Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Bio-Rad; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 Issuer Rating to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc ("Bio-Rad"). At the same time, Moody's assigned Baa2 ratings to the proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.

"Bio-Rad's Baa2 rating reflects its leading market positions in sub-segments of the clinical diagnostics and life sciences industries and very strong financial profile," stated Jean-Yves Coupin, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst. "However, these strengths are tempered by Bio-Rad's modest scale and lower margins relative to other investment grade competitors," continued Coupin.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as the growing need for in-vitro and molecular diagnostics. Among governance considerations, the company is likely to continue to demonstrate conservative financial policies.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bio-Rad's Baa2 rating is supported by the company's conservative capital structure and strong credit metrics. Pro forma for the new notes, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will be roughly 1.9x. The rating is also supported by the company's leading positions in smaller, less competitive sub-segments of the clinical diagnostics and life sciences industries with a significant proportion of recurring revenue. Bio-Rad also benefits from good diversity by product, customer, and geography.

Tempering these strengths, the rating is constrained by Bio-Rad's modest scale relative to other investment grade peers and competitors. The company's margins have also historically lagged those of peers but have been expanding in 2021 due to cost initiatives and the contribution from higher margin COVID diagnostics-related revenue.

Moody's believes that Bio-Rad will become more active in pursuing acquisitions, which will likely increase financial leverage. That said, the company's minority stake in Sartorius AG represents a meaningful asset that could be monetized in order to help fund a large acquisition.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that the company will operate with moderate financial leverage. In addition, if the company were to make a large acquisition, it would apply free cash flow to debt repayment in order to restore credit metrics relatively quickly.

Moody's expects Bio-Rad to maintain excellent liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. The company will generate operating cash flow that is more than sufficient to fund all working capital and capital expenditure needs. Liquidity is further supported by approximately $880 million of cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021. Liquidity is further supported by a $200 million undrawn senior unsecured revolver (unrated) maturing in April 2024 that has historically not been used. The company has two financial covenants under its credit agreement including a minimum interest coverage test of 4.0 times and a maximum leverage test of 3.5 times debt/EBITDA. Moody's does not expect Bio-Rad to be constrained by these covenants over the next twelve months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Bio-Rad's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The score reflects low exposure to environmental and social risks -- notably to potential product safety litigation, recalls, and ongoing pricing pressure. In addition, Bio-Rad has neutral to low exposure to governance risk reflecting a history of conservative financial policies tempered by a family majority ownership which controls Bio-Rad's board.

Bio-Rad has low/neutral environmental risk (E-2 issuer profile score), in line with exposure from the medical products and devices industry.

Social risk is neutral-to-low (S-2 issuer profile score). Bio-Rad's Issuer Profile Score reflects the fact that life sciences companies generally face lower responsible production risk (e.g., product liability risk) than traditional medical device companies.

Governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2 issuer profile score), reflecting Moody's expectation that the company is committed to conservative financial policies with no dividends and modest share buybacks. Bio-Rad's board of director is controlled by the Schwartz family, Bio-Rad's largest shareholder. The company had material weaknesses in internal controls between 2012 and 2018; however, the previously identified issues have been addressed, and there have been no recent weaknesses identified.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Bio-Rad is able to show a significant increase in scale, profitability and free cash flow. Debt to EBITDA would also need to be sustained below 2.0 times to support an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if increased competition, adverse economic conditions or government funding trends negatively impact Bio-Rad's revenue and cash flow. Further, a change in financial policies such as large, debt-funded acquisitions or a more aggressive stance toward shareholder returns could result in a downgrade. Specifically, if Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained above 3.0 times, the ratings could be downgraded.

Bio-Rad, based in Hercules, California, operates in two industry segments: Clinical Diagnostics and Life Science. The Clinical Diagnostics segment includes the manufacture of equipment and tests used to detect, identify, and quantify substances in blood or other body fluids and tissues, primarily used in hospital and reference laboratories. The Life Science segment includes the manufacture of equipment and related products for research, drug discovery and pathogen testing, primarily in the laboratory setting. Revenues are approximately $3.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

