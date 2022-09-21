Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Ceske drahy's proposed new notes

Paris, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 rating to Czech national railway operator Ceske drahy, a.s.'s ("CD", "Ceske drahy", or "the company") proposed new €500 million senior unsecured notes.

The proposed new senior unsecured notes will be used to fund its increasing capital expenditure needs in the next 18-24 months, repay maturing debt and to support liquidity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ceske drahy's senior unsecured rating reflects the company's solid market position in the Czech Republic and high revenue visibility, owing to contracts that it has signed with the government and 14 municipalities for the passenger railway operations. It also reflects a solid operating performance in 2021 despite the continued severe impact of the pandemic, resulting in lower Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 6.2x compared with 9.5x in 2020. However, the decision to increase balance sheet debt by around 45% to support capex and liquidity rather than through equity will push leverage back up to around 6.6x in 2022, putting pressure on the rating. Although Moody's expects leverage to reduce to around 6x in 2023 in the base case, this leaves no cushion for underperformance.

In addition to the company's higher debt burden and consequently continued high leverage, which is likely to be in excess of 6.0x in 2022, the rating is constrained by the negative free cash flow that Moody's expects in the next 18 to 24 months driven by capital expenditure needs. Capital expenditure will be mainly allocated to the continued modernization of the passenger and freight rolling stock, which is key to remaining competitive.

Following the loss of several tenders in 2019 and 2020, the company continues to face the risk of tender losses going forward. However, supported by recent contract wins, Moody's expects the company to maintain a strong market share of well above 80% in the Czech passenger railway market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating would likely result from a sustainable improvement in the company's operating performance; EBIT margin remaining in the mid-single digits (in percentage terms), Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreasing to around 4.5x on a sustained basis, and free cash flow remaining positive on a sustained basis.

While linkages with the sovereign are deemed strong and an upgrade of the rating of the Czech Republic would be positive for CD's credit quality, it will unlikely result in an upgrade of CD's rating.

The long-term issuer rating could come under pressure if there is a further deterioration in performance and if this is not adequately compensated by stronger sovereign support or increasing strategic importance to the Czech Republic.

A downgrade of Ceske drahy's rating could also be triggered by a significant deterioration in the sovereign rating for the Czech Republic and/or a weakening of the close links between the company and its sole shareholder.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in this rating were Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360649, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

In 2021, CD recorded total revenue from principal operations of CZK38.5 billion (€1.6 billion), of which around 67% (including other income) was from passenger transportation and around 33% was from freight transportation. The company has around 22,186 employees as of 31 December 2021 and is one of the largest employers in the Czech Republic.

