Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Adani Transmission USPP bonds; outlook negative

23 Mar 2020
Singapore, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa2 ratings to 30-year
USD backed senior secured bonds issued by Adani Transmission Restricted
Group (ATL RG). The senior secured bonds comprise (1) Series A
bonds of USD310 million and (2) Series B bonds of USD90 million.
Both series will mature in March-2050. (Definitive Baa2
senior secured ratings assigned for Series A bonds)
The outlook is negative.
ATL RG is Adani Transmission Limited's (Baa3 stable) new restricted group
and comprises seven wholly owned subsidiaries: (1) Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora
Transmission Limited, (2) Sipat Transmission Limited, (3)
Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Ltd, (4) Hadoti Power Transmission
Service Limited, (5) Barmer Power Transmission Service Ltd,
(6) Thar Power Transmission Service Ltd and (7) Adani Transmission (Rajasthan)
Ltd (ATRL)(unrated).
The senior secured bonds are issued by six of the seven restricted subsidiaries
in ATL RG (collectively the issuing group), except for ATRL.
The issuing group will lend part of the proceeds to ATRL. The restricted
subsidiaries will use the proceeds to repay existing third party senior
lenders, loans from related parties and for other permitted purposes
set out in the bond documents.
Each of the six issuers in the issuing group will guarantee bonds issued
by the other issuers. The noteholders will be beneficiaries to
a security package that includes a charge over the physical assets held
by the issuers, assignment of the issuers' key project documents,
a pledge of the restricted subsidiaries' shares held by Adani Transmission,
as well as a charge over the issuers' receivables under the loan to ATRL.
Collectively, the restricted subsidiaries own and operate seven
electricity transmission assets in India.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Baa2 rating on the USD bonds reflects the credit quality of ATL RG,
which is in turn supported by its stable revenues from a diversified set
of transmission assets in India that operate under long-term transmission
service agreements with set tariffs," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The rating also benefits from the transmission assets' solid operating
track record across ATL RG and the broader Adani Transmission portfolio,
and its fixed-cost amortizing debt structure, which further
enhances visibility over the group's cash flow," adds Ng.
Moreover, given that the terms of the bonds also restrict the issuing
group from making distribution payments (1) if EBITDA derived from interstate
assets regulated by the central regulator falls below 70%,
or (2) if the issuing group takes on construction projects, there
is a high degree of visibility over ATL RG's counterparty and business
risk profile.
At the same time, the rating considers the issuing group's robust
financial metrics, its exposure to financially weak state-owned
utility companies, as well as residual exposure to INR/USD currency
fluctuations.
Moody's projects that the issuing group's debt service coverage ratio
(DSCR) will average between 1.4x-1.5x over the term
of the bond, including the final period during which the issuing
group needs to pay a final balloon payment equivalent to 5% of
the original principal. Moody's expects the issuing group
to be able to meet the final balloon payment through reserving.
The long-term projection assumes that -- on balance
-- the RG will be able to renew its transmission licenses
upon the maturity of their initial 25-year term, due to the
on-going need for these assets as part of India's central transmission
grid.
To mitigate the currency risk stemming from the absence of USD revenues,
which are needed to service the USD bonds, the issuing group will
enter into rolling 5-year currency swaps shortly after financial
close to manage INR/USD exchange rate movements. Under the bond
document, the issuing group will retain any gains realized at each
swap roll-over in a dedicated reserve account, to offset
any corresponding increases in its INR-denominated debt servicing
obligations caused by a decline in the Indian Rupee or future swap losses.
The hedging mechanism should substantially reduce the issuing group's
exposure to currency risk.
All of ATL RG's revenues are derived from long-term transmission
service agreements with state-owned distribution and transmission
companies, most of which show weak financial profiles. Nevertheless,
ATL RG's exposure to counterparty risk is manageable, due to (1)
the presence of a supportive payment pooling mechanism for transmission
lines in India, which reduces ATL RG's exposure to individual counterparties,
and (2) the protective covenants under the bond document.
The terms of the USD bonds include restrictions on the issuing group's
payments to the parent and other group entities, debt incurrence
and a forward-looking cash sweep mechanism; which will enhance
the resilience of ATL RG's financial profile in a downside scenario.
However, given the headroom between the projected credit metrics
under Moody's base case scenario and the covenant thresholds, the
issuing group's credit metrics could still face downward pressure
from (1) unexpected operating challenges or (2) the RG's decision
to raise additional debt within the confines of the bond covenants.
The USD bonds will be secured by a first-priority pledge of the
restricted subsidiaries' shares, the moveable and immovable assets
of the issuers and assignment of the issuing group's key project
documents. The bonds will be guaranteed by each of the other issuers.
The negative outlook reflects that ATL RG's operations are based entirely
in India and as such, a change in the sovereign rating will likely
result in a corresponding downgrade of ATL RG's Baa2 bond ratings.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. The outlook
on the rating can return to stable if the outlook on India's sovereign
rating changes to stable from negative, and if the RG maintains
a solid operating performance consistent with Moody's base case
expectations.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if the issuing group's DSCR profile
deteriorates towards 1.35x on a sustained basis, which could
result from any residual exposure to long-term currency depreciation
or an unremedied off-taker default.
Moody's could also downgrade the rating if there are signs of a decline
in the essentiality of ATL RG's lines as part of the transmission grid,
or if the sovereign rating is downgraded from Baa2.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in Novermber 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Adani Transmission Restricted Group comprises seven operating subsidiaries
of Adani Transmission Limited. Collectively, the restricted
subsidiaries operate seven unregulated transmission assets that span over
2,084 circuit kilometers across four states in India.
