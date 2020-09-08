Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to BAE SYSTEMS' new senior unsecured notes

London, 08 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned Baa2 ratings to the proposed new senior unsecured notes of up to $2 billion due 2031 and 2050 to be issued by BAE SYSTEMS plc (BAE or the company). BAE's long term issuer rating of Baa2 is unaffected by the issuance, as are the Baa2 ratings of the existing senior unsecured instruments issued by BAE, the backed senior unsecured instruments issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc. and BAE Systems Finance Inc., and the P-2 short term rating of the backed commercial paper issued by BAE Systems Holding Inc. The outlook is also unchanged and remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects BAE's planned issuance of senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance the acquisition bridge facility that was drawn down to finance the purchase of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Baa1 stable) on 31 July 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 ratings reflect the company's: 1) large scale and long-term defence contracts; 2) position as a critical defence supplier to the US and Saudi Arabian governments, and a strategic supplier to the UK government; 3) high barriers to entry and technological leadership; 4) substantial proportion of stable support and service revenue; 5) highly diversified product base; and 6) solid track record of contract execution.

The ratings also reflect: 1) potential adverse implications of the coronavirus pandemic including pressure on defence budgets; 2) some geographical concentration in the UK, the US and Saudi Arabia which exposes BAE to heightened political risk; 3) uncertainties over export licence regimes in relation to Saudi Arabia; 4) relatively high gross leverage for the rating, in part as a result of sizeable pension obligations; and 5) although improving, the underlying FCF generation remains relatively weak for the rating and for a company of BAE's size.

The rating takes into consideration the long-term resilient nature of the business and its willingness and ability to maintain a strong balance sheet in the context of the potential short and longer-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

BAE was compliant with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code throughout 2019 except in relation to pension contribution rates for executive directors. The company is committed to maintaining an investment grade rating and has a balanced financial policy with recent debt-financed acquisitions alongside a focus on reducing leverage.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Debt issued by BAE SYSTEMS plc is structurally subordinated to debt issued by BAE Holdings Inc. and BAE Systems Finance Inc. The long-term issuer rating of BAE SYSTEMS plc takes into consideration the levels of debt relative to cash flow at structurally senior levels within the group, and the company's financial policy regarding the position of debt across the group and its future debt issuance. There is currently limited headroom within its current rating category for further debt issuance at BAE Holdings Inc. or BAE Systems Finance Inc.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the company's focus on the relatively robust defence sector and Moody's expectations that BAE will reduce leverage towards 4x over the next 12-18 months after a temporary increase after the completion of the largely debt-financed acquisitions in 2020, and after considering short-term volatility in the accounting valuation of pension obligations. The outlook assumes that the company will face limited or moderate disruption from the coronavirus outbreak and resume growth in revenues and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in the low to mid-single digit percentages over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted operating margins increase above 10%, Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) / net debt increases above 25% and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA falls below 3x. An upgrade would also require the company to demonstrate restraint on shareholder return initiatives, including dividends and large acquisitions, along with prospects of preserving strong liquidity. An upgrade will also require continued demonstration of effective programme management, along with acquisitions that are funded with excess liquidity and/or internally generated cash flow, and are consistent with stated company strategies.

The ratings could be downgraded if there are significant execution issues on key platforms or indications that the company may no longer be a critical supplier to the US or the UK governments. A downgrade could also occur if there is a weakening in financial profile either from a deterioration in operating performance, aggressive shareholder return initiatives or material acquisitions, which result in Moody's-adjusted RCF / net debt sustainably below 15%, or if Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA remains sustainably above 4.0x, or if there is negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow over an extended period. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is material new debt issuance or increase in debt by BAE's subsidiary companies. A period of disruption or weakened demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak would not, on its own, be likely to cause a downgrade, provided the company demonstrates an ability and willingness to restore its financial metrics to the levels indicated above within two to three years while maintaining solid liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

BAE SYSTEMS plc is the UK's leading defence contractor and a significant supplier and contractor to the US government, as well as other global markets including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a broad product line, BAE operates its business through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air and Maritime. Headquartered in London, England, the company generated GBP20.1 billion in sales in 2019.

