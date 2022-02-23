Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Bio-Rad; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 Issuer Rating to
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc ("Bio-Rad"). At the
same time, Moody's assigned Baa2 ratings to the proposed offering
of senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the offering will be used
for general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.
"Bio-Rad's Baa2 rating reflects its leading market positions
in sub-segments of the clinical diagnostics and life sciences industries
and very strong financial profile," stated Jean-Yves
Coupin, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst. "However,
these strengths are tempered by Bio-Rad's modest scale and
lower margins relative to other investment grade competitors,"
continued Coupin.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa2
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk
considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends,
such as the growing need for in-vitro and molecular diagnostics.
Among governance considerations, the company is likely to continue
to demonstrate conservative financial policies.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bio-Rad's Baa2 rating is supported by the company's
conservative capital structure and strong credit metrics. Pro forma
for the new notes, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will
be roughly 1.9x. The rating is also supported by the company's
leading positions in smaller, less competitive sub-segments
of the clinical diagnostics and life sciences industries with a significant
proportion of recurring revenue. Bio-Rad also benefits from
good diversity by product, customer, and geography.
Tempering these strengths, the rating is constrained by Bio-Rad's
modest scale relative to other investment grade peers and competitors.
The company's margins have also historically lagged those of peers
but have been expanding in 2021 due to cost initiatives and the contribution
from higher margin COVID diagnostics-related revenue.
Moody's believes that Bio-Rad will become more active in
pursuing acquisitions, which will likely increase financial leverage.
That said, the company's minority stake in Sartorius AG represents
a meaningful asset that could be monetized in order to help fund a large
acquisition.
In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that the company will
operate with moderate financial leverage. In addition, if
the company were to make a large acquisition, it would apply free
cash flow to debt repayment in order to restore credit metrics relatively
quickly.
Moody's expects Bio-Rad to maintain excellent liquidity over
the next 12 to 18 months. The company will generate operating cash
flow that is more than sufficient to fund all working capital and capital
expenditure needs. Liquidity is further supported by approximately
$880 million of cash and short-term investments as of December
31, 2021. Liquidity is further supported by a $200
million undrawn senior unsecured revolver (unrated) maturing in April
2024 that has historically not been used. The company has two financial
covenants under its credit agreement including a minimum interest coverage
test of 4.0 times and a maximum leverage test of 3.5 times
debt/EBITDA. Moody's does not expect Bio-Rad to be
constrained by these covenants over the next twelve months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Bio-Rad's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low
(CIS-2). The score reflects low exposure to environmental
and social risks -- notably to potential product safety litigation,
recalls, and ongoing pricing pressure. In addition,
Bio-Rad has neutral to low exposure to governance risk reflecting
a history of conservative financial policies tempered by a family majority
ownership which controls Bio-Rad's board.
Bio-Rad has low/neutral environmental risk (E-2 issuer profile
score), in line with exposure from the medical products and devices
industry.
Social risk is neutral-to-low (S-2 issuer profile
score). Bio-Rad's Issuer Profile Score reflects the
fact that life sciences companies generally face lower responsible production
risk (e.g., product liability risk) than traditional
medical device companies.
Governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2 issuer profile
score), reflecting Moody's expectation that the company is
committed to conservative financial policies with no dividends and modest
share buybacks. Bio-Rad's board of director is controlled
by the Schwartz family, Bio-Rad's largest shareholder.
The company had material weaknesses in internal controls between 2012
and 2018; however, the previously identified issues have been
addressed, and there have been no recent weaknesses identified.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Bio-Rad is able to show
a significant increase in scale, profitability and free cash flow.
Debt to EBITDA would also need to be sustained below 2.0 times
to support an upgrade.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if increased competition,
adverse economic conditions or government funding trends negatively impact
Bio-Rad's revenue and cash flow. Further, a
change in financial policies such as large, debt-funded acquisitions
or a more aggressive stance toward shareholder returns could result in
a downgrade. Specifically, if Moody's expects debt
to EBITDA to be sustained above 3.0 times, the ratings could
be downgraded.
Bio-Rad, based in Hercules, California, operates
in two industry segments: Clinical Diagnostics and Life Science.
The Clinical Diagnostics segment includes the manufacture of equipment
and tests used to detect, identify, and quantify substances
in blood or other body fluids and tissues, primarily used in hospital
and reference laboratories. The Life Science segment includes the
manufacture of equipment and related products for research, drug
discovery and pathogen testing, primarily in the laboratory setting.
Revenues are approximately $3.0 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and
Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jean-Yves Coupin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653