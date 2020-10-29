Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Boeing's new unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to The Boeing Company's (Boeing) new senior unsecured notes announced earlier today. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $2.8 billion of existing indebtedness. The company plans to issue across four tranches with maturities of four, six, eight and eleven years. Boeing's current Baa2 senior unsecured rating and negative outlook are unaffected by the issuance of these notes.

The negative outlook captures the uncertain duration and magnitude of the impact of the coronavirus on airlines' demand for aircraft. The recovery prospects for Boeing's balance sheet are closely tied to the vitality of its Commercial Airplanes operations, which is closely-knit with the recovery in air travel demand, more so than the upcoming re-certification of its 737 MAX narrow-body aircraft. The recertification is one of two important milestones; however, the broad restoration of travel demand across the globe will better impact demand for new aircraft than will the re-certification by itself. The negative outlook positions the company for a ratings downgrade if Moody's anticipates that free cash flow will be weaker than its current expectation in addition to the downgrade drivers detailed below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's view that Boeing will maintain an investment-grade business profile as one of just two manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US defense contractor, albeit tempered by considerable operational and financial risk through at least 2021. The Baa2 rating balances Moody's updated estimate of about $20 billion of cash burn in 2020 against the potential to generate enough free cash flow in a post-coronavirus, 737 MAX-is-operational setting so that the significant debt incurred in 2019 and 2020 can begin to be retired. Moody's believes that restoring the company's financial ratios to levels commensurate with a Baa2 rating will occur sequentially but take several years, starting in 2022. With increasing coronavirus infection rates currently, and concerns for sustained travel restrictions through the winter, travel demand is likely to remain subdued in upcoming months, which could lead to further deferrals of commercial aircraft. Moody's now anticipates a modestly lower delivery rate for the 737 MAX through 2021 compared to its expectation a quarter ago. This change contributes to a lower estimate for 2021 free cash flow, to about $2.5 billion from the prior of about $5 billion. It appears that the US Federal Aviation Administration could unground the 737 MAX airplane before the end of 2020, and many non-US aviation authorities will follow suit soon thereafter. Notably, financial policies will favor creditors for the next several years, with the company applying all free cash flow to debt reduction, rather than dividends and share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if monthly deliveries of new wide-body aircraft decline below the production rate guidance Boeing provided on its October 28 Q3 earnings call, that of six per month for the 787 and two per month for the 777; deliveries of the 737 MAX are not expected to approach 400 on an annual basis during the upcoming 18 to 24 months; the company produces limited free cash flow that prevents sequential reduction of funded debt or insufficient liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained below $10 billion and/or reliance on the $9.5 billion of revolving credit facilities. There will be little upwards rating pressure before the company reduces funded debt, towards $20 billion. Following debt reduction, ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics strengthen such as debt-to-EBITDA falls below 3.5x and retained cash flow-to-net debt approaches 25%; financial policies are conservative, including limiting returns to shareholders when creditworthiness improves further in the 2023 timeframe and governance practices and execution improve, possibly evidenced by improved program performance leading to fewer and lower reach-forward losses or other charges.

PRINCIPAL METHOOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services. Boeing reported $76 billion of revenue for 2019, down from $100.8 billion in 2018. Revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $42.8 billion, down from $58.6 billion in the same period in 2019.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

