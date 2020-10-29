Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Boeing's new unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to The Boeing
Company's (Boeing) new senior unsecured notes announced earlier today.
The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including the repayment of $2.8 billion of existing indebtedness.
The company plans to issue across four tranches with maturities of four,
six, eight and eleven years. Boeing's current Baa2
senior unsecured rating and negative outlook are unaffected by the issuance
of these notes.
The negative outlook captures the uncertain duration and magnitude of
the impact of the coronavirus on airlines' demand for aircraft.
The recovery prospects for Boeing's balance sheet are closely tied
to the vitality of its Commercial Airplanes operations, which is
closely-knit with the recovery in air travel demand, more
so than the upcoming re-certification of its 737 MAX narrow-body
aircraft. The recertification is one of two important milestones;
however, the broad restoration of travel demand across the globe
will better impact demand for new aircraft than will the re-certification
by itself. The negative outlook positions the company for a ratings
downgrade if Moody's anticipates that free cash flow will be weaker
than its current expectation in addition to the downgrade drivers detailed
below.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's view that Boeing will
maintain an investment-grade business profile as one of just two
manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US defense contractor,
albeit tempered by considerable operational and financial risk through
at least 2021. The Baa2 rating balances Moody's updated estimate
of about $20 billion of cash burn in 2020 against the potential
to generate enough free cash flow in a post-coronavirus,
737 MAX-is-operational setting so that the significant debt
incurred in 2019 and 2020 can begin to be retired. Moody's believes
that restoring the company's financial ratios to levels commensurate with
a Baa2 rating will occur sequentially but take several years, starting
in 2022. With increasing coronavirus infection rates currently,
and concerns for sustained travel restrictions through the winter,
travel demand is likely to remain subdued in upcoming months, which
could lead to further deferrals of commercial aircraft. Moody's
now anticipates a modestly lower delivery rate for the 737 MAX through
2021 compared to its expectation a quarter ago. This change contributes
to a lower estimate for 2021 free cash flow, to about $2.5
billion from the prior of about $5 billion. It appears that
the US Federal Aviation Administration could unground the 737 MAX airplane
before the end of 2020, and many non-US aviation authorities
will follow suit soon thereafter. Notably, financial policies
will favor creditors for the next several years, with the company
applying all free cash flow to debt reduction, rather than dividends
and share repurchases.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if monthly deliveries of new wide-body
aircraft decline below the production rate guidance Boeing provided on
its October 28 Q3 earnings call, that of six per month for the 787
and two per month for the 777; deliveries of the 737 MAX are not
expected to approach 400 on an annual basis during the upcoming 18 to
24 months; the company produces limited free cash flow that prevents
sequential reduction of funded debt or insufficient liquidity, possibly
indicated by cash sustained below $10 billion and/or reliance on
the $9.5 billion of revolving credit facilities.
There will be little upwards rating pressure before the company reduces
funded debt, towards $20 billion. Following debt reduction,
ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics strengthen such as debt-to-EBITDA
falls below 3.5x and retained cash flow-to-net debt
approaches 25%; financial policies are conservative,
including limiting returns to shareholders when creditworthiness improves
further in the 2023 timeframe and governance practices and execution improve,
possibly evidenced by improved program performance leading to fewer and
lower reach-forward losses or other charges.
PRINCIPAL METHOOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois,
is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest
prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department
of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments:
Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and
Global Services. Boeing reported $76 billion of revenue
for 2019, down from $100.8 billion in 2018.
Revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $42.8
billion, down from $58.6 billion in the same period
in 2019.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
