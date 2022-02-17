Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Andorra's May 2021 bond issuance

Frankfurt am Main, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a rating of Baa2 to the Government of Andorra's May 2021
senior unsecured bond issuance. This rating mirrors Andorra's
Baa2 long-term issuer rating. The senior unsecured bond
ranks pari passu with all of the government's current and future senior
unsecured debt obligations. The Government of Andorra's long-term
issuer rating has a stable outlook.
The rating was requested by the rated entity. In May 2021 Andorra
issued debt of the amount of EUR 500 million.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating assigned to the bond mirrors the issuer rating of the
Government of Andorra. The senior unsecured bond ranks pari passu
with all of the government's current and future senior unsecured debt
obligations. The government intends to use the proceeds from the
issuance to refinancing existing obligations and invest in key priority
projects such as green and social expenditures.
The Government of Andorra's issuer rating is supported by solid institutional
and governance capacity and strong public finances including a relatively
low debt burden, high debt affordability and large public sector
liquid assets. The issuer rating also captures Andorra's credit
challenges, including its very small size, constrained growth
potential and absence of a lender of last resort. In addition,
the high relative size of the country's banking sector represents
a key credit challenge given the adverse impact a shock to the banking
system would have on the economy and the country's public finances.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Andorra's
credit profile in terms of economic and fiscal strength will remain resilient
to the pandemic environment. The stable outlook considers the intrinsic
strengths of Andorra's institutions and fiscal metrics, with prudent
policymaking underpinned by low political risk. This is balanced
by credit challenges that relate to the economy's very small size and
volatile nature, as well as to the country's very large banking
sector (600% of GDP in 2020) and fundamental limitations such as
the absence of a lender of last resort.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Andorra's overall E issuer profile is moderately negative (E-3),
reflecting the economic importance of winter tourism, a source of
vulnerability in the context of climate change as warmer temperatures
reduce the amount of snow available.
We assess Andorra's S issuer profile score as neutral to low (S-2).
This reflects very high quality of health and safety, as well as
strong access to basic services. While Andorra's population is
ageing, in line with other advanced economies, high activity
and employment rates are credit strength.
Andorra's high institutions and governance strength is reflected in a
positive G issuer profile score (G-1). Andorra scores well
on global surveys assessing voice & accountability, regulatory
quality and government effectiveness. The effectiveness and credibility
of fiscal policy is solid.
Andorra's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2),
reflecting some exposure to physical climate risk, low exposure
to social risks and, like many other advanced economies, strong
governance and in general strong capacity to respond to shocks.
The assignment of the debt rating required the publication of this credit
rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release
date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 51,989 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -11.2% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.2%
(2020 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 14.5% (2020 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: baa1
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 25 January 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Andorra, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The assignment of the Baa2 issuer rating
for Andorra balances moderate economic strength, solid institutions
and governance strength as well as fiscal strength, and an exposure
to susceptibility to event risk driven by the banking sector risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT WOULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Upward pressures on the rating might develop over time should Andorra
lift its economic trend growth in a sustained manner. Further diversification
of the economy would be credit positive, broadening the sources
of growth and making the country more resilient to shocks. A stronger
banking system helping to limit the sovereign's potential contingent liabilities
would also be credit positive.
WHAT WOULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Downward pressures on the rating might result from an increase in the
general government's public debt. This would reflect a deterioration
in the fiscal balance stemming from unfinanced new measures and/or a permanently
weaker economic environment due to larger than expected scarring from
the pandemic. Given the sector's very large relative size,
any deterioration in the quality of Andorra's banking system would also
be credit negative.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Olivier Chemla
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
