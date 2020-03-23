Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Adani Transmission USPP bonds; outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Barmer Power Transmission Svc Ltd Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Ltd Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Tr Ltd Sipat Transmission Limited Thar Power Transmission Svc Ltd Related Research Credit Opinion: Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Tr Ltd: Update following outlook change to negative from stable Credit Opinion: Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Tr Ltd: New issuer Announcement: Moody's - Stable 2020 outlook for APAC power sector on steady cash flow amid regulatory challenges Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook to negative for sovereign-linked Indian infrastructure companies Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa2 to Adani Transmission Restricted Group's USD senior notes Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Adani Transmission USPP bonds; outlook negative 23 Mar 2020 Singapore, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa2 ratings to 30-year USD backed senior secured bonds issued by Adani Transmission Restricted Group (ATL RG). The senior secured bonds comprise (1) Series A bonds of USD310 million and (2) Series B bonds of USD90 million. Both series will mature in March-2050. (Definitive Baa2 senior secured ratings assigned for Series A bonds) The outlook is negative. ATL RG is Adani Transmission Limited's (Baa3 stable) new restricted group and comprises seven wholly owned subsidiaries: (1) Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Limited, (2) Sipat Transmission Limited, (3) Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Ltd, (4) Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited, (5) Barmer Power Transmission Service Ltd, (6) Thar Power Transmission Service Ltd and (7) Adani Transmission (Rajasthan) Ltd (ATRL)(unrated). The senior secured bonds are issued by six of the seven restricted subsidiaries in ATL RG (collectively the issuing group), except for ATRL. The issuing group will lend part of the proceeds to ATRL. The senior secured bonds comprise (1) Series A bonds of USD310 million and (2) Series B bonds of USD90 million. Both series will mature in March-2050. (Definitive Baa2 senior secured ratings assigned for Series A bonds) The outlook is negative. ATL RG is Adani Transmission Limited's (Baa3 stable) new restricted group and comprises seven wholly owned subsidiaries: (1) Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Limited, (2) Sipat Transmission Limited, (3) Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Ltd, (4) Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited, (5) Barmer Power Transmission Service Ltd, (6) Thar Power Transmission Service Ltd and (7) Adani Transmission (Rajasthan) Ltd (ATRL)(unrated). The senior secured bonds are issued by six of the seven restricted subsidiaries in ATL RG (collectively the issuing group), except for ATRL. The issuing group will lend part of the proceeds to ATRL. The restricted subsidiaries will use the proceeds to repay existing third party senior lenders, loans from related parties and for other permitted purposes set out in the bond documents. Each of the six issuers in the issuing group will guarantee bonds issued by the other issuers. The noteholders will be beneficiaries to a security package that includes a charge over the physical assets held by the issuers, assignment of the issuers' key project documents, a pledge of the restricted subsidiaries' shares held by Adani Transmission, as well as a charge over the issuers' receivables under the loan to ATRL. Collectively, the restricted subsidiaries own and operate seven electricity transmission assets in India. RATINGS RATIONALE "The Baa2 rating on the USD bonds reflects the credit quality of ATL RG, which is in turn supported by its stable revenues from a diversified set of transmission assets in India that operate under long-term transmission service agreements with set tariffs," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "The rating also benefits from the transmission assets' solid operating track record across ATL RG and the broader Adani Transmission portfolio, and its fixed-cost amortizing debt structure, which further enhances visibility over the group's cash flow," adds Ng. Moreover, given that the terms of the bonds also restrict the issuing group from making distribution payments (1) if EBITDA derived from interstate assets regulated by the central regulator falls below 70%, or (2) if the issuing group takes on construction projects, there is a high degree of visibility over ATL RG's counterparty and business risk profile. At the same time, the rating considers the issuing group's robust financial metrics, its exposure to financially weak state-owned utility companies, as well as residual exposure to INR/USD currency fluctuations. Moody's projects that the issuing group's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) will average between 1.4x-1.5x over the term of the bond, including the final period during which the issuing group needs to pay a final balloon payment equivalent to 5% of the original principal. Moody's expects the issuing group to be able to meet the final balloon payment through reserving. The long-term projection assumes that -- on balance -- the RG will be able to renew its transmission licenses upon the maturity of their initial 25-year term, due to the on-going need for these assets as part of India's central transmission grid. To mitigate the currency risk stemming from the absence of USD revenues, which are needed to service the USD bonds, the issuing group will enter into rolling 5-year currency swaps shortly after financial close to manage INR/USD exchange rate movements. Under the bond document, the issuing group will retain any gains realized at each swap roll-over in a dedicated reserve account, to offset any corresponding increases in its INR-denominated debt servicing obligations caused by a decline in the Indian Rupee or future swap losses. The hedging mechanism should substantially reduce the issuing group's exposure to currency risk. All of ATL RG's revenues are derived from long-term transmission service agreements with state-owned distribution and transmission companies, most of which show weak financial profiles. Nevertheless, ATL RG's exposure to counterparty risk is manageable, due to (1) the presence of a supportive payment pooling mechanism for transmission lines in India, which reduces ATL RG's exposure to individual counterparties, and (2) the protective covenants under the bond document. The terms of the USD bonds include restrictions on the issuing group's payments to the parent and other group entities, debt incurrence and a forward-looking cash sweep mechanism; which will enhance the resilience of ATL RG's financial profile in a downside scenario. However, given the headroom between the projected credit metrics under Moody's base case scenario and the covenant thresholds, the issuing group's credit metrics could still face downward pressure from (1) unexpected operating challenges or (2) the RG's decision to raise additional debt within the confines of the bond covenants. The USD bonds will be secured by a first-priority pledge of the restricted subsidiaries' shares, the moveable and immovable assets of the issuers and assignment of the issuing group's key project documents. The bonds will be guaranteed by each of the other issuers. The negative outlook reflects that ATL RG's operations are based entirely in India and as such, a change in the sovereign rating will likely result in a corresponding downgrade of ATL RG's Baa2 bond ratings. An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. The outlook on the rating can return to stable if the outlook on India's sovereign rating changes to stable from negative, and if the RG maintains a solid operating performance consistent with Moody's base case expectations. Moody's could downgrade the rating if the issuing group's DSCR profile deteriorates towards 1.35x on a sustained basis, which could result from any residual exposure to long-term currency depreciation or an unremedied off-taker default. Moody's could also downgrade the rating if there are signs of a decline in the essentiality of ATL RG's lines as part of the transmission grid, or if the sovereign rating is downgraded from Baa2. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in Novermber 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Adani Transmission Restricted Group comprises seven operating subsidiaries of Adani Transmission Limited. Collectively, the restricted subsidiaries operate seven unregulated transmission assets that span over 2,084 circuit kilometers across four states in India. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Spencer Ng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

