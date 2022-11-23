Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Bertelsmann's proposed notes

Madrid, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2 rating to the €750 million senior unsecured notes due in May 2029 to be issued by Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA's ("Bertelsmann" or "the company"), a leading media, services and education company. The outlook on the rating is stable.

The net proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the buyback of the existing €650 million hybrid bond callable in April 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bertelsmann's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large scale and wide scope of activities, its strong and established positions in a number of geographically diversified markets, the growth potential from its ongoing investments, its excellent liquidity and its clearly defined financial policy of net reported debt/EBITDA below 2.5x. The rating also reflects the structural challenges affecting its broadcasting business and its exposure to the cyclicality of the advertising sector.

While the company is trying to reduce this exposure through M&A, Moody's acknowledges the recent regulatory setbacks regarding the failed acquisition of Simon&Schuster, and the withdrawal of the mergers between M6 (owned by RTL Group SA or ''RTL'') and TF1 (owned by Bouygues S.A., A3 stable). Nevertheless, the company benefits from significant financial flexibility supported by a significant cash position, the use of which remains uncertain at this stage. Moody's believes that the company remains committed to the strategic decision to reduce the contribution from more cyclical advertising revenues from the broadcasting business and increase its revenue diversification through M&A.

In November 2022, the company released its 9 months 2022 trading statement with solid organic revenue growth of around 5% mainly driven by RTL, BMG, and Arvato's services businesses.

In 2022, Moody's expects Bertelsmann to report mid-single digit organic revenue growth with revenues exceeding €20 billion, while margins will slightly decline because of inflationary pressures impacting Penguin Random House and ongoing investments in RTL TV streaming service.

In 2022, pro forma for the proposed issuance and the repayment of the €650 million hybrid bond callable in 2023, the company will continue to report strong credit metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA slightly below 3.0x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of around 35%.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 2022, the company had a cash balance of c.€3.7 billion and a fully available €1.2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026. These sources of funds, together with the expected annual free cash flow generation (post dividends and excluding M&A) of around €500 million, more than cover the expected uses of funds over the next 12 months.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that despite the uncertain economic environment, Bertelsmann is well positioned in the Baa2 rating category, and that the company will maintain a prudent financial policy consistent with the credit metrics required for the category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating could develop over time if the company is successful in its transformation efforts, resulting in sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA growth; its retained cash flow (RCF)-to-net debt ratio improves above 25%; and its gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains well below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could come under downward pressure if the company's operating performance deviates significantly from Moody's expectations such that it fails to maintain a Moody's adjusted RCF-to-net debt ratio above 20% and a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Bertelsmann), headquartered in Gutersloh, Germany, is a large media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries and employs 145,000 people. It includes the entertainment group RTL, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. In 2021, Bertelsmann reported consolidated revenue of €18.7 billion and operating EBITDA of €3.2 billion.

