affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, AT&T's
exposure to economically sensitive advertising revenues, the success
of Warner Media's films in theatres which are now closed throughout the
world to limit the spread of the virus, and live-action film
and television production which has largely been halted, have left
it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and AT&T
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
AT&T's exposure to governance considerations reflects the company's
financial strategies, which have the potential to become more aggressive
again after the COVID-19 effects recede given its moderately levered
capital structure, its previous intentions surrounding its three-year
capital plan, its growing common stock dividend, and recent
shareholder activism. The company achieved a company-calculated
net debt to EBITDA target of around 2.5x for year-end 2019
(about 3.25x with Moody's adjustments), and prior to COVID-19,
expected to reduce leverage by around a quarter of a turn or more lower
over the next three years. From 2020 to 2022, the company
commented that it expects to return $75 billion to shareholders
through $30 billion of share retirements and $45 billion
in dividends. These plans are now in jeopardy due to the ongoing
effects from the crisis, however, Moody's viewed these shareholder
return plans as credit negative in the face of a still high absolute debt
load and significant capital investment needed to remain competitive for
the long-term.
AT&T's stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest improvement
in credit metrics over the next 18 months, with a temporary negative
impact on operating performance in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.
In addition, Moody's expects free cash flow will remain well
in positive territory, the degree of structural subordination in
the consolidated post-close capital structure will be managed down
to pre-WarnerMedia merger levels and liquidity will remain robust
enough to comfortably address upcoming debt maturities and all other business
needs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade AT&T's rating if fundamentals improve,
particularly with regard to subscriber numbers, investment in 5G
wireless and new TV services is competitive, leverage (with Moody's
adjustments) falls and is sustained below 3x and free cash flow to debt
remains stable (except during important investment cycles).
Moody's could downgrade AT&T's rating if free cash flow to debt declines
or becomes negative or if Moody's adjusted leverage is above 3.5x,
both on a sustained basis. In addition, worsening secular
or other declining fundamentals and/or profit margins could reduce financial
capacity and result in the need for stronger credit metrics for the Baa2
rating or could result in a downgrade of the company's debt ratings.
There could also be ratings pressure if liquidity weakens and the company
is viewed as facing moderate to high refinancing risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
AT&T Inc. (AT&T), the largest telecommunications
company in the US, has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
In June 2018 AT&T completed its merger with Warner Media, LLC,
adding the global media and entertainment platforms of Warner Bros.,
HBO and Turner to its sizable mobile, video, and broadband
customer relationships. AT&T generated $179 billion
of revenue for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Begley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653