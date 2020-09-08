Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to BAE SYSTEMS' new senior unsecured notes

London, 08 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned Baa2 ratings to the proposed new senior unsecured notes
of up to $2 billion due 2031 and 2050 to be issued by BAE SYSTEMS
plc (BAE or the company). BAE's long term issuer rating of
Baa2 is unaffected by the issuance, as are the Baa2 ratings of the
existing senior unsecured instruments issued by BAE, the backed
senior unsecured instruments issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc.
and BAE Systems Finance Inc., and the P-2 short term
rating of the backed commercial paper issued by BAE Systems Holding Inc.
The outlook is also unchanged and remains stable.
Today's rating action reflects BAE's planned issuance of senior
unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance
the acquisition bridge facility that was drawn down to finance the purchase
of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business from
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Baa1 stable) on 31 July 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 ratings reflect the company's: 1) large scale and
long-term defence contracts; 2) position as a critical defence
supplier to the US and Saudi Arabian governments, and a strategic
supplier to the UK government; 3) high barriers to entry and technological
leadership; 4) substantial proportion of stable support and service
revenue; 5) highly diversified product base; and 6) solid track
record of contract execution.
The ratings also reflect: 1) potential adverse implications of the
coronavirus pandemic including pressure on defence budgets; 2) some
geographical concentration in the UK, the US and Saudi Arabia which
exposes BAE to heightened political risk; 3) uncertainties over export
licence regimes in relation to Saudi Arabia; 4) relatively high gross
leverage for the rating, in part as a result of sizeable pension
obligations; and 5) although improving, the underlying FCF
generation remains relatively weak for the rating and for a company of
BAE's size.
The rating takes into consideration the long-term resilient nature
of the business and its willingness and ability to maintain a strong balance
sheet in the context of the potential short and longer-term effects
of the coronavirus pandemic.
BAE was compliant with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code
throughout 2019 except in relation to pension contribution rates for executive
directors. The company is committed to maintaining an investment
grade rating and has a balanced financial policy with recent debt-financed
acquisitions alongside a focus on reducing leverage.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Debt issued by BAE SYSTEMS plc is structurally subordinated to debt issued
by BAE Holdings Inc. and BAE Systems Finance Inc. The long-term
issuer rating of BAE SYSTEMS plc takes into consideration the levels of
debt relative to cash flow at structurally senior levels within the group,
and the company's financial policy regarding the position of debt across
the group and its future debt issuance. There is currently limited
headroom within its current rating category for further debt issuance
at BAE Holdings Inc. or BAE Systems Finance Inc.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the company's focus on the relatively
robust defence sector and Moody's expectations that BAE will reduce
leverage towards 4x over the next 12-18 months after a temporary
increase after the completion of the largely debt-financed acquisitions
in 2020, and after considering short-term volatility in the
accounting valuation of pension obligations. The outlook assumes
that the company will face limited or moderate disruption from the coronavirus
outbreak and resume growth in revenues and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA in the low to mid-single digit percentages over the next
12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted
operating margins increase above 10%, Moody's-adjusted
retained cash flow (RCF) / net debt increases above 25% and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA falls below 3x. An upgrade would also require the company
to demonstrate restraint on shareholder return initiatives, including
dividends and large acquisitions, along with prospects of preserving
strong liquidity. An upgrade will also require continued demonstration
of effective programme management, along with acquisitions that
are funded with excess liquidity and/or internally generated cash flow,
and are consistent with stated company strategies.
The ratings could be downgraded if there are significant execution issues
on key platforms or indications that the company may no longer be a critical
supplier to the US or the UK governments. A downgrade could also
occur if there is a weakening in financial profile either from a deterioration
in operating performance, aggressive shareholder return initiatives
or material acquisitions, which result in Moody's-adjusted
RCF / net debt sustainably below 15%, or if Moody's-adjusted
debt / EBITDA remains sustainably above 4.0x, or if there
is negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow over an extended
period. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is material
new debt issuance or increase in debt by BAE's subsidiary companies.
A period of disruption or weakened demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak
would not, on its own, be likely to cause a downgrade,
provided the company demonstrates an ability and willingness to restore
its financial metrics to the levels indicated above within two to three
years while maintaining solid liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
BAE SYSTEMS plc is the UK's leading defence contractor and a significant
supplier and contractor to the US government, as well as other global
markets including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a broad product
line, BAE operates its business through the following segments:
Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and
Services (US), Air and Maritime. Headquartered in London,
England, the company generated GBP20.1 billion in sales
in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Robert Hallmark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454