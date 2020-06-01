Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Agilent's notes offering

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed offering of senior unsecured notes of Agilent Technologies, Inc. ("Agilent"). There are no changes to Moody's existing ratings of Agilent including the Baa2 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness which may include Agilent's $500 million term loan maturing in August 2020. Moody's views the transaction as a credit positive as it is leverage-neutral and will lengthen the company's debt maturity profile.

Ratings assigned:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Senior unsecured notes at Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating reflects Agilent's favorable scale, strong competitive positions, attractive growth prospects across key markets, good customer and geographic diversification, moderate leverage, and excellent liquidity. Agilent's ratings also reflect Moody's expectations that the company will maintain conservative financial policies with debt/EBITDA approaching 2.0x in the next 12-18 months. The company's rating is constrained by a relatively high reliance on revenue generated from the sale of expensive equipment used in analytical laboratories. This increases Agilent's sensitivity to economic cycles.

Moody's expect Agilent to maintain excellent liquidity which will be bolstered by the proposed debt offering. The company had $1.3 billion of unrestricted cash at April 30, 2020, offset by $700 million of short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt. Agilent has full availability under its $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. The revolver contains financial maintenance covenants. The maximum Debt/Capitalization covenant is currently set at 65%, and Moody's expects the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage covenant.

Reflecting the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the lost business days by the customers of life science companies such as Agilent will temporarily reduce the demand for certain consumable products. Further, some equipment purchases will be delayed. The company's operations, products and services are subject to various environmental laws and regulations which impose limitations on the discharge of pollutants into the environment, establish standards for handling, storing and disposing of hazardous and nonhazardous waste. An inability to adhere to such standards could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. However, the company applies strict standards for the protection of the environment and occupational health, and high safety standards that help mitigate this risk. Agilent maintains a comprehensive Environmental Site Liability insurance policy which may cover certain clean-up costs or legal claims related to environmental contamination. In terms of governance, the company has a track record of maintaining low financial leverage and ample liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Agilent will maintain its strong market leadership, remain well diversified, and maintain conservative financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to generate higher levels of recurring revenue relative to total sales and further strengthens operating performance. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.0 times.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event of significant market share erosion, or severe contraction in its key markets. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event of a large debt financed acquisition or shareholder distribution. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained above 3.0 times.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agilent Technologies, Inc. ("Agilent") is a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment and products used in clinical diagnostics. Key product platforms include liquid and gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers, which have applications in a variety of end markets including healthcare, food, chemical and environmental industries. Agilent reports three business segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group ("LSAG"), Diagnostics and Genomics ("DGG") and Agilent CrossLab Group ("ACG"). The Life Science and Applied Markets segment sells instruments and software that identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products. DGG sells products that help customers obtain data from cellular and molecular samples. ACG sells chemistries, supplies, services and software that help to improve productivity inside its customers' labs. The company generates annual revenue of $5.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

